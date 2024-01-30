These are the best new cars for the money in Sacramento, study finds

The top-ranked new car for the money in Sacramento is the Toyota Corolla, according to a new iSeeCars study that analyzed over 8.3 million cars across the United States.

The average prices for the top five models in Sacramento range between $25,244 and $29,440. See the video above for a look at the top five cars for the money in Sacramento.

“New car prices keep climbing, which makes finding the highest value models more important than ever for buyers,” iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said in a news release.

The study identified cars that combine the lowest purchase price with the longest lifespan for consumers who trying to stretch their car-buying budget.

Nationwide, the Mitsubishi Mirage emerged as the top-ranked new car for the money, followed in order by the Toyota Corolla, Suburu Impreza, Honda Accord and Honda Civic. All of these top five ranked models cost $30,000 or less, while delivering between 172,000 and 211,000 miles over the life of the car.