The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $3,000 a Month

Jennifer Taylor
·3 min read
Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You're getting ready to retire, and you're searching for a new hometown with your ideal climate. Of course, that's often easier said than done when trying to stick to a budget.

Specifically, you're trying to spend around $3,000 per month. Chances are you'll be living at least partly on Social Security, and the average monthly benefit is $1,542.22 per month, as of June 2022.

Check Out: 5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach
See: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check

If you think it's impossible to retire in a city with great weather without spending a fortune, you'll be pleasantly surprised to learn it isn't. Results of a recent GOBankingRates study determined there are several fantastic spots to choose from.

Of course, average temperatures vary between each city on the list. Some are known for their year-round warmth, while others offer a mild change in seasons. This gives you a little leeway to choose your idea of the ideal climate.

What all the cities do have in common is a sizable population of residents ages 65 and over and the ability to live within your means on a budget.

Ready to start enjoying your golden years? Here are the four best cities with great weather to retire on $3,000 per month.

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Fairfield, California

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,854.29

  • 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,558

  • Percent of population 65 and older: 13.1%

  • Livability: 66

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,540.32

  • Monthly grocery cost: $378.36

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,001.40

  • Monthly healthcare cost: $583.45

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,013.76

  • Monthly utilities cost: $334.48

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?

AndreyKrav / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AndreyKrav / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Atlanta

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,735.66

  • 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,553

  • Percent of population 65 and older: 11.6%

  • Livability: 72

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,153.55

  • Monthly grocery cost: $346.13

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,121.22

  • Monthly healthcare cost: $510.10

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,919.19

  • Monthly utilities cost: $326.60

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

2. Greenville, South Carolina

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,277.04

  • 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,059

  • Percent of population 65 and older: 14.4%

  • Livability: 72

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,191.39

  • Monthly grocery cost: $349.28

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,761.35

  • Monthly healthcare cost: $563.45

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,665.73

  • Monthly utilities cost: $305.48

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

1. Oklahoma City

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,151.45

  • 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $862

  • Percent of population 65 and older: 12.6%

  • Livability: 69

  • Annual grocery cost: $3,981.19

  • Monthly grocery cost: $331.77

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,814.90

  • Monthly healthcare cost: $651.24

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,673.29

  • Monthly utilities cost: $306.11

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

US Average

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,626.25

  • 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,405

  • Percent of population 65 and older: 16%

  • Annual grocery cost: $4,204

  • Monthly grocery cost: $350.33

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,668

  • Monthly healthcare cost: $555.67

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,783

  • Monthly utilities cost: $315.25

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the best cities in America with great weather -- as sourced from U.S. News & World Report -- to retire on a budget of $3,000 dollars or less. GOBankingRates used ApartmentList June 2022 data to find every great weather city that has an (1) average 2022 monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment.

GOBankingRates then used Sperling's Best to find the cost of living index for every city on the list, looking at (2) grocery, (3) utilities and (4) healthcare index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery ("food at home") and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older, to find how much a person 65 and over would spend on groceries and healthcare in each city on a monthly basis.

GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery and healthcare costs together to find where a person 65 and older could survive on $3,000 or less. For a city to qualify for the study, it had to have a livability score of 65 or higher -- as sourced from AreaVibes -- and its population had to be 10% or more over the age of 65, according to the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey.

For final rankings, all qualified cities were ranked by (5) total monthly expenditures, (6) percent of population over 65 and (7) livability, with the lowest score being best. Factor (7) was weighted 1.5x. All data was collected on and up to date as of July 13, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $3,000 a Month

Recommended Stories

  • 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check

    The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...

  • The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US

    Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if...

  • 5 Overrated Places To Retire — and Where You Should Go Instead

    If you've been saving for retirement and your date is drawing near, where you take your nest egg will determine how well you live off of it. The country's most popular retirement destinations are...

  • 6 Dogs Left Outside on Brutally Cold Night, 1 Freezes to Death

    In recent years, awareness of protecting your pet during the cold winter months has grown. Fewer dog parents keep their pets outdoors, and many go above and beyond to ensure their pet’s safety during potentially dangerous freezes. Just like humans, animals can suffer from frostbite; products like dog booties, paw balms, and other preventatives can […]

  • Grandpa Drives Stray Dog 1250 Miles To Surprise Grandkids

    A puppy for the holidays is no uncommon wish among young children. To many parents’ chagrin, a puppy is the ultimate gift — a gift that requires their own food, exercise, care, and has bills. The sad truth is that after the holiday season, many (now older) puppies get dumped at shelters or rescues, due […]

  • Redditors Are Cackling At This Woman's Angry Reaction to Her Dog Being Treated Differently Than Her Human Nephew

    The evolution of the modern family has expanded beyond human beings you share genetics with — family is now, more than ever, widely accepted to include people you’ve chosen to be a part of your close-knit circle, as well as furry friends who are less like pets and more like children. A nuclear family is […]

  • Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home

    Dozens of neglected dogs were rescued from horrendous living conditions recently in northwestern Tennessee. 77 pups total were seized from a property that was quite literally rotting. Neglected Dogs Living in Squalor The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, was called upon, in partnership with the Dyer City Police Department, to rescue the dogs. […]

  • Taylor Swift’s Cat Is Worth $97 Million (and No, We’re Not Kidding)

    In case you were unaware, it turns out that pets can have net worths (no, we're not kidding), and one of the richest cats in the world belongs to none other than pop superstar Taylor Swift, whose own net worth isn't anything to scoff at. According to the Pet Rich List—which is a way more fun title than the Forbes 400—Swift's beloved Scottish fold, Olivia Benson, is worth a whopping $97 million, making her the third richest pet in the world. Keep reading to find out why. Raymond Hall/Getty Images

  • Indigenous Dog Bones Unearthed at Jamestown

    At the Jamestown colonial site in Virginia, dog bones are teaching us how early colonists and indigenous Americans lived together. First established in 1607, Jamestown was the earliest permanent English settlement in North America. From 2007 to 2010, archeologists unearthed several dog bones at Jamestown. Then, in early 2022, Ariane Thomas from the University of […]

  • Pet of the Week: Rudy hopes to start the new year with a new home

    The Taunton Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Rudy, a male shepherd mix who is about 3 years old

  • French bulldog snatched during walk on L.A.'s Westside, police say

    A French bulldog was stolen while on a walk with its owner in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles.

  • Dog abandoned at Iowa airport after owner was told he couldn’t be taken on flight over kennel

    ‘The takeaway on this is that lots of people travel with their pets. And that’s great that they do, it just simply means that they’ve got to prepare’

  • The Monday After: Dog fighters of World War II

    The "Dogs for Defense" program, which had a Stark County chapter, recruited dogs for scout, sentry and other duties during World War II.

  • CBS3 Pet Project: How to keep your dog entertained while you are gone

    Howard Monroe spoke with animal advocate Carol Erickson about tips on how to make sure your dog does not feel left alone when you leave the house.

  • Famous Shiba Inu That Inspired 'Doge' Meme Diagnosed with Leukemia and Liver Disease

    Kabosu's owner Atsuko Sato shared a series of Instagram posts over the holiday giving people updates about the dog's health after it took a turn for the worst

  • Here are the Top 9 animal stories of 2022

    This year was filled with news, trends, and celebrations of “man’s best friend” and other animals.

  • Pet of the Week: 2022 Year in Review

    Over the last year, FOX 13 News has brought you so many animals looking for their forever home—dogs, cats, horses, you name it! For this week's Limelight Pet of the Week, we're looking back at all the pets we've featured in 2022.

  • Cesar Millan Shares Tips for Introducing Your Dog to Your Newborn Baby

    Transitioning from pet parent to real parent is no easy task, especially if you have a protective pup. That’s where Cesar Millan comes in. The dog behaviorist and co-founder of Halo Collar recently sat down for an exclusive interview with PureWow. The expert shared tips on how to properly introduce your dog to your newborn and explained that there are two key factors for the meet-cute: scent and distance. lilybunrin/Getty Images “Bring an item that contains your baby’s scent from the hospital be

  • Largo firm practices pet law to help dog, cat owners solve disputes

    When April Goodwin first advertised services for pet law on her firm’s website, business came in “slowly but surely,” she said. The 49-year-old began advertising pet law services when she opened her firm in 2015. A handful of years before, she had read that pet law was recession-resistant and she had maintained an interest since then. When she started her firm, she began offering the service, ...

  • On The Hill: Service dogs for veterans

    Service dog trainer Andrea McCarren discusses her work training service dogs for veterans.