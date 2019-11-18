The Best Cities for Frequent Flyers – 2019 Edition



If you’re a frequent flyer, odds are you want to make your life as easy as possible when you have to jet off somewhere. But not all cities are equally equipped to facilitate your next adventure to the friendly skies. From the number of airports in a given area to the total number of nonstop destinations you can reach from a city, there are a range of factors that determine which cities are best for people who fly on a regular basis. Keep in mind that it can be helpful to work with a financial advisor if you spend a large chunk of your income on travel to help with budgeting and financial management.



In order to determine the best U.S. cities for frequent flyers, we looked at eight key metrics for each city, including total number of domestic and international flights, total number of international destinations, distance between the city center and the airport, driving time from the city center to the airport, average fare for a domestic flight, percentage of flights delayed and percentage of flights cancelled. Several cities, such as Chicago and New York, included more than one airport. To control for this variable, we included all airports within 25 miles of each city’s downtown. For details on our data sources and how we put all the information together to create our final rankings, check out the Data and Methodology section below.

Key Findings

More isn’t necessarily better. Cities like New York and Chicago didn’t land ahead of cities with only one major airport. Flight delays and distance from the city center to the principal airport dog their rankings.

Cities like New York and Chicago didn’t land ahead of cities with only one major airport. Flight delays and distance from the city center to the principal airport dog their rankings. Texas and California soar. The top 25 includes five cities from California (Los Angeles, San Jose, San Diego, San Francisco and Oakland) and four from Texas (Houston, Arlington, Dallas and Fort Worth). What’s more, California is the only state with two cities in the top 10 (Los Angeles and San Diego). Given that California and Texas are two of the biggest states in the nation by area and population, major airports are needed to serve those residents.

The top 25 includes five cities from California (Los Angeles, San Jose, San Diego, San Francisco and Oakland) and four from Texas (Houston, Arlington, Dallas and Fort Worth). What’s more, California is the only state with two cities in the top 10 (Los Angeles and San Diego). Given that California and Texas are two of the biggest states in the nation by area and population, major airports are needed to serve those residents. The Midwest lags. Despite being home to several major airline hubs like Detroit Metro, Chicago O’Hare and Minneapolis-St. Paul International, the Midwest region only earned seven spots in the top 25 overall, and none within the top 10.

1. Atlanta, GA

It should come as no surprise that Atlanta, Georgia, the city with the busiest airport in the world by total passenger traffic, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), sits at the top of our list of the best cities for frequent flyers. ATL is also a major hub for Delta Air Lines, which contributes to its prominence. While the metropolitan Atlanta area also includes DeKalb–Peachtree Airport (PDK) and Fulton County Airport (FTY), flights departing from these airports accounted for less than 1% of the flight traffic originating in Atlanta.

More than 396,000 domestic flights and almost 41,000 international flights originated in Atlanta over the course of 2018. The city’s airports serve 116 international destinations, making it one of only six cities in the study to crack 100 international routes. While average domestic fares were relatively high and Atlanta ranked 34th-highest for this metric overall, flights out of the city were cancelled just 0.65% of the time, the fifth-lowest rate for this metric in the study.

2. Miami, FL

Miami, Florida is home to two airports reserved primarily for private aviation, one seaplane base and Miami International Airport (MIA), which serves as the city’s principal airport. The vast majority of flights originating in Miami took off from MIA. As a major hub for American Airlines and international flights, MIA consistently ranks as one of the busiest airports in the country.

Miami is commonly known as a portal to South America, Latin America and the Caribbean, so while only about 94,000 domestic flights originated in Miami – a rate that ranks towards the middle of the study, at 24th-highest – the city boasted more than 90,600 international flights in 2018. Miami was second only to New York – a city with three major airports – in terms of international flights as destinations. While it ranks in the bottom half of the study for its approximately 19% of flights delayed, it ranks 22nd overall for percentage of flights cancelled (a little more than 1%) and ranks third in the study for its relatively short distance between the airport and downtown. MIA is just five miles from downtown Miami, making it one of the more convenient airports for frequent flyers to get to.

3. Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California, taking the No. 3 spot in our study, is the first city on our list with just one airport – but that doesn’t take away from its prominence. The city’s sole airport, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), was the second-busiest airport in the U.S. in 2018 by total passenger traffic and boasts a range of international destinations to Asia, Europe and the Middle East.