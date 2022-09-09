Best Cities for Families To Live on $6,000 a Month

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

According to the most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the average household earns $84,352 a year and spends $70,258 a year. Data from the BLS survey said American households are spending roughly $5,111 to $5,854 in average monthly expenses, including housing and transportation.

What about families who earn $6,000 a month? Where can they comfortably live, work and manage expenses? To find the best cities for renting families to live for under $6,000 per month, GOBankingRates used data from ApartmentList, the Economic Policy Institute's Family Budget Calculator and Sperling's Best. Collectively, this data allowed us to find the average 2-bedroom rent in 2022, determine the cost of children within select metro areas and find cities with an overall cost of living index below 90.

From least to most average monthly expenditures, this is the ranking of the 15 qualifying cities.

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rogers, Arkansas

Monthly expenditures: $5,928.18

Monthly child care costs: $496

2022 two-bedroom rent: $944.57

Livability: 81

Annual cost of living: $53,851.25

Monthly cost of living: $4,487.60

Longview_Texas_iStock-1359209897

Longview, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $5,925.21

Monthly child care costs: $549

2022 two-bedroom rent: $1,031.71

Livability: 78

Annual cost of living: $52,133.90

Monthly cost of living: $4,344.49

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Des Moines, Iowa

Monthly expenditures: $5,899.98

Monthly child care costs: $789

2022 two-bedroom rent: $960.71

Livability: 75

Annual cost of living: $49,803.21

Monthly cost of living: $4,150.27

BOB WESTON / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bryan, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $5,891.36

Monthly child care costs: $573

2022 two-bedroom rent: $1,045.43

Livability: 73

Annual cost of living: $51,275.22

Monthly cost of living: $4,272.94

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Laredo, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $5,845.67

Monthly child care costs: $558

2022 two-bedroom rent: $994.29

Livability: 72

Annual cost of living: $51,520.56

Monthly cost of living: $4,293.38

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Angelo, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $5,795.71

Monthly child care costs: $584

2022 two-bedroom rent: $1,041

Livability: 78

Annual cost of living: $50,048.54

Monthly cost of living: $4,170.71

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Lubbock, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $5,614.39

Monthly child care costs: $573

2022 two-bedroom rent: $957.57

Livability: 68

Annual cost of living: $49,005.87

Monthly cost of living: $4,083.82

Charles Henry / Flickr.com

Amarillo, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $5,597.88

Monthly child care costs: $566

2022 two-bedroom rent: $937.83

Livability: 73

Annual cost of living: $49,128.53

Monthly cost of living: $4,094.04

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Abilene, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $5,563.82

Monthly child care costs: $579

2022 two-bedroom rent: $993

Livability: 75

Annual cost of living: $47,901.85

Monthly cost of living: $3,991.82

James Havard / Flickr.com

Killeen, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $5,536.98

Monthly child care costs: $550

2022 two-bedroom rent: $974.71

Livability: 67

Annual cost of living: $48,147.19

Monthly cost of living: $4,012.27

Shutterstock.com

Lansing, Michigan

Monthly expenditures: $5,527.19

Monthly child care costs: $646

2022 two-bedroom rent: $971.14

Livability: 66

Annual cost of living: $46,920.51

Monthly cost of living: $3,910.04

IrinaK / Shutterstock.com

North Little Rock, Arkansas

Monthly expenditures: $5,443.55

Monthly child care costs: $502

2022 two-bedroom rent: $1,067.29

Livability: 69

Annual cost of living: $46,491.17

Monthly cost of living: $3,874.26

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Shreveport, Louisiana

Monthly expenditures: $5,374.58

Monthly child care costs: $484

2022 two-bedroom rent: $929.43

Livability: 65

Annual cost of living: $47,533.85

Monthly cost of living: $3,961.15

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Birmingham, Alabama

Monthly expenditures: $5,308.80

Monthly child care costs: $499

2022 two-bedroom rent: $1,022.43

Livability: 65

Annual cost of living: $45,448.49

Monthly cost of living: $3,787.37

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Cities for Families To Live on $6,000 a Month