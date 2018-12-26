The Best Car Tech We Saw in 2018

In 2018, we saw the automotive industry charge headfirst into a future filled with electric and (maybe) autonomous vehicles, all while putting out the most innovative, powerful and efficient engines the world’s ever seen. Over the past 12 months, we at Jalopnik have experienced, and written about some of the best technology currently available in cars. Let’s have a look at the good stuff from this past year.

Attending auto shows, reviewing press vehicles, and just prowling the internet give us Jalopnik writers lots of chances to ogle at some cool new gadgets and features that engineers throughout the auto industry have come up with.

There’s a lot that we’ve covered this past year, and while I won’t pretend to be able to remember it all, here are my personal highlights.

None of us have driven the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie road car yet, but earlier this month, the British supercar brand gave the world a nice up-close glimpse at the 1,000 horsepower 65-degree V12 naturally aspirated engine that will propel it. And, as you’ve likely surmised by the image above and the topshot, it is very pretty.

This engine is a stressed member of the Valkyrie’s platform, which is a setup you don’t see much of in road cars. And what’s even cooler is that, as my talented coworker Raphael pointed out, Cosworth, the company with which Aston Martin built this motor, claims to have made a 250 horsepower three-cylinder version of that engine, which is a triumph in and of itself.

mcp-3559327

When the 2019 GMC Sierra launched back in March, the big whiz-bang feature was its MultiPro tailgate, which could be configured in six different ways to allow easier bed access, to provide a second tier of loading, to create a workbench, or to act as a step for easier bed ingress and egress.



I wouldn’t quite call it revolutionary, since it uses fairly basic concepts and technologies that already existed. But the way it brings those ideas together into something that is, at the very least, different and fun, is something I applauded in my review.





Just this month, I traveled to automobile manufacturing consultancy Munro & Associates, and checked out the Tesla Model 3 they have torn apart into thousands of pieces. One part that the engineers there seemed to be impressed with was the coolant bottle, and, upon seeing it, I understood why.

