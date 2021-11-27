Best Buy store in Minnesota looted by 20-30 suspects; all get away, report says

A flash mob of 20 to 30 suspected looters struck a Best Buy electronics store in Minnesota on Black Friday and managed to get away before police arrived, according to a report.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at a Best Buy location near the Burnsville Center shopping mall in Burnsville, a suburb south of Minneapolis, WCCO-TV reporter Nick Streiff wrote in a Twitter post.

TACOMA MALL SHOOTING SENDS BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPERS FLEEING; AT LEAST ONE WOUNDED

It was not immediately clear how much merchandise was taken, police said, according to the post.

No weapons were believed to be involved in the incident.

Major retailers in cities and metro areas across the U.S. have seen numerous flash mob-style robberies in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore told the city’s Police Commission planned to step up a police presence in response to several such incidents there, FOX 11 of Los Angeles reported.