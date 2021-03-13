The Best Classic Mopar Muscle Car Commercials
Check out this old school magic.
Auto manufacturers dump tons of cash into the making of car commercials, and once upon a time, the television and print were the only ways to reach consumers. Big budgets and conference rooms full of creative teams were tasked to make funny, sexy, and witty automotive commercials to grab the attention of the driver, in a short amount of time - the product yielded some of the weirdest, coolest, and most interesting campaigns, like these brilliant classic Mopar commercials.
Check out the newer, Talladega Nights themed Dodge commercials here.
1969 Road Runner
This iconic 1969 Plymouth Road Runner commercial is over five decades old, but is easily one of the most recognizable car commercials to date. Roadrunner and Wiley E. Coyote help showcase the performance of the 1969 Plymouth Road Runner as the cartoon character's getaway car.
1970 Dodge Challenger
Check out the first 1970 Dodge Challenger commercial. This one features a purple Challenger R/T equipped with the 440 Magnum 375-horspower V8 engine . This one also features the famous Sheriff Joe Higgins to teach how the safety is important. 1970 Dodge's slogan was "You could be Dodge Material."
Dodge Charger 500 vs the Beach Bunnies
A day at the beach for Elliot and his sweetheart turns into a something different for the couple. The poor woman was moments away from a proposal, when a set of beach bunnies took her man and his Dodge Charger, a tale as old as time.
1970 Dodge Muscle Promo
It's not exactly the two minutes or less commercial format, but plays out like a skit show instead. If only today's ad teams put out commercials of this length, would the short term attention span consumer of 2021 be able to handle it?
1968 Dodge Coronet "White Hat" Special
In the late 1960s, Dodge offered White Hat Specials to offer discounts intended to move more cars. This commercial spotlights the 1968 b-body Coronet.
And of course this one for the Charger...
