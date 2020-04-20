The Best Cheese Knives for Everything From Asiago to Zamorano

Click here to read the full article.

No cheese board is complete without the right knives. The best are traditionally made of stainless steel, as the metal keeps the cheese from sticking to the blade. Such has been the way since the 1940s, when engineer Harold Joseph Fairchild created one of the earliest examples of a cheese knife. He was reportedly having trouble cutting through Velveeta and needed a solution for the task.

You’ll likely be slicing a higher-end fromage than Fairchild, so it’s better to have a few more utensils on deck, starting with a thin knife with holes for soft cheeses such as Brie or Camembert and a large, chunkier one for hard varieties like Parmesan or Pecorino. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though—a spreader, a plane and a chisel knife are also worthy investments.

But it’s not all about function. A great looking set will impress guests much more than a hodge-podge dug up from the drawer. Here, four sets of cheese knives that are a cut above.

