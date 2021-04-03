Best car wax 2021 | Autoblog's Favorites







It's summertime, and that means it's time to cruise around town and show off your ride. Naturally, only the shiniest of chariots will turn heads, so you'll want to make sure your car is waxed and ready for the attention. Of course, everyone has their own idea of what the "best" car wax is, and different waxes can be best for different use cases, so this list is based on user ratings and reviews from all across the web. We've selected waxes from a variety of categories and prices to meet a variety of needs.

Turtle Wax Carnauba T-5A

Key Features

"Easiest to remove paste wax"

Infused with a Caribbean Crush scent

Uses a Carnauba-enriched premium formula providing a water-repellent finish

Protects against harmful UV rays

Featured Five-Star Review:

"Using a 'micro-fiber' pad/cloth, this paste went on smoothly and effortlessly. [I] had my doubts at first ... but when the job was done, WOWEE! What a huge improvement! All those little tiny scratches from previous washing just disappeared and left a 'glass-like' sparkle; and after buffing the finish feels like silk with that deep luster. Even dust doesn't stick easily like it did before. Turtle wax. No wonder they've been around for 60+ years. Great product." - Amazon reviewer, Unnamed

Meguiar's Ultimate Liquid Wax

Key Features

Synthetic polymer liquid wax

Easy application and wipe-off even in full sunlight

Doesn't stain non-painted trim pieces white

"Safe and effective on all glossy paints and clear coats"

Can be applied by hand or with a polisher

Featured Five-Star Review:

"I’ve been doing car detailing for a bunch of years now and my previous favorite [wax] was Meguiar's Gold Class. Great shine when buffed out, and [it] seemed to last for quite a while. My biggest complaint was that it almost required buffing out. Wipe-off swirls and streaks were a real pain. No more. This wax went on super smooth, dried out pretty quickly, and removed cleanly. The shine was easily a three-footer (those in the detailing business will know what that means). I got several comments about the shine and reflectivity. I’m going to try it on our motorhome and see how it works on fiberglass, but if the car is any indication, it’s gonna be beautiful. This is now my go-to [wax] for sure." - Amazon reviewer, Second Star

Chemical Guys Butter Wet Wax

Key Features

100% carnauba-based

Easy application

UVA and UVB protection

Cost-effective

Featured Five-Star Review:

"After buying my black Lexus, I joined a few online detailing forums to figure out the best way to keep my car looking in showroom condition. I was always one to take my car through a car wash and occasionally throw a coat of wax on my car, but realized my new car would be covered with micro-scratches and look like garbage if I didn't take better care of it! I spent hours and hours reading the forums and reviews and came across this product. I purchased this along with one of the Chemical Guys Sealer products, and spent a few hours getting my car in better than showroom condition! I applied a coat of Butter Wax after sealing the car, and the car really popped! The Butter wax applied very easily, and left no streaking - Just a pure, deep shine! Great product! My car looked so amazing, that my husband started using it on his cars! ... I've been using this product for several years, and plan on continuing to use it!" - Amazon reviewer, Deb

P21S Concours Carnauba Wax



Key Features

Made in the U.S.A.

A blend of Brazilian no. 1 yellow carnauba and beeswax

No additives, dyes or perfumes

Extremely easy to apply and remove

Featured Five-Star Review:

"Let me start by saying I'm almost 58 and have been waxing and caring for cars since about 6 (back when you used Dupont rubbing compound to clear up paint). I am retentive when it comes to waxing and caring for my cars and I can't even begin to tell you how many different products I have used ... I have researched videos, reviews etc on P21 for months and was having a hard time justifying $37 for a small tub of wax but I was put in a corner so I broke down. It [arrived] and I was waiting for a good day to wash and wax and it came less than a week later, a bit cool out but I was not to be denied. [The] wash and wax happened late [in the] day and when I tell you that I am beyond impressed you need to understand that I'm not just some guy who occasionally waxes his cars, this stuff is absolutely amazing. I have never ever felt any wax that makes your hands slick but more importantly the greased feeling your car has after applying is above anything, ever. It was very easy to use, does not mar the black plastic/rubber parts on your car and the shine is outstanding ... Five stars doesn't do this wax justice." - Amazon reviewer, Todd J. H.

Griot's Garage Premium Carnauba Paste Wax

Key Features

User-friendly, easy to apply and has a fast dry time

Uses hydrophobic technology to increase water beading

"Uses top-grade carnauba blended with the finest ingredients"

Provides a high-gloss finish on any paint

Strictly a finishing product, not an "all-in-one"

Featured Five-Star Review:

"Best wax I have used. [It] goes on thin and [is] easy to hand buff. I used Griot’s for the first time last October and the water still beads off after [a] wash/rinse. [I] just finished waxing my wife’s car and again, [I] was done in no time. [It's] not at all like the cheap car wax that leave thick clumpy streaks when applied, making it a real hassle to buff. Sure, it’s pricey but I will get at least 4 applications with one tin. IMO it’s worth the price and I won’t go back to using cheap, inferior wax." - Amazon Reviewer, shorechris

Wondering how to use your new wax? Check out our series Autoblog Details for a car detailing expert's in-depth explanations of how to care for your vehicle. Since we based these picks on user reviews, we'd love to hear if you have anything to add. Do you agree with our picks? Anything else you'd like to recommend? Let us know in the comments! Happy waxing.

