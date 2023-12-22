Best church Christmas pageant ever: Mary puts a sheep in a headlock

Little Teegan Benson could not wait to get up on stage to play the role of "sheep" in the First Baptist Church of White Pine's Nativity scene in Tennessee in December 2017.

"They were all itching to get up there so they could dance along with the music," Teegan's mom, Tana Benson, told TODAY.com at the time.

But Teegan, who was 2 at the time, had bigger plans than just dancing. The toddler, who had been singing the songs and talking about Baby Jesus in the car for weeks, according to her mom, was determined to get her hands on the doll in the crèche. "She just really wanted that baby Jesus," her mom recalled.

When Teegan, dressed as a sheep, took off with baby Jesus mid-song, her 3-year-old co-star playing the role of Mary took matters into her own hands, recovering the doll and returning baby Jesus to his bed. Teegan took the doll again, and that's when a full-on preschool brawl broke out at the church Nativity pageant. The rest of the children continued to sing "Away in a Manger" without missing a beat.

Benson posted the video on her Facebook page, where it has been viewed by millions.

"Teegan loves being the center of attention, so the more people laughed, the more excited she was to show her stuff," her mom explained. Everyone in the audience was laughing so hard, she said, they had trouble eating dinner at the church fundraiser afterward.

Tana Benson, pictured in 2017 with her daughters, Teegan and Taylor. (Tana Benson)

"The little girl playing Mary is a middle child and a real stickler for the rules, and she knew that was not supposed to happen," Benson said. "When I went up to take Teegan's hand and walk her off the stage, the little girl playing Mary said, 'She touched the baby Jesus! We weren't supposed to touch the baby Jesus!' I told her we were sorry!"

Benson is overwhelmed by the response to her daughter's antics. "I'm really glad that a video like this can bring some light into the season," she said. "This is a good way way to share the message and remind everyone of the reason for the season, which is Jesus."

Clearly, that's something her daughter understands very well already.

This story was originally published in December 2017, but we will bring it back every year because it is HILARIOUS.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com