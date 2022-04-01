Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) sheds 6.0% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

It hasn't been the best quarter for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 11% in that time. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. Unfortunately its return of 89% is below the market return of 109%. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 21% drop, in the last year.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 6.0%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Best Buy achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 22% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.91.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Best Buy's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Best Buy the TSR over the last 5 years was 116%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Best Buy had a tough year, with a total loss of 19% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 5.9%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 17%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Best Buy better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Best Buy is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

