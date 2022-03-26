Best CA Food Trucks: 3 CA Food Trucks Rank Best In Country

CALIFORNIA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closures of thousands of restaurants across the country, food trucks kept their windows open and their stoves warm to help feed their communities. Today, food trucks are more common on Golden State streets than ever.

This begs the question: Where is the best food truck in the country?

Zen Business compiled a list of the best food trucks in America, and chose the ten most-reviewed trucks from their city and state rankings.

California food trucks topped the nationwide rank, with Los California Tacos in Pasadena dominating the top spot on the list. The owners behind Los California Tacos, Victor and Juan Garcia, were among the first food truck pioneers when they set-up their moving shop in 1979.

Today, the food truck boasts almost one thousand reviews and a 4.5-star rating — as well as a spectacular two-buck taco deal.

But Los Angeles wasn't the only county to see glory. An Orange County food truck ranked fifth on the list for its "distinctively upscale taste to the streets of Orange County without all the fuss and nonsense of a high-end restaurant," Zen Business reported.

The chefs behind The Burnt Truck are highly-trained and offer a variety of American and Asian classics. Whether you're feeling a sloppy joe or chicken katsu, the food truck keeps it casual by serving every dish as a slider, Zen Business said.

San Diego County joined the nationwide list, with Phatties in Escondido ranking tenth best food truck in America. Phatties specializes in vegan Mexican food, boasting four and-a-half stars and over 400 reviews on Yelp.

Their mission? To bring high-quality food for anyone who wants to combine Mexican and plant-based cuisine with skillful cooking into one incredible dining experience.

To explore Zen Business's full list of the top food trucks in the country, visit their website.



This article originally appeared on the Across California Patch