Best Christmas gift ideas of 2022: Find the best gift for everyone on your list
It's the season of giving, and here at Reviewed, that's where we shine! So even if you just started searching for the best Christmas gift ideas for your loved ones, we're here to help you start checking people off your holiday gift list, with a present they'll actually love and want to keep! Our experts spend countless hours curating, testing and reviewing products all year long so we can feature the best gifts for any type of person.
Whether they're obsessed with the latest tech, love spending time outdoors or prefer being in the kitchen, you'll find the perfect gift idea within our 2022 Christmas gift guide for anyone on your list. Keep scrolling for some of our favorite Reviewed-approved gifts that are currently on sale, or jump ahead to the category you're looking for.
Gifts for kids and teens
Gifts for her
Gifts for him
Editors' choice gifts
Christmas gifts on sale
Best gifts on sale
Looking to save some cash? Check out these Reviewed-approved holiday gift ideas for anyone that are currently available at a deep discount, including our top-rated robot vacuum, one of our best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens and the all new Apple AirPods Pro.
Reviewed-approved: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) at Amazon $229 (Save $20)
Reviewed-approved: Apple Watch Series 8 at Amazon $428 (Save $50)
Reviewed-approved: Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven $130 (Save $100)
Reviewed-approved: iRobot Roomba j7+ at Amazon $599 (Save $200)
Reviewed-approved: Renpho Foot Massager at Amazon $130 (Save $10 with on page coupon)
Reviewed-approved: Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 at Solo Stove $255 (Save $215)
Christmas gifts for kids and teens
Best gifts for kids
Squishmallows, STEM toys, fidget toys, Lego and board games are some of the best gift ideas for kids in 2022. What else makes the hot holiday toy list this year? Snap Circuits!
The Snap Circuits Green Energy Exploration Kit inspires kids to think sustainably. They'll be able to build dozens of little electric gadgets such as a solar light clock, wind-powered car and more.
Best gifts for teen girls
Teen girls and tweens are notoriously hard to shop for—but alas, we've curated plenty of fun options even the pickiest teen would love to receive, whether she's into fashion, music, anime or cute decor for her bedroom.
If she's into beauty, then she'll be into this bold and vivid eyeshadow palette. The Norvina Pro Pigment Palette by Anastasia Beverly Hills features 25 high-pigment shades in a mix of matte and shimmer, and range from vibrant to neutral colors to take her from a day at school to a night at prom.
Best gifts for teen boys
Teenage boys might not be the best at communicating what kinds of gifts they'll love. Our experts have stepped in to select classic Reebok sneakers, one of our favorite portable speakers and other useful gadgets he'll enjoy finding under the tree.
For a serious gamer, a Sony Playstation 5 or Xbox will be on the top of their list if they don't have one yet, but if you can't score one of the coveted consoles or if they already have one, you can't go wrong with a Nintendo Switch. The revamped OLED model makes gaming in portable mode brighter and more vibrant than ever before.
Christmas gifts for her
Best gifts for women
We know shopping for the favorite women in your life is no easy task so we have you covered. An Always Pan for the one who loves to cook is always a good idea, our top-rated lululemon leggings are perfect for the lounger or you can never go wrong with indulging in diamonds.
For the multi-tasker who is always juggling, a smartwatch is a smart gift to give. Our favorite is the Apple Watch Series 8, thanks to its outstanding quality and potentially life-saving crash detection, plus, they can have all of their notifications, music and texts at their fingertips all the time.
Christmas gifts for him
Best gifts for men
This year, give all the good men in your life a present they'll really love. Whether his vice is coffee, reading or making homemade pizzas, these are gifts for him that have been tested and approved by our experts at Reviewed.
If your favorite guy loves pizza (and really, who doesn't love pizza?)—then this is the gift that will really impress him. The Ooni-Karu Outdoor Pizza Oven is one of the best pizza ovens you can get at Amazon and makes authentic, stone baked pizza in under one minute! Not craving pizza? The oven can also be used to cook steak, fish or veggies.
Editor's Choice Christmas gifts
These are our editors' top 10 picks for the best gifts for anyone in 2022, including the best smart watch we've tested, top-rated sneakers and our favorite weighted blanket.
Editors' Choice: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) at Amazon $229 (Save $20)
Editors' Choice: Classic Turkish Cotton Robe at Parachute $109
Editors' Choice: Coffee Subscription at Counter Culture from $14/month
Editors' Choice: Cuisinart Electric Cordless Kettle at Amazon $94 (Save $6)
Editors' Choice: Gravity Weighted Blanket at Gravity $174 (Save $76)
Editors' Choice: Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit 2.0 at Solo Stove $225 (Save $175)
Editors' Choice: Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker at Amazon $28
