The best Charlotte-themed Bernie memes from the inauguration.
The Bernie memes began circulating Wednesday — Twitter, Facebook and Instagram posts teasing Bernie Sanders for sitting cross-legged, masked and bundled up in a brown coat and mittens at the inauguration for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. He stood out among the buttoned-down and best dressed. It didn’t take too long for Charlotte to start localizing the trend, and the results are hilarious. Here are a few of them:
Bernie at the NoDa Company Store
Welcome home: Of course, Bernie would go to NoDa. In fact, this should feel familiar to him. Company Store co-owner Joey Hewell told CharlotteFive that when Sanders attempted the presidency in 2106, his campaign headquarters were at the building that is now the Company Store.
Bernie at Optimist Hall
“Waiting for your s/o to bring you food from The Dumpling Lady,” Unpretentious Palate wrote on Instagram after meming Bernie at Optimist Hall.
Bernie at Futo Buta
“Don’t get me wrong the food is absolute gas but I could get married and have kids during the wait,” the most famous local meme-maker, Suck My Charlotte Memes, wrote after meming Bernie at Futo Buta.
Bernie at Thirsty Beaver Saloon
“If there’s one thing I love more than socialism that’s slamming some Hamm’s at The Beav,” Jeff McElwee told CharlotteFive about his Photoshop of Bernie Sanders in front of Thirsty Beaver Saloon.
Bernie in front of Cornelius Library
“Look who we spotted outside of Cornelius Library waiting to pick up their holds,” Charlotte Mecklenburg Library posted on Facebook.
Bernie with Charlotte Jail Support station
Bernie was found hanging out at Charlotte Jail Support, a volunteer-led station outside the Mecklenburg Detention Center which assists people leaving the jail:
Bernie at Catawba Brewing Company
“His enthusiasm for today’s beer release is unmatched,” Catawba Brewing Co. wrote on Instagram. “Bernie heard about Catawba’s new beer release to benefit Oso Skate Park and couldn’t resist stopping by to try High Seas - Fruit Punch Double Smoothie Sour,” Catawba Brewing told CharlotteFive. ($1 from each pour goes to Oso).
Think you can improve on these memes? This Bernie Sits website lets you put the Vermont Senator anywhere.
