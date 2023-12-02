This is the best cheeseburger in Oklahoma, according to Yelp

(NEXSTAR) – Oklahoma has no shortage of burgers – from fast food to onion burgers to bison burgers – but one extra loaded patty stands above them all, according to Yelp reviewers.

Yelp’s analysts recently set out to determine the “top” cheeseburger restaurant in every state using data obtained from Yelp’s community of online reviewers.

In Oklahoma, the famous Nic’s Grill came out on top. Nic’s isn’t just beloved by locals, but also by Food Network icon (and Mayor of Flavortown) Guy Fieri. In 2015, the restaurant was honored by TripAdvisor for having one of the best burgers in the country.

Driving by Nic’s near NW 12th and Penn during the lunch rush, you might see a line outside, but it’s worth the wait. When you get to the counter, try not to drool as your cheeseburger hits the griddle. If you order it with “everything,” you’ll get mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and grilled onions – and lots of it.

The burgers are so loaded, they’re served with a fork to help you eat it all. If the massive burger isn’t enough to fill you up, it’s served with a big basket of fries.

Considering Yelp was able to find the “top” cheeseburger joint in each state, it would stand to reason that one of the above eateries would rank highest in the country — and that eatery is Au Cheval in Chicago, a representative for Yelp confirmed to Nexstar. A bar/diner on the city’s West Side, Au Cheval is noted on Yelp for specializing in craft cocktails, late-night bites and deceptively named cheeseburgers (the single cheeseburger has two patties, and the double has three).

Still, every eatery on the list earned high marks for its cheeseburgers, each of which is very likely to be more memorable than the 50 or so you’ve probably already eaten this calendar year.

