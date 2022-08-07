The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $3,000 a Month

Jennifer Taylor
·3 min read
Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You're getting ready to retire, and you're searching for a new hometown with your ideal climate. Of course, that's often easier said than done when trying to stick to a budget.

Specifically, you're trying to spend around $3,000 per month. Chances are you'll be living at least partly on Social Security, and the average monthly benefit is $1,542.22 per month, as of June 2022.

Check Out: 5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach
See: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check

If you think it's impossible to retire in a city with great weather without spending a fortune, you'll be pleasantly surprised to learn it isn't. Results of a recent GOBankingRates study determined there are several fantastic spots to choose from.

Of course, average temperatures vary between each city on the list. Some are known for their year-round warmth, while others offer a mild change in seasons. This gives you a little leeway to choose your idea of the ideal climate.

What all the cities do have in common is a sizable population of residents ages 65 and over and the ability to live within your means on a budget.

Ready to start enjoying your golden years? Here are the four best cities with great weather to retire on $3,000 per month.

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Fairfield, California

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,854.29

  • 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,558

  • Percent of population 65 and older: 13.1%

  • Livability: 66

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,540.32

  • Monthly grocery cost: $378.36

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,001.40

  • Monthly healthcare cost: $583.45

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,013.76

  • Monthly utilities cost: $334.48

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?

AndreyKrav / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AndreyKrav / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Atlanta

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,735.66

  • 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,553

  • Percent of population 65 and older: 11.6%

  • Livability: 72

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,153.55

  • Monthly grocery cost: $346.13

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,121.22

  • Monthly healthcare cost: $510.10

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,919.19

  • Monthly utilities cost: $326.60

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

2. Greenville, South Carolina

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,277.04

  • 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,059

  • Percent of population 65 and older: 14.4%

  • Livability: 72

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,191.39

  • Monthly grocery cost: $349.28

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,761.35

  • Monthly healthcare cost: $563.45

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,665.73

  • Monthly utilities cost: $305.48

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

1. Oklahoma City

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,151.45

  • 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $862

  • Percent of population 65 and older: 12.6%

  • Livability: 69

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,981.19

  • Monthly grocery cost: $331.77

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,814.90

  • Monthly healthcare cost: $651.24

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,673.29

  • Monthly utilities cost: $306.11

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

US Average

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,626.25

  • 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,405

  • Percent of population 65 and older: 16%

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,204

  • Monthly grocery cost: $350.33

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,668

  • Monthly healthcare cost: $555.67

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,783

  • Monthly utilities cost: $315.25

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the best cities in America with great weather -- as sourced from U.S. News & World Report -- to retire on a budget of $3,000 dollars or less. GOBankingRates used ApartmentList June 2022 data to find every great weather city that has an (1) average 2022 monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment.

GOBankingRates then used Sperling's Best to find the cost of living index for every city on the list, looking at (2) grocery, (3) utilities and (4) healthcare index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery ("food at home") and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older, to find how much a person 65 and over would spend on groceries and healthcare in each city on a monthly basis.

GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery and healthcare costs together to find where a person 65 and older could survive on $3,000 or less. For a city to qualify for the study, it had to have a livability score of 65 or higher -- as sourced from AreaVibes -- and its population had to be 10% or more over the age of 65, according to the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey.

For final rankings, all qualified cities were ranked by (5) total monthly expenditures, (6) percent of population over 65 and (7) livability, with the lowest score being best. Factor (7) was weighted 1.5x. All data was collected on and up to date as of July 13, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $3,000 a Month

Recommended Stories

  • How Long $250,000 Will Last in Retirement in Each State

    It's hard to plan for exactly how much money you'll need in retirement because it depends upon a number of factors, including where you live and what sort of expenses you have. Some people are lucky...

  • Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

    Costco has famously been a good place to work. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."

  • Abandoned mines and poor oversight worsened Kentucky flooding, attorneys say

    East Kentucky flooding killed at least 37 people, but many in the region are now asking if the abandoned coal mines may have contributed to the water that swept through their towns.

  • Lawyer To Pay Activision For Not Playing Call Of Duty, Judge Decrees

    A lawsuit against Activision Blizzard was dismissed last month because, according to a judge in the Southern California District Court where the complaint was brought, the plaintiffs didn’t play enough Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare to make an informed case against the maligned publisher. For once in Activision Blizzard’s many contentious legal battles, things ended smoothly.

  • Gas prices tumble in Iowa — especially in the Des Moines metro — to the lowest in U.S.

    Iowa gas prices decline sharply, now among nation's lowest. Des Moines' average gas price dropped even lower than the state average.

  • This map shows where Europe gets its natural gas - and economic disaster is looming if Russia cuts off its fuel supply

    Russia has stoked up an energy crisis in Europe by cutting the capacity of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Here's where the continent gets its natural gas.

  • California regulators aim to revoke Tesla's ability to sell cars in the state over the company's marketing of its 'Full Self-Driving' technology

    The California DMV has accused Tesla of engaging in deceptive marketing practices around its driver assistance tech, which the company calls "Full Self-Driving Capability."

  • McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

    The popularity of Wendy's Biggie Bag is rising as are prices on everything -- except the Biggie Bag. The choices to toss in the bag are a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack. The Biggie Bag still includes a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink.

  • Another natural gas rate wallop appears on the way in Oregon

    Oregon’s three natural gas distribution utilities — all investor-owned companies regulated by the Public Utility Commission — have filed for double-digit rate increases to take effect this November as they pass along rising wholesale prices. The hikes come on top of big increases last year and an impending general rate increase of nearly 10% for NW Natural (NYSE: NWN), which serves around 80% of natural gas customers in Oregon. The Citizens’ Utility Board, which represents residential ratepayers, said the cumulative increase for NW Natural customers would amount to 42.4% since last October.

  • California appeals court rules no arbitration in Cisco caste bias case

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -Cisco Systems Inc on Friday lost a court appeal to move to private arbitration a case over alleged caste discrimination in its Silicon Valley offices, where managers of Indian descent are accused of bias against a fellow employee from India. It had argued to a California appeals court that the state's Civil Rights Department, which had brought the case on behalf of a worker identified under the pseudonym John Doe, should be subjected to an employment arbitration agreement signed by Doe.

  • India Plans Contentious Law to Cut $75 Billion Utility Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- India is planning laws that would boost competition and lower debt at its power distribution companies, but also risks fomenting anger in a country where electricity is often used as an election sweetener.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan T

  • Buy Your Groceries at These 6 Small Businesses

    Maybe Whole Foods or Trader Joe's is your go-to grocery store because it has everything you think you need. But there are plenty of amazing small business grocery stores out there that shouldn't be...

  • York County vs. David Tepper: New court documents show how this dispute is unfolding

    York County’s lawyers filed new documents in court Wednesday. Then, on Thursday, lawyers representing Tepper-owned companies offered documents of their own.

  • Should You Really Follow Warren Buffett's Lead on Apple Stock?

    It's hard to argue with the idea Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. There's a reason he's called the Oracle of Omaha, and it's why many investors follow his every stock move, but often Buffett's investing advice is more one of "do as I say, not as I do." While Berkshire Hathaway does own dozens of companies because of the vast sums of money he invests, Buffett has put most of his eggs into one basket: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • 5 Best Technology Stocks To Buy Now

    This is the second part of our article titled 10 Best Technology Stocks to Buy Now. We discussed why technology sector is the best place to look for long-term winners as well as how we determined the best stocks within this sector in the first part. You can read the first part of this article […]

  • The New & Genius Ways to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Should I Put in My Roth IRA Monthly?

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big U.S. chicken company, Mountaire, asks contractors to oppose transparency rule

    Mountaire Farms, a top U.S. chicken company, is pressuring its contract farmers to oppose a Biden administration proposal aimed at improving their conditions because the company says it would ultimately reduce farmer pay, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and interviews with farmer advocates. The privately owned chicken company, which says it is the nation's fourth-largest with around 1,100 contract farmers, distributed letters to its farmers detailing why they should oppose the proposed rule and provided them with form letters to submit to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The rule, first proposed by the USDA in May as part of a broader effort to improve the conditions of contract farmers in the heavily consolidated U.S. meat industry, would require chicken companies to share more information about how contractor pay is calculated and provide details on the quality of inputs like feed and chicks that they provide to them.

  • Apple: Is Advertising the Next Big Revenue Generator? Analyst Weighs In

    The Apple (AAPL) empire might be spearheaded by its flagship product, the iPhone, but along with plenty of other hardware offerings, its Services segment has been growing at a fast pace. There’s also talk of a “game changing” AV/VR headset and even of an Apple Car at some point. But Needham analyst Laura Martin thinks there’s also the prospect of another big revenue stream. “We believe AAPL is in the early stages of building a new mobile advertising platform,” says Martin, who thinks ad revenue

  • Ousted Highway Patrol leader gets potential boost in federal lawsuit from Kansas Supreme Court

    A Kansas Supreme Court ruling Friday could boost an ongoing federal lawsuit brought by an ousted former Kansas Highway Patrol superintendent.