The Best Careers for Every Zodiac Sign

Maybe you’re feeling stagnant in your current job—or perhaps you’re wondering if it’s even the right fit for you? And really, how are you supposed to know? We tapped our cosmic friends at Mojave Rising for some insights into the best zodiac careers for every astrological sign so you have a place to start.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your best traits: Status quo doesn’t exist for you. You are a rule breaker and visionary who finds inspiration in the new and eccentric (when others might shy away from it).

Your best jobs: Someone needs to do those “out there” professions: astronauts, inventors or technological innovators. (Extra "out there": skydiving instructors, Cirque du Soleil performers, radical activists.) While these jobs might not have a straight path, you have the innate skill set and disposition to find your way there.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your best traits: There is no place for judgment in your world, Pisces—and it’s easily one of your best traits. You allow others to be exactly as they are and encourage artistic expression in any form.

Your best jobs: Look into professions that delve into emotions freely—like healers, spiritual leaders, musicians, poets and photographers.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your best traits: You’re creative and you’ve got great ideas. More importantly, perhaps, is that you’re not afraid of making moves to ensure that those brilliant ideas come to life (often inspiring others to follow).

Your best jobs: Draw inspiration from high-octane positions that involve some risk-taking and adrenaline. Think venture capitalists, EMTs or personal trainers (even race-car drivers, if you're feeling particularly adventurous).

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your best traits: You’re calm and grounded and make those around you feel the same. The question is, how do you find stability without becoming professionally stuck?

Your best jobs: Hands-on positions like restaurateurs, interior designers, sommeliers or furniture makers are your jam. Something that would give you a balance between novelty (which you can find in the tactile and sensual aspects of the profession) and stability (the grounding sensation you get when doing these very things every day).

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your best traits: You’re a master connector and communicator with a unique ability to bring people together from all walks of life.

Your best jobs: You’d do well in a profession that deals with a lot of personalities and is very frontward-facing and collaborative. Think makeup artists, stylists, translators or journalists (which you can do as a freelance gig on the side).

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your best traits: You have what people call “creative vision.” Trust in that instead of shying away from it—no matter how far-fetched or crazy it seems. Because whether you’re privy to it or not, these ideas are coming from a fully formed foundation of past experiences (and aren’t as loony as they may seem).

Your best jobs: Draw inspiration from positions where the past and present intersect. Think antique dealers, doulas…or perhaps it’s time to put your pen to paper and try your hand at writing a fantasy novel.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your best traits: For you work and play are rarely separate. And honestly, it’s not a bad thing (though it can certainly lead to burnout at times). For better or for worse, you are extremely passionate and give yourself fully to everything you do—and in doing so you empower others to do the same.

Your best jobs: Professions where being authentically yourself (and even openly childlike, which is to say, curious and honest) are encouraged. Think preschool teachers, inspirational speakers or something in public relations—where you can channel your boundless energy into championing a larger cause or celebrating others.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your best traits: It’s all in the details for you. The tiny little things that most others don’t pick up on, you are able to cultivate into something bigger and more beautiful. Just don’t hold yourself back by getting too fixated on the pursuit of perfection. Trust that it’s already where it needs to be.

Your best jobs: Chemists, perfume makers, cocktail mixologists, landscapers…what do all of these professions have in common? An eye and appreciation for the details (which is exactly why you’d excel at any one of them).

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your best traits: Use your unique power of perspective to find equilibrium in your work—and in your work relationships. You are able to see the value of day-to-day efficiency, as well as the big-picture stuff that guides these very movements.

Your best jobs: Your ideal work environment is one that is constantly striving to improve itself—both visually and in terms of company values. Look at museum curators, cultural critics, graphic designers and pro-bono lawyers for inspiration.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your best traits: You’re not afraid to go deep and face difficult professional situations head on. You have a strong gut feeling that drives your decisions, and it’s the type of intuition that will prove to be valuable time and time again.

Your best jobs: Explore professions that literally (and figuratively) dive beneath the surface to discover the inner workings of things, like surgeons, psychologists, social workers, detectives or archaeologists.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your best traits: “Less planning, more doing” should be your motto when it comes to work. Whereas some personalities are better suited for the smaller details (see your Virgo friends), Sagittarius tends to thrive in bigger, more adventurous environments.

Your best jobs: Take a look into professions that cross boundaries and inspire endless learning, like travel guides, pilots, teachers and preachers.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your best traits: You fight against the grain—which, as you know all too well, isn’t always the easiest path to take. But trust in your own authority and endurance and you’ll be able to knock down walls when others deem it impossible.

Your best jobs: Look for leadership roles at any level—at work, in your PTA group, in your community (don't knock a potential career in politics just yet). You have the work ethic and drive to get things done (and exceedingly well at that).

