Best Cities for Families To Live on $6,000 a Month
According to the most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the average household earns $84,352 a year and spends $70,258 a year. Data from the BLS survey said American households are spending roughly $5,111 to $5,854 in average monthly expenses, including housing and transportation.
What about families who earn $6,000 a month? Where can they comfortably live, work and manage expenses? To find the best cities for renting families to live for under $6,000 per month, GOBankingRates used data from ApartmentList, the Economic Policy Institute's Family Budget Calculator and Sperling's Best. Collectively, this data allowed us to find the average 2-bedroom rent in 2022, determine the cost of children within select metro areas and find cities with an overall cost of living index below 90.
From least to most average monthly expenditures, this is the ranking of the 15 qualifying cities.
Rogers, Arkansas
Monthly expenditures: $5,928.18
Monthly child care costs: $496
2022 two-bedroom rent: $944.57
Livability: 81
Annual cost of living: $53,851.25
Monthly cost of living: $4,487.60
Longview, Texas
Monthly expenditures: $5,925.21
Monthly child care costs: $549
2022 two-bedroom rent: $1,031.71
Livability: 78
Annual cost of living: $52,133.90
Monthly cost of living: $4,344.49
Des Moines, Iowa
Monthly expenditures: $5,899.98
Monthly child care costs: $789
2022 two-bedroom rent: $960.71
Livability: 75
Annual cost of living: $49,803.21
Monthly cost of living: $4,150.27
Bryan, Texas
Monthly expenditures: $5,891.36
Monthly child care costs: $573
2022 two-bedroom rent: $1,045.43
Livability: 73
Annual cost of living: $51,275.22
Monthly cost of living: $4,272.94
Laredo, Texas
Monthly expenditures: $5,845.67
Monthly child care costs: $558
2022 two-bedroom rent: $994.29
Livability: 72
Annual cost of living: $51,520.56
Monthly cost of living: $4,293.38
San Angelo, Texas
Monthly expenditures: $5,795.71
Monthly child care costs: $584
2022 two-bedroom rent: $1,041
Livability: 78
Annual cost of living: $50,048.54
Monthly cost of living: $4,170.71
Lubbock, Texas
Monthly expenditures: $5,614.39
Monthly child care costs: $573
2022 two-bedroom rent: $957.57
Livability: 68
Annual cost of living: $49,005.87
Monthly cost of living: $4,083.82
Amarillo, Texas
Monthly expenditures: $5,597.88
Monthly child care costs: $566
2022 two-bedroom rent: $937.83
Livability: 73
Annual cost of living: $49,128.53
Monthly cost of living: $4,094.04
Abilene, Texas
Monthly expenditures: $5,563.82
Monthly child care costs: $579
2022 two-bedroom rent: $993
Livability: 75
Annual cost of living: $47,901.85
Monthly cost of living: $3,991.82
Killeen, Texas
Monthly expenditures: $5,536.98
Monthly child care costs: $550
2022 two-bedroom rent: $974.71
Livability: 67
Annual cost of living: $48,147.19
Monthly cost of living: $4,012.27
Lansing, Michigan
Monthly expenditures: $5,527.19
Monthly child care costs: $646
2022 two-bedroom rent: $971.14
Livability: 66
Annual cost of living: $46,920.51
Monthly cost of living: $3,910.04
North Little Rock, Arkansas
Monthly expenditures: $5,443.55
Monthly child care costs: $502
2022 two-bedroom rent: $1,067.29
Livability: 69
Annual cost of living: $46,491.17
Monthly cost of living: $3,874.26
Shreveport, Louisiana
Monthly expenditures: $5,374.58
Monthly child care costs: $484
2022 two-bedroom rent: $929.43
Livability: 65
Annual cost of living: $47,533.85
Monthly cost of living: $3,961.15
Birmingham, Alabama
Monthly expenditures: $5,308.80
Monthly child care costs: $499
2022 two-bedroom rent: $1,022.43
Livability: 65
Annual cost of living: $45,448.49
Monthly cost of living: $3,787.37
