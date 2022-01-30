Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale has deals on TVs, headphones, home appliances and more

The Best Buy Presidents' Day sale has deals on home appliances, top-rated tech, TVs and more.

Presidents’ Day is officially observed on Monday, February 21, but retailers have already started celebrating with deals. Tech giant Best Buy has pulled out all the stops with an early Presidents’ Day sale featuring deals on TVs, vacuums, headphones and so much more.

Ahead of Presidents' Day, you can upgrade your outdated stove with the LG LREL6325F Freestanding single electric range, which we named among the best ranges you can buy, for $1,079.99, down from $1,199.99 with a savings of $120. What we love about this versatile range, which functions as a convection range with air fry capabilities, is the easy-to-clean cooktop and the Wi-Fi connection that allows you to control the appliance with the LG ThinQ app or by voice via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. It delivers even baking and its five burners, two of which are dual zone, were the fastest of any electric range we have ever tested.

Before you cook up a feast, you might want to get the house spic and span. It may be time to finally take the plunge into the effortless world of robot vacuums. Consider the iRobot Roomba i3+ self-emptying robot vacuum for $549.99, $50 off the usual $599.99 price. Our tester dubbed this more affordable version of our favorite robot vacuum a top-notch vacuum that picks up dirt like a pro. Although it wasn’t as smart as other models, the self-emptying charging base and self-sealed allergen-proof bags were impressive.

From home appliances and TVs to small appliances and headphones, there are plenty of great deals across categories at Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale. See our top picks below.

Home Appliances

Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has deals on dishwashers, refrigerators and more right now.

TVs

Save big on top-rated TVs from Sony, Samsung, LG and more during Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale.

Small Appliances & Floor Care

Right now, you can save $90 on this Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster Oven at Best Buy.

Headphones and Earbuds

Shop headphones from JBL, Sony, LG and more at Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale.

