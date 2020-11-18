Is Best Buy Stock a Better Buy Than Walmart and Target?

Benjamin Rains
·4 min read

Third quarter earnings results have been stronger than projected and the S&P 500’s EPS outlook for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 continue to improve. With most of the Q3 season in the rearview, Wall Street is now focused mostly on traditional retailers such as Target TGT and Walmart WMT.

Best Buy BBY falls into this bucket and it has proven it’s ready for the e-commerce age. The consumer electronics retailer is set to report its Q3 fiscal 2021 financial results on November 24. And BBY does appear worth considering and it stacks up well against both Target and Walmart.  

Tech-Focused Retail…

Best Buy sells smartphones, TVs, connected-appliances, and nearly every other consumer electronics device under the sun. The firm has benefitted from remote work and school, as people were forced to purchase laptops, tablets, and more to adapt to an environment that could be here for some time, even if one of the two recent vaccine announcements prove successful. Coronavirus aside, tech devices and the broader consumer electronics space will continue to grow in our digital world.  

BBY, like every other retailer, has spent the last several years working to improve its digital commerce offerings in order to succeed long-term in an age where millions of shoppers crave the convenience Amazon AMZN helped normalize. And unlike the Seattle-based powerhouse, Best Buy will be able to grow both through e-commerce and brick-and-mortar shopping, which still accounts for a vast majority of total U.S. retail sales.

Investors should know that e-commerce accounted for 16% of total U.S. retail sales in the second quarter, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This figure was up from Q1’s roughly 12% and the year-ago period’s 11%. There is no denying that this marked big growth from recent quarters. Nonetheless, many might have expected e-commerce to be even more popular given the social distancing push. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

What Else…

Last quarter, the consumer electronics powerhouse beat our estimates, with sales up 4% and adjusted earnings up 58%. Plus, BBY’s domestic comparable sales popped 5% and its comparable online sales soared 242%. This growth came despite the fact that Best Buy’s stores were open by appointment only for the first six weeks of the quarter.

Best Buy stock has jumped 36% in 2020 to triple its industry’s climb. Taking a broader view, BBY has surged 280% over the last five years to easily top Walmart, Target, and the S&P 500. Despite this growth and outperformance, BBY trades at a significant discount against some of its competitors at 16.3X forward 12-month earnings, compared to WMT’s 27.3X, TGT’s 21.5X, and its own one-year median of 18.8X.

On top of its price performance and its impressive valuation, Best Buy’s 1.85% dividend yield beats out the S&P 500’s average, the 30-year Treasury’s 1.66%, Walmart’s 1.45%, and Target’s 1.67%

Looking forward, Zacks estimates call for BBY’s adjusted Q3 EPS to jump 50% to reach $1.69 a share, with its revenue projected to climb nearly 12% higher to $10.9 billion. The retailer’s top and bottom line expansion is expected to continue in the fourth quarter and beyond.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bottom Line

The nearby chart shows how much Best Buy’s adjusted earnings outlook has improved. This helps BBY land a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. BBY also boasts “A” grades for Value and Growth in our Style Scores system and its Retail-Consumer Electronics space sits in the top 20% of our over 250 Zacks industries heading into the height of the holiday season.

Best Buy stock closed regular trading Tuesday at $119 a share, which puts it just off its recent highs. And it certainly appears worth considering as a play on consumer tech and the continued growth of big retail.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

Latest Stories

  • ‘What is the matter with them?’: Biden hits back at Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas

    ‘What are they doing? It’s totally irresponsible’

  • Perdue backs out of debate after being called a “crook," Ossoff will face off against empty podium

    Ahead of their runoff election in Georgia, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff calls Sen. David Perdue "a coward, too"

  • No to a Loan-Debt-Forgiveness/COVID-Relief Compromise

    I must dissent from my colleague Robert VerBruggen on his proposed COVID-relief bill “compromise” for the same reasons that I rejected David French and Jonah Goldberg’s idea for a “compromise” on Court-packing. Why should Republicans give away the farm in exchange for a promise from Democrats not to take a manifestly harmful and unpopular action that would almost certainly backfire?Like VerBruggen, I would like to see a relief bill passed as soon as possible, but the truth of the matter is that Democrats appear unwilling to pass anything remotely reasonable until Joe Biden takes the oath of office. For political purposes, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will not budge from their $2.2 trillion HEROES Act and have refused to even consider the Trump administration’s offer of a $1.8 trillion compromise bill. I don’t see the merit in preventing the implementation of a student-loan-forgiveness plan that can potentially be reversed in court by backing an irreversible spending bill that will bail out irresponsible, unsustainable pension plans put in place by Democratic legislatures in blue states while handing out tax breaks to wealthy residents of those same states.

  • Georgia's Republican secretary of state says railing against absentee ballots cost Trump the state

    Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger isn't holding back at this point.Raffensperger has been at the forefront of an intra-party feud in Georgia over his handling of the election, which he has defended ardently, and over unfounded claims of voter fraud. On Tuesday, in an interview with Atlanta's WSB-TV, the secretary reportedly took the fight straight to President Trump, who he suggested had no one to blame but himself for his defeat.Trump repeatedly railed against absentee voting leading up to the election, and Raffensperger believes that if he didn't sow distrust in the system, he could've picked up Georgia's 16 electoral votes, arguing that 24,000 Republicans who voted absentee in Georgia's GOP primaries did not vote in the general election. Raffensperger went so far as to say that Trump incidentally "suppressed" his own base with his complaints. > In new intv with me, @GaSecofState says 24,000 GOPs who voted absentee in primary did not vote in General - says Donald Trump cost himself the election by sowing distrust in absentee: "he would have won by 10 thousand votes he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base"> > -- Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 17, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • Iowa joins U.S. states from coasts to heartland acting to curb COVID-19

    Each of the four governors, representing both ends of America's political divide and a mix of urban and rural regions, cited health data showing the pandemic reaching its most perilous point yet in the United States, threatening to overwhelm hospitals and claim thousands more lives in the weeks ahead. Iowa, for example, has registered more than new 52,000 infections over the past two weeks, about the same number documented from March to mid-August, with COVID-19 accounting for one in every four patients now hospitalized in the state.

  • US House to offer regular virus testing for members, staff

    After months without internal testing protocols, members of the U.S. House and their staff will now have regular access to coronavirus testing at the Capitol physician’s office when they return to Washington from their home states. The new testing is voluntary, but is intended to prevent an outbreak in the sprawling Capitol complex as members fly back and forth from their districts and cases spike around the country. In a letter to members of Congress on Sunday, Attending Physician Brian Monahan wrote that his office is offering the testing “to be consistent with the spirit” of an order from Washington, D.C., that all travelers must obtain a coronavirus test prior to visiting the city and get a second test three to five days after arrival.

  • Ivanka Trump claims the media's "silent" on violence against conservatives as Proud Boys clash in DC

    Selectively edited video wrongly showing Trump supporters as victims of violence was shared in right-wing circles

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • A 25-year-old man 'had the audacity' to make himself a pizza as he stole cash and a delivery car from a California pizzeria, police say

    Oscar Alexander Sanchez is accused of breaking into Big Slice Pizza shop in Fullerton, California, and taking cash along with the restaurant's car.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • Rudy Giuliani appears in federal court for first time in 28 years to push Trump campaign's voter fraud claims

    Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal lawyer, appeared in court in Pennsylvania on Tuesday to fight a long-shot legal challenge to block President-elect Joe Biden from being certified as the victor in the must-win state. The campaign and Trump supporters have filed lawsuits in several states challenging the November 3 election result but have yet to overturn any votes. Any hope of reversing the outcome hangs on Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral votes the president could not afford to lose. Mr Trump has alleged Democratic-leaning counties unlawfully identified mail-in ballots before Election Day that had defects so that voters could fix, or "cure", them. Mr Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and prosecutor who has not represented a client in federal court since 1992, was drafted at the last minute on Tuesday morning to put the campaign’s case to Judge Matthew Brann in the US District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania after three law firms dismissed themselves. Mr Giuliani, who needed permission from the judge to appear in the case as he is not currently admitted to practice law in a Pennsylvania federal court, made a series of unsubstantiated claims of "widespread, nationwide voter fraud" in the election.

  • Special Report: A cop shoots a Black man, and a police union flexes its muscle

    By the time Officer Joseph Ferrigno shot a Black man from behind, court records show, the Rochester cop had drawn at least 23 misconduct complaints in nearly nine years on the force. One came from a woman who said Ferrigno, a burly hockey player, slammed her to the ground and broke one of her ribs. Another was from a one-legged man dumped from his wheelchair at a bus stop and roughed up by Ferrigno and two other officers.

  • Former FDA commissioner says COVID-19 pandemic could be 'effectively' ended in 2021

    In light of highly encouraging vaccine data from Pfizer and Moderna, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb predicts the COVID-19 pandemic can be "effectively" ended in 2021.Gottlieb spoke with CNBC on Monday about Moderna's "great result" after the company said preliminary phase three data suggested its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5 percent effective. This announcement came a week after Pfizer said data suggested its own coronavirus vaccine candidate is more than 90 percent effective. If this data holds, Gottlieb told CNBC, "we may have two highly effective vaccines" against the coronavirus."Once we get these vaccines in sufficient quantities heading into 2021, the combination of the fact that a lot of the population will have already had COVID, combined with the fact that we'll be vaccinating the public with a highly effective vaccine, we could effectively end this pandemic in 2021 with our technology," Gottlieb said.Both vaccines still need to receive FDA approval. But if they do, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has predicted the general public could potentially receive a COVID-19 vaccine by April 2021.Gottlieb added on Twitter that "the acute phase of the U.S. pandemic will end in 2021." But for now, as COVID-19 cases continue to spike around the country, Gottlieb added that "we must work together to get through the next 3 months." > "We could effectively end this pandemic in 2021." Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb says the combination of two effective vaccines and the fact that much of the population has already gotten COVID-19 could spell the end of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/53FDc5690h pic.twitter.com/rnnfz2E7QV> > -- CNBC (@CNBC) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Mitch McConnell rips into the $3.4 trillion Democratic stimulus plan as 'unserious'

    McConnell blasted the Democratic coronavirus relief plan a day after President-elect Joe Biden implored Congress to pass it.

  • How Rudy Giuliani plans to get Trump’s legal battle to the Supreme Court by failing upwards

    President’s personal lawyer joins lawsuit challenging the electoral process while other attorneys flee

  • South Dakota ER nurse recalls how dying coronavirus patients spend last minutes insisting virus isn't real

    South Dakota ER nurse Jodi Doering has seen some disturbing examples of COVID-19 denial as she works through the pandemic.After a Twitter thread of her experiences started circulating, Doering appeared on CNN's New Day on Monday to describe how South Dakota hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients -- and yet some of them don't believe the virus they have is real. While many patients are "grateful for the care they receive" from nurses, some COVID-19 patients spend their last moments refusing to call family and friends because they're convinced they're going to be fine, Doering said. "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real,'" Doering recalled. In some cases, patients even insist they have the flu or lung cancer to avoid acknowledging the coronavirus.> A South Dakota ER nurse @JodiDoering says her Covid-19 patients often "don't want to believe that Covid is real."> > "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real.' And when they should be... Facetiming their families, they're filled with anger and hatred." pic.twitter.com/tgUgP6znAT> > -- New Day (@NewDay) November 16, 2020Doering went on to mention how more people have died of COVID-19 in South Dakota -- 644 -- than live in the town where she's from. South Dakota has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate of almost anywhere in the world -- only North Dakota and the entire countries of Belgium and the Czech Republic rank higher. Without a mask mandate and with low rates of mask wearing, the Dakotas have seen coronavirus cases spike over the past few months. > North Dakota is waaaayyy beyond just merely "hit hard". It ranks as the 1 hotspot for COVID19 mortality rate ***in entire world***. South Dakota, Cook County (Chicago), Wisconsin and Montana not far behind. (HT @greg_travis and @VanGennepD) https://t.co/1dSpAQIz75 pic.twitter.com/X3VZ6sYKC5> > -- Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • In shock move, U.S. abandons drugs case against ex-Mexican defense minister

    U.S. prosecutors will drop drug charges against ex-Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos and turn over the investigation to Mexico, saying "sensitive" foreign policy considerations outweighed the interest in pressing the case. The surprise decision to dismiss the charges in the politically explosive case was announced in a joint statement on Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Mexico's attorney general's office. "The United States has determined that sensitive and important foreign policy considerations outweigh the government's interest in pursuing the prosecution of the defendant," prosecutors from the U.S. Eastern District of New York said in a court document unsealed on Tuesday.

  • GOP Sen. Lankford: ‘I will step in’ if Biden doesn’t start receiving intel briefings

    Incoming presidents typically have access to classified intelligence briefings during a transition, so they can be prepared on day one.