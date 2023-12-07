What is the best Christmas town in Kentucky? HGTV makes its pick

The self-proclaimed "Bourbon Capital of the World" less than an hour from Louisville is also the Christmas capital of Kentucky, according to HGTV.

The TV network named Bardstown as the Bluegrass State's best Christmas town, noting how visitors can find plenty of things to do during the holiday season. Bardstown's official website even brags that its "home spun charm" for the holidays is something "that a big city just can't match."

"In December, the town becomes the 'North Pole of Kentucky,' while adding a touch of Southern hospitality to its holiday celebrations during its annual Christmas parade, held Dec. 7, where beautifully decorated floats make their way through streets decked out with twinkling lights," HGTV said.

HGTV praised the holiday-themed "Merry and Bright" tour at My Old Kentucky Home. During the mansion tour, guides dressed in the fashion of the Victorian era tell tales of Kentucky history and sing Christmas carols. Visitors to the mansion can also catch a performance of "A Christmas Carol" on Friday and Saturday nights in December.

Of course, Christmas and alcohol are paired together in Bardstown. McIntyre's Winery hosts an annual "Sip n Shop," where customers can browse items from over 60 vendors while enjoying a glass of wine or beer. Bourbon is also included in the holiday festivities, like ay the holiday party hosted by Heaven Hill Distillery.

Santa and Mrs. Claus seem to love Bardstown. They hop aboard with kids and their parents on the My Old Kentucky Home Dinner Train's North Pole Express on Saturdays and Sundays in December. Passengers are treated to a three-course meal and hot cocoa, as well as some Christmas caroling led by Santa himself.

HGTV's favorite Christmas town in Indiana, Santa Claus, may also be worth a day trip for Louisville residents looking to take their holiday spirit to the next level.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: HGTV picks Bardstown as best Christmas town in Kentucky