Best Buy's Presidents Day sale is here—save big on headphones, TVs, home appliances and more
Whether you're looking for top-rated smart tech or convenient home appliances, Best Buy's Presidents Day sale has some of the best deals we've seen this year. You can shop the limited-time holiday sale today to scoop incredible savings on tons of Reviewed-approved products, including TVs, vacuums and headphones.
This Presidents Day you can upgrade your home entertainment system with the 50-inch Samsung Q60A 4K TV. Typically listed for $629.99, you can get this smart screen at Best Buy for $30 off at $599.99. When we tested the Q60A, we were impressed with its sleek design that serves as a living room centerpiece as much as its solid performance. For its price range, we found the TV had good black levels, brightness and color.
From home appliances and TVs to small appliances and headphones, there are plenty of great deals across all categories during the Best Buy Presidents Day sale. See our top picks below.
Best Buy Presidents Day home appliance deals
Get the Samsung 1.9-Cubic Foot Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cook from $299.99 (Save $15 to $33)
Get the Insignia 18.1-Cubic Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator from $499.99 (Save $80)
Get the GE 24-Inch Top Control Tall Tub Built-In Stainless Steel Dishwasher for $599.99 (Save $75)
Get the Maytag 4.7-Cubic Foot Smart Top Load Washer with Extra Power Button from $749.99 (Save $150 to $190)
Get the Samsung 7.4-Cubic Foot Smart Electric Dryer for $749.99 (Save $240)
Get the Samsung StormWash 24-Inch Top Control Built-In Dishwasher for $799.99 (Save $145)
Get the LG 30-Inch Built-In Electric Cooktop with Hot Surface Indicator and Warming Zone for $1,079.99 (Save $120)
Get the Samsung 5.2-Cubic Foot Large Capacity Top Load Washer with 7.4-Cubic Foot Smart Electric Dryer for $1,499.98 (Save $480)
Get the Samsung 6.3-Cubic Foot Front Control Slide-in Electric Convection Range from $1,699.99 (Save $160 to $280)
Get the Samsung Four-Door French Door Refrigerator with FlexZone Drawer from $2,399.99 (Save $380 to $390)
Best Buy Presidents Day TV deals
Get the LG 43-Inch Class UP8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $359.99 (Save $40)
Get the Samsung 55-Inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $499.99 (Save $80)
Get the Samsung 50-Inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $599.99 (Save $30)
Get the Samsung 75-Inch Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $849.99 (Save $80)
Get the Sony 65-Inch Class Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,999.99 (Save $200)
Get the LG 65-Inch Class G1 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $2,299.99 (Save $100)
Best Buy Presidents Day small appliances & floor care deals
Get the Insignia 1.1-Cubic-Foot Microwave for $79.99 (Save $30)
Get the Bella Pro Series 12.6-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven for $79.99 (Save $70)
Get the Bella Pro Series 9-Quart Digital Air Fryer for $99.99 (Save $80)
Get the Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster Oven for $199.99 (Save $90)
Get the Shark Navigator Self-Cleaning Brushroll Pet Upright Vacuum for $229.99 (Save $50)
Get the iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum for $299.99 (Save $50)
Best Buy Presidents Day headphone & earbud deals
Get the Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Active Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones for $79.99 (Save $70)
Get the Soundcore Life Tune XR Wireless Active Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $89.99 (Save $10)
Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds for $99.99 (Save $70)
Get the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses Bundle with Blue Light Filter and Polarized Lenses for $99.99 (Save $100)
Get the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Over-the-Ear Wireless Headphones for $179.99 (Save $20)
