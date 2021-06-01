These are the best cell phone deals you can get for Amazon Prime Day 2020
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Prime Day is a great time to score a phenomenal deal on a new cell phone. Whether you crave the latest flagship or you're just looking for the basics, we've got you covered. The one caveat to a Prime Day deal is that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership, so remember to sign up for a 30-day free trial if you don't have one.
If you're looking to take advantage of the countless other discounts on Prime Day, check out the best Prime Day deals you won't want to miss.
Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.
These are the best cell phone deals you can get for Amazon Prime Day 2020
Samsung Galaxy S20 Unlocked 128GB at BH Photo Video for $659.99 (Save $340): The latest Samsung flagship is better than ever, now with a more attractive price tag than ever.
Google Pixel 4 for $449 (Save $350): Get this awesome phone for only $50 more than the Pixel 4a.
Moto G Power at Best Buy for $149.99 (Save $100): If you need a phone whose battery will last you days, this is the one to get.
Samsung Galaxy A71 for $419.99 (Save $180): Now you can get one of the hottest mid-range phones for its lowest price ever.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $1,049.99 (Save $250): If you need an ultra-big screen (pun intended), get the Note 20 Ultra at a deep discount.
Samsung Galaxy A21 for $199.99 (Save $50): The A21 is iconic for the value it provides.
Nokia 1.3 for $89.98 (Save $9.12): This affordable phone has a great battery life and all the features you need of a smartphone.
OnePlus 7T at BH Photo Video for $399 ($200 off): People love this phone for its awesome performance at its price.
Check out all the best Amazon Prime Day deals
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2020: The best cell phone deals to get on Amazon right now