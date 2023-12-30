Some of the best cities to celebrate NYE found in Ohio?

**Related Video Above: Shooting off fireworks? These NE Ohio communities say no.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For anyone who has not yet solidified their New Year’s Eve plans, a new report reveals which cities are the best for celebrating.

Financial site WalletHub released its Best Cities for New Year’s list earlier this month, and several cities in Ohio and/or within a quick drive from Cleveland made the Top 50.

To craft the list, researchers looked at over 25 indicators — things like the legality of fireworks in the city, the number of nightlife options, food affordability, neighborhood security and the Dec. 31 weather forecast — for the largest 100 cities in the country.

In Ohio, the top-ranked city was Cincinnati at No. 21. Cleveland took the 42nd spot, while Columbus was No. 47.

For those willing to go outside of the state, but not far, Pittsburgh came in at 13 and Buffalo was ranked 22nd.

So what was deemed the best spot to ring in 2024 in all of the country? Orlando, which touts Walt Disney World as well as a slew of family-friendly theme parks, unsurprisingly came in at No. 1. Other more obvious places like New York City and San Diego also landed at the very top of the list.

The top places, of course, aren’t as affordable as Ohio celebrations, and WalletHub analysts said it’s important to set a budget no matter where you are.

“The last thing you want to do in the final hours of 2023 is wreck your finances over one night of festivities,” the said.

Take a look at the rankings in the interactive map below:

Source: WalletHub

