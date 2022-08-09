What is the best-case scenario for Kevin Durant and the Nets?
Sports Seriously: Former NBA star Stephon Marbury explains what he thinks is the best option moving forward for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Nets.
Sports Seriously: Former NBA star Stephon Marbury explains what he thinks is the best option moving forward for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Nets.
A court has decided Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will not be granted a reversal of his disqualification from the 2022 elections.
Kevin Durant has again told Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants to be traded, reiterating a request he first made nearly six weeks ago, a person with knowledge of the matter confirmed Monday night. Durant also told Tsai that he has concerns about the Nets’ direction under coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the perennial All-Star nor the team confirmed details of the talks publicly. “We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.”
This year’s celebration honors Elvis Presley on the 45th anniversary of his death.
Zoo staff notified the sheriff’s office, which called the fire department to unlock the vehicle and rescue the Boston terrier, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. The dog is still in specialty boarding.
On the penultimate episode of the second season of 'P-Valley,' Megan Thee Stallion made her debut in the Starz series as her alter ego Tina Snow.
ABC's new competition series 'Claim To Fame' became an instant hit, and now, fans are playing along with the cast. Read on for all the details and spoilers.
Apple has reportedly warned Taiwanese suppliers to ensure shipments to China comply with a longstanding labeling regulation following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taipei.
The only hope for restoring the child benefit appears to be bipartisan negotiations with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).
What do you think is going to happen?
The Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Senate over the weekend will pursue an extremely wide and varied array of strategies intended to combat climate change.
The fish broke the old record for length set in 2020 — by 9.5 inches.
The biker was not wearing a helmet.
Check out these expert tips to have a totally fun, stress-free, magical day at Walt Disney World. Here's how to plan a trip, stay hydrated, and beat lines.
Characters like "Better Call Saul"'s Cheryl Hamlin (Sandrine Holt) and "Breaking Bad"'s Emilio Koyama (John Koyama) surprisingly help merge the two timelines.
Over the past decade and a half, Disney has managed to build the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a...
The Kevin Durant saga intensifies in Brooklyn as Nets owner says he supports coach and GM despite KD's alleged ultimatum, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker signs huge contract extension, safety Justin Reid shows off surprise skill at Chiefs camp and the New York Giants brawl at training camp... but we're more focused on their funky helmets than the fighting.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second baby — a boy — via surrogate, a representative for the star confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday
Actor previously revealed in 2020 that her initial mammogram didn’t detect the illness
Authorities say Kiely Rodni may have been abducted. The party was in Truckee, northeast of Sacramento.
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney recalls being intimidated by 'crusty dudes' at first meeting with ACC coaches in 2009.