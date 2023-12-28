‘The best Christmas present.’ SC courtroom turns to adoptions for last session of year

The judge with the black robe and the old-fashioned crew cut from his days in the Marines cleared his throat in the silent courtroom two days after Christmas. Bailiffs with guns guarded the doors.

The York County Family Court Judge named David Guyton started to talk, but a word from the audience made it clear this wasn’t an ordinary day in court, with detention hearings, anxious tears and the sound of clanging jail doors echoing through the courthouse.

The word was “Dada,” from a 2-year-old boy named Billy.

2-year-old Billy Farmer and mother Kendal Farmer clap as John Farmer holds the toddler Wednesday at York County Family Court, where the couple legally adopted him. Tracy Kimball/tkimball@heraldonline.com

John Farmer, the father, rocked Billy back and forth to get him to shush.

But on this day, Judge Guyton just smiled with his own adoptive daughter near him in the courtroom and said, “I sure will allow that.”

Because Billy was in court to get adopted, and Judge Guyton was fine with the young boy talking as much as he liked.

“He sure knows who his daddy is,” Guyton quipped.

Adoption: A legal process in South Carolina

York County Family Court Judge David Guyton talks to John and Kendal Farmer during an adoption hearing Wednesday where the couple adopted a 2-year-old boy. Tracy Kimball/tkimball@heraldonline.com

Adoptions are legal proceedings in South Carolina. There are dozens every year in York County and in the state. On the last day of court every year in Rock Hill, Guyton holds an “Adoption Day” of cases to close the year.

On Wednesday, seven children were united with legal parents and families in the Rock Hill courthouse.

The Farmers, John and Kendal, said before court the legal process to adopt took close to two years. They came to Rock Hill Wednesday from Laurens County to get the adoption done this year in court.

“This child was sent to us. We were going to do whatever it took,” Kendal Farmer said before court.

John Farmer said Billy got a tool set, and a toy tractor, and other toys that boys love for Christmas just two days earlier.

But Christmas for he and his wife was the present in their arms, the Farmers said.

“This is the best Christmas present we could have gotten,” Kendal Farmer said.

The Farmers’ case, like the others, required background checks, investigations, and documents inches thick. There are case workers, lawyers and a judge.

Another essential requirement: love.

Love takes the witness stand

Kendal Farmer, left, holds 2-year-old Billy Farmer while John Farmer listens to the judge Wednesday at York County Family Court, where the couple legally adopted the toddler. Tracy Kimball/tkimball@heraldonline.com

James Fletcher Thompson of Spartanburg, lawyer for the Farmers, knows adoptions so well he wrote a book on adoption case law in South Carolina. Thompson and his law partner, Dale Dove of Rock Hill, specialize in adoptions.

It was a court case after all. So, he called his first witness.

“Kendal Farmer,” Thompson said.

She smiled and tried not to cry tears of joy as she looked at her son rocking in her husband’s arms.

Kendal Farmer told the court how she and her husband John had four daughters of their own in Laurens County. There’s the 21-year-old twins Audri and Abi as well as Marlee, 16, and Mia, 12.

Billy calls Mia “Gaga.” Mia loves it, too.

The four daughters sat in the front row and shined brighter than the court lights as they readied to have a baby brother.

Kendal Farmer told Judge Guyton how she and her husband John had been foster parents to more than 40 children in the past decade. Billy came to them as a foster child at just 5 weeks old over two years ago.

“He was from the first day part of the family,” Kendal Farmer said.

Thompson, the lawyer, told Kendal Farmer that adoption meant she and her husband get parental rights, but also all parental responsibilities and requirements.

John Farmer then was called to testify. He handed Billy to his wife as married couples do with a child they want to hold forever.

Dad takes the stand

John Farmer testified how they had taken Billy into their home more than two years earlier on a dark night after being called for a foster child who needed placement.

Thompson saved the most important question for last: “Do you love him?”

The room was silent.

John Farmer said quietly, but with the force of an avalanche, “With all my heart.”

The judge rules

Judge Guyton asked a for a report from the court-appointed guardian ad litem — a legal term for someone dedicated to the child’s best interests who is impartial and investigates the case.

“The Farmers are a magnificent family,” said guardian ad litem Hollie Bennett. “They are the real deal. I recommend adoption.”

Guyton said for the court record there had been a S.C. Department of Social Services action that allowed Billy to be legally adopted. All legal hurdles were done.

“It is in his best interests to be adopted here today,” Guyton said of Billy.

All that remained was finalizing Billy’s new legal name.

“From this day forward, Billy’s name is William John Farmer,” Guyton told the court.

The courtroom filled with family and friends clapped. Kendal and John Farmer held their newly adopted son.

The family poured up from the gallery toward the judge’s bench. William John Farmer had his picture made with all his new sisters, grandparents and others who came to see this big Farmer family get just a little bit bigger.

There was room for all.