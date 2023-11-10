The best Christmas movies streaming on Netflix right now

There’s no such thing as too many Christmas movies — and Netflix is teeming with choices.

Remember when finding a great Christmas movie was as simple as turning on cable and committing to three hours and a bunch of commercials? Now, with so many streaming platforms (including the entire Hallmark movie catalog streaming), it can be tough to know where to start your movie search.

Thankfully, with a stellar collection of romantic comedies, fantasy movies, Christmas action flicks, and family-friendly choices for kids and adults, Netflix is an optimal go-to destination.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best Christmas movies on Netflix, from new, original films released in 2022 to holiday movie classics dating back to 1954. Light a fire (or a scented candle) and gather around ye olde TV screen. (P.S. Need more holiday movie inspiration? Check out the best Christmas movies to watch on Hulu.)

“Best. Christmas. Ever!” (2023)

Brandy plays a woman whose life appears to be perfect, but old college pal (Heather Graham) isn’t buying it, so she is set on proving that it’s really a sham and drags her family to see her to expose the truth during Christmas in this comedy. Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño also star. The movie is available to stream beginning Nov. 16.

“Family Switch” (2023)

Parents (Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms) of teens swap bodies with their kids in the days before Christmas. Chaos and comedy ensue in this latest take on the body swapping genre. The film will be available Nov. 30.

“I Believe in Santa” (2022)

Tom and Lisa have been happily dating for a few months, but thinks take a turn for the comedic when she learns he still believes in Santa Claus and is obsessed with Christmas, a holiday she happens to hate. John Ducey and Christina Moore star.

“Holiday in the Wild” (2019)

A woman (Kristin Davis) who planned a second honeymoon with her husband winds up alone in Africa after he announces he’s leaving her. When her pilot (Rob Lowe) on a tour helps a wounded elephant, she decides to lend a hand, too, and stick around during Christmas, where sparks fly.

"Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square’ helps prove that America’s beloved country icon might very well be the queen of Christmas movies, too,” Matt Davis, creator of Shall I Stream It?, a YouTube channel and website devoted to streaming service reviews and news, tells TODAY.com.

As Davis notes, this Emmy-winning film will pull at your heartstrings and leave you tapping along to catchy Christmas tunes. "It follows a Scrooge-like woman (played by Christine Baranski) as she returns to her hometown so she can evict the residents and sell the land. She’s visited by an Angel (played by Dolly Parton) who helps her rediscover her holiday cheer," he says.

'Klaus' (2019)

Even if you say you've seen every Santa Claus movie around, you haven't seen one like Klaus. This animated film presents an alternate origin story for the mythological symbol of the Christmas spirit. It involves a remote Northern town split by vitriol, a post office outpost and a woodsman who builds toys.

'The Christmas Chronicles' (2018)

Kurt Russell plays a rock 'n roll version of Santa Claus in this Netflix movie series about two regular kids who end up catching Santa on camera. Later installments star Russell's real-life wife Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus.

'Elf' (2003) - not on Netflix as of 11/7

Josh Tyler, CEO of TV, movies, and culture website Giant Freakin Robot and certified RottenTomatoes.com critic, calls this Christmas comedy an all-time classic.

The movie follows Buddy (Will Ferrell), a human raised as one of Santa’s elves after getting transported to the North Pole as an infant by accident. As a misfit in his adulthood, he decides to go to New York in search of his father to reconnect with him.

“It is silly in more ways than one, but Buddy’s exciting and lighthearted journey captures the holiday spirit every family needs. It’s a great watch if you want to tap into its nostalgic vibes while laughing your heart out,” adds Tyler.

'The Princess Switch’ (2018)

Ready for an unabashedly silly rom-com? Try this Netflix movie starring Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio and Nick Sagar. The movie — and all its many sequels — see Hudgens playing a Chicago baker and her lookalike princess. In the first installment, the two women switch lives and end up falling for men in each.

'The Princess Switch: Switched Again’ (2020)

Loved “The Princess Switch?” Tune into the 2020 Netflix movie sequel with the same stars. This time, the plot revolves around a Christmas coronation, her doppelgänger, and a third look-alike who stirs up drama as she tries to take over the throne.

‘White Christmas’ (1954)

Talk about an all-time classic. “The 1954 Christmas musical starring Bing Crosby is available to stream right now on Netflix,” shares Davis. “The movie follows a traveling group of musicians who decide to help a struggling inn boost its business by putting on a Christmas show.” Expect holiday songs and that old school movie magic in this flick, directed by "Casablanca's" Michael Curtiz.

'A Bad Mom’s Christmas’ (2017) - not on Netflix as of 11/7

Yuletide hijinks abounds in this raunchy movie starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines, Christine Baranski and Susan Sarandon. It all starts when some moms head to the mall to complain about the holidays. What happens next? Click play and see all the exciting action unfold before your eyes. Get ready to laugh.

'A Boy Called Christmas' (2021)

This Christmas fantasy film is a story about Nikolas, an ordinary young boy who goes on an adventure to the North Pole to look for his father. “It’s a magical journey that, while not original in terms of plot, won me over with pleasant surprises and the big-hearted holiday spirit perfect at this time of the year,” Tyler says.

'The Noel Diary’ (2022)

In this Netflix romance, a wildly popular author comes home for Christmas to deal with his estranged mother’s estate. During that process he discovers a diary, and, well, you better tune in to find out what happens. Bonus: Justin Hartley, Bonnie Bedelia, and Barrett Doss are a joy to watch perform at the helm of this cast.

‘Falling for Christmas’ (2022)

Another newcomer for 2022, this Netflix movie stars Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet and George Young. The plot revolves around a newly engaged heiress who gets into a skiing accident. After that, she comes down with amnesia and somehow finds herself being watched over by a handsome lodge owner and his daughter.

'Holidate' (2020)

A delightful film starring Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, and Kristin Chenoweth, the rom-com tells the story of two people who are single over the holiday season who decide to be each other’s plus-ones.

‘Operation Christmas Drop’ (2020)

Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig, and Trezzo Mahoro lead the family-friendly rom-com that chronicles the tale of a congressional aide who leaves her family celebrations behind over Christmas to travel for work.

'Single All the Way’ (2021)

This queer holiday rom-com is about a man who convinces a friend to pretend they're dating so his family stops trying to set hit up. Davis gives this movie two thumbs up since it’s a cheesy bit of light-hearted holiday fun that presents familiar tropes but with gay characters. “And there’s a memorable performance from Jennifer Coolidge in the supporting cast," he says. The movie also stars Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers and Kathy Najimy.

‘Christmas With You’ (2022)

A pop star (Aimee Garcia) makes a fan’s wish to meet her come true in this rom-com, also starring Freddie Prinze Jr. It wouldn’t be a rom-com without an adorable love story coming to shape, so you might want to grab the tissues, too.

‘A Christmas Prince’ (2017)

This is the first of an oft-live tweeted Netflix movie series about the unexpected love between an American magazine journalist (Rose McIver) and a prince (Ben Lamb) from the small, fictional European country of Aldovia. For the ultimate binge, put on "A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding" (2018) and "A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby" (2019) next.

‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’ (2022)

Get ready to welcome Scrooge to your television screen this holiday season with a fabulous Netflix film, bah humbug! This kids’ musical tells the story of miser Ebenezer Scrooge who is confronted by the decisions he’s made on Christmas Eve.

'Let It Snow’ (2019)

Davis is a fan of this YA book-turned-Christmas movie starring Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore and Odeya Rush. “The movie is about a group of teenagers who are brought together when a snowstorm hits their town on Christmas Eve. There’s an interlocking set of stories about love and friendship during the holidays,” says Davis. “It’s a quaint coming-of-age story that is sure to make you chuckle.”

‘The Knight Before Christmas’ (2019)

You’re in for a treat with this Christmas fantasy Netflix film starring Vanessa Hudgens, Josh Whitehouse, and Emmanuelle Chriqui. The plot — as the title implies — involves a knight. Specifically, a knight from hundreds of years ago who is teleported to modern times and meets a captivating teacher when sparks start to fly.

‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ (2020)

The cast of this movie is compelling enough to press play: It stars Forest Whitaker, Madalen Mills, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose, Phylicia Rashad, Lisa Davina Phillip, and Ricky Martin (yes, the singer). Kids and kids at heart will adore this musical adventure that’s a Netflix film people are sure to re-watch year after year. The movie takes a deep dive into the life of a famous toymaker who has his most prized toy stolen by his apprentice. Will his granddaughter save the day?

‘A New York Christmas Wedding’ (2020) - not on Netflix as of 11/7

Christmas. Weddings. New York. We repeat: Christmas. Weddings. New York. This movie combines the best of three magical words, and throws in plenty of drama and romance along the way. Starring Chris Noth, Nia Fairweather, and Chris Trousdale, if you haven’t seen this already, you’ll definitely want to watch pronto.

‘Love Hard’ (2021)

“Love Hard” is a Christmas rom-com about a woman (Nina Dobrev) who travels to her online crush’s hometown for the holidays in a surprise visit, only to find out she's been catfished by a local (Jimmy O. Yang) using his friend's photos. He tries to make things right by setting her up with his photogenic friend. Think of "Love Hard" as an edgy Cyrano de Bergerac retelling set over the holiday season.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com