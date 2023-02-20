The Best Buy Presidents Day sale is live—save big on video games, TVs, headphones and more
Celebrate Presidents Day 2023 with some serious sales. Best Buy is the place to shop if you're looking for deals on tech, home appliances and more. From new smartphones to eye-catching TVs, you can enjoy some of the best prices of the year right now during the mega retailer's Presidents Day sale.
Featured Best Buy Presidents Day deals
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Head to Best Buy right now and save a whopping $300 on the Google Pixel 7 Pro, one of our favorite Android smartphones of the year. The Reviewed-approved phone dropped in October and wowed our experts, as its improved speed, security and high-quality camera blew past Google models out of the water. The 128 gigabyte version, which comes unlocked, is available this Presidents Day for $599—a $300 markdown from its original $899 price tag.
GoPro HERO11 Action Camera
GoPro makes some of our favorite camcorders every year, and the HERO11 is no exception. Right now, you can save on the GoPro HERO11 and get it for just $429.99, which is $70 off its original price tag of $499.99. This portable camera will capture all your favorite adventures and get amazing video quality while remaining durable.
Top 5 Best Buy Presidents Day deals to shop today
Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle (128 GB) for $349.99 (Save $50)
LG 77-Inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,699.99 (Save $1,100)
Best Buy Presidents Day headphone deals
JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Earbuds for $49.99 (Save $50)
Bose Sport Earbuds True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds for $129 (Save $20)
Jabra 85t True Wireless Advanced Active Noise Canceling Earbuds from $139.99 (Save $90)
Best Buy Presidents Day tablet deals
Microsoft Surface 10.5-Inch 128GB Go 3 Touch-Screen for $469 (Save $80.99)
Microsoft Surface 12.3-Inch 128GB Pro 7+ Touch Screen for $699.99 (Save $230)
Microsoft 12.3-Inch 256GB Surface Pro 7+ for $899.99 (Save $330)
Best Buy Presidents Day TV deals
LG 43-Inch Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $269.99 (Save $30)
TCL 58-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $319.99 (Save $80)
Sony 50-Inch Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $849.99 (Save $50)
LG 65-Inch Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $999.99 (Save $700)
Samsung 65-Inch Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV for $1,599.99 (Save $400)
LG 65-Inch Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,699.99 (Save $400)
Best Buy Presidents Day laptop deals
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-Inch HD Touch Screen Laptop for $299.99 (Save $200)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-Inch Gaming Laptop for $1,099.99 (Save $550)
MacBook Pro 16-Inch Laptop 16GB Memory for $2,299 (Save $200)
Best Buy Presidents Day kitchen deals
Crux 3-Quart Digital Air Fryer Kit with TurboCrisp for $39.99 (Save $40)
Frigidaire 4.5-Cubic-Foot Mini Fridge for $239 (Save $50.99)
Insignia 18-Cubic-Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $599.99 (Save $30)
Frigidaire 20.5-Cubic-Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator from $699.99 (Save $137 to $197)
Shop kitchen appliances at Best Buy
Best Buy Presidents Day video game and accessory deals
Madden NFL 22 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5 for $12.99 (Save $17)
PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch from $18.99 (Save $4)
Razer Nari Essential Wireless THX Spatial Audio Gaming Headset for $34.99 (Save $65)
WD BLACK P10 5TB External USB 3.2 Gen 1 Portable Hard Drive for $119.99 (Save $30)
Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink 2TB Internal SSD for PlayStation 5 for $179.99 (Save $90)
Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle (128 GB) for $349.99 (Save $50)
Shop gaming accessories at Best Buy
Best Buy Presidents Day hearing aid deals
Hearing Assist Stream OTC Hearing Aid Kit for $649.99 (Save $150)
Lucid Hearing Premium Rechargeable Hearing Aids for $899.99 (Save $800)
Best Buy Presidents Day tech deals
SanDisk Ultra 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $13.99 (Save $6)
Fitbit Luxe Fitness & Wellness Tracker for $99.95 (Save $30)
SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD for $150.99 (Save $74)
Sonance MAG Series 6.1-Channel Outdoor Streaming Sound System Powered by Sonos for $1,499.99 (Save $1,200)
Canon EOS R6 Mirrorless Camera (Body Only) for $2,299.99 (Save $200)
Best Buy Presidents Day home deals
Cuisinart P59BC-11BK 11-Piece Cookware Set for $99.99 (Save $100)
Bissell Little Green ProHeat Corded Handheld Deep Cleaner for $113.89 (Save $20)
Dyson Cyclone V10 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $399.99 (Save $150)
Presidents Day 2023: Shopping guide
When is Presidents Day 2023?
Presidents Day is today, February 20. Historically, the federal holiday occurs on the third Monday in February.
When do Presidents Day 2023 sales start?
While Presidents Day 2023 is officially celebrated today, February 20, several retailers dropped holiday sales earlier this month. In years past, the majority of sales were live the Friday before Presidents Day proper and ran through the weekend.
Each year retailers launch their Presidents Day sales earlier and earlier, and 2023 is no different. In 2022, we saw the first Presidents Day sales in late January.
How long do Presidents Day 2023 sales last?
Typically, Presidents Day sales end with the culmination of the holiday on Monday night, or in the few days following Presidents Day proper. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents Day sales significantly. For instance, in 2022, Tuft & Needle, Leesa, Coach, Nordstrom, HP and The Home Depot offered Presidents Day deals through late February. Meanwhile, Beautyrest and Serta concluded their holiday sales in March.
This year, like last, we expect to see select Presidents Day sales continue through early March. Although some sales may start earlier and end later, we suggest shopping early to avoid any issues with stock shortages or shipping delays.
What stores offer Presidents Day 2023 deals?
If you're looking to refresh your sleep setup, Saatva and Nectar—some of our favorite mattress brands—could be great options. Meanwhile, you can scoop savings on home essentials at Best Buy, Macy's and Walmart, or pick up trendy fashion staples at Nordstrom. Whatever you're shopping for, you're sure to find a deal worth snatching come Presidents Day 2023.
When does Best Buy have sales?
While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend. Right now, the tech retailer is offering Presidents Day 2023 deals on everything from headphones and TVs to laptops and appliances. You can also shop Best Buy's Appliance Presidents Day sale through Wednesday, March 1 for the best deals on major home appliances for your kitchen and laundry room.
Even without sales, Best Buy has its own daily deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.
How long do Best Buy sales last?
Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech. With Presidents Day 2023 just days away, now is one of the best times to save big at Best Buy.
