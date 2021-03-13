The Best Classic Mopar Muscle Car Commercials

Elizabeth Puckett
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Check out this old school magic.

Auto manufacturers dump tons of cash into the making of car commercials, and once upon a time, the television and print were the only ways to reach consumers. Big budgets and conference rooms full of creative teams were tasked to make funny, sexy, and witty automotive commercials to grab the attention of the driver, in a short amount of time - the product yielded some of the weirdest, coolest, and most interesting campaigns, like these brilliant classic Mopar commercials.

Check out the newer, Talladega Nights themed Dodge commercials here.

1969 Road Runner

This iconic 1969 Plymouth Road Runner commercial is over five decades old, but is easily one of the most recognizable car commercials to date. Roadrunner and Wiley E. Coyote help showcase the performance of the 1969 Plymouth Road Runner as the cartoon character's getaway car.

1970 Dodge Challenger

Check out the first 1970 Dodge Challenger commercial. This one features a purple Challenger R/T equipped with the 440 Magnum 375-horspower V8 engine . This one also features the famous Sheriff Joe Higgins to teach how the safety is important. 1970 Dodge's slogan was "You could be Dodge Material."

Dodge Charger 500 vs the Beach Bunnies

A day at the beach for Elliot and his sweetheart turns into a something different for the couple. The poor woman was moments away from a proposal, when a set of beach bunnies took her man and his Dodge Charger, a tale as old as time.

1970 Dodge Muscle Promo

It's not exactly the two minutes or less commercial format, but plays out like a skit show instead. If only today's ad teams put out commercials of this length, would the short term attention span consumer of 2021 be able to handle it?

1968 Dodge Coronet "White Hat" Special

In the late 1960s, Dodge offered White Hat Specials to offer discounts intended to move more cars. This commercial spotlights the 1968 b-body Coronet.

And of course this one for the Charger...

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Signed By Richard Petty

    As competition between Ford and Mopar in NASCAR started really heating up in the late 1960’s, Dodge responded to the Torino Talladega with a history making model.

  • The Chrysler Pacifica has clever integrated roof rack crossbars

    While we focused yesterday on all the places you can store stuff (and especially bottles) inside the Toyota Sienna interior, today I thought I'd point out how another minivan makes it easier to store stuff up on the roof. The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica includes a clever integrated roof rack system that basically lets you store the cross bars on the van itself rather than somewhere in the garage. You see, the Pacifica stores them flush within a rail unit running length-wise with the roof.

  • First-Gen Z/28 Camaro Is The Most Depressing Car On The Internet

    Rescued from its shallow grave, this 1968 Camaro is too rare to overlook.

  • 4 bike makers create consortium for swappable batteries

    Following the conditions of the Paris Climate Agreement and the transition to electromobility, companies Honda, Yamaha, KTM, and Piaggio signed a letter of intent to create a Swappable Batteries Consortium for Motorcycles and Light Electric Vehicles. The founding members of the Consortium recognize the need for a standardized swappable battery system will encourage the widespread use of electric vehicles and promote a more sustainable life-cycle management of batteries used in the transport sector. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Managing Officer, Motorcycle Operations, Noriaki Abe said, “The worldwide electrification effort to reduce CO2 on a global scale is accelerating, especially in Europe. For the widespread adoption of electric motorcycles, problems such as travel distance and charging times need to be addressed, and swappable batteries are a promising solution. Considering customer convenience, standardization of swappable batteries and wide adoption of battery systems is vital, which is why the four member manufacturers agreed to form the Consortium. Honda views improving the customers’ usage environment as an area to explore cooperation with other manufacturers, while bringing better products and services to customers through competition. Honda will work hard on both fronts to be the ‘chosen’ manufacturer for customer mobility.” Part of what the Consortium is looking at is extending the range, shortening the charging time, and lowering vehicle and infrastructure costs which could answer the customers’ main concerns regarding the future of electromobility. The aim of the Consortium will be to come up with a standardized technical specification of a swappable battery system for motor vehicles in the L-category which will include mopeds, motorcycles, tricycles and quadricycles. The founding members of the Consortium look to work hand in hand with interested stakeholders and national, European and international standardization bodies to come up with a homogenized system. The institution of the Consortium could pave the way for better and safer electric motor vehicles in the foreseeable future. That said, with multinational companies like Honda, Yamaha, KTM, and Piaggio coming together for such an initiative, the realization of a uniform and regulated electric motor vehicles can happen anytime soon. “Sustainability is one of the key drivers to the future of mobility and electrification will play a major role in achieving this goal. For powered two-wheelers the constraints of electric drivetrains regarding range, charging time and initial cost are still evident. To overcome these challenges and provide a better customer experience, a swappable battery system based on international technical standards will become a viable solution. Considering the entire lifecycle, a widespread application of batteries compliant with a common standard will support secondary use as well as circular economy. We are glad to be part of the Consortium as we strive towards our goals in the e-mobility sector,” commented KTM AG CEO, Stefan Pierer. The Consortium will start its campaign in May 2021. Honda, Yamaha, KTM, and Piaggio encourage all interested stakeholders to join the cooperation to enrich the Consortium’s expertise in the said matter. Photos from Honda and KTM Also Read: Here's an Electric Scooter That 'Roars' Like a Motorcycle Here's the First Electric Motorcycle Printed in 3D

  • Junkyard Gem: 1993 Ford Mustang LX Convertible

    Ford built Mustangs on the Fox platform from the 1979 through 1993 model years (or until 2004, if you consider the SN95 platform a sufficiently close relative to its Fox ancestors), with versions running the gamut from Late Malaise Era Ghia Editions with straight-six engines through respectably quick later 5.0-powered machines and even Mustang Police Interceptors. Today's Junkyard Find, however, was not a quick Fox, and then there's that scary convertible top. The murderously UV-heavy sunlight here in High Plains Colorado conspires with single-digit humidity to nuke convertible tops and car interiors in a hurry, and the final owner of this '93 Mustang tried to save some money by repairing its lid with blue tarps and layer upon layer of itchy duct tape, topping off the whole mess with a few coats of black spray paint.

  • Boeing Gets a Brand New 737 MAX Buyer, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Private-equity firm 777 Partners agreed to buy two dozen Boeing 737 MAX jets. The commercial aerospace giant's stock jumped on the news.

  • 2019 Honda Monkey Does Basic, Two-Wheeled Fun

    Slow, tiny, and affordable, the 125-cc Honda Monkey minibike never takes itself too seriously.

  • PPP Money Flowing To Transportation, Warehousing At Same Rate As Before

    With approximately two weeks left in the third iteration of the Paycheck Protection Program, here are some numbers to indicate how things are going with the distribution of hundreds of billions of dollars to keep people employed and to give a lifeline to businesses that need it — or cash to others who maybe don't need it but are finding a way to get it regardless. The current PPP program that kicked off in January, following back-to-back programs that wrapped up in August, was always targeted at smaller borrowers. Comparisons then between the current program and the one from earlier need to be viewed with that knowledge in mind. But with the Small Business Administration releasing several weeks of data, there are several conclusions that can be drawn. If they aren't conclusions, there are several trends that can be observed. Transportation and warehousing share of loans hasn't shifted The view expressed by some observers when the latest round of PPP was announced was that the trucking industry might be doing too well in 2021 to get PPP money in round 3. But that's hard to see in the data. What had been feared is that the requirement that a PPP loan recipient show a 25% drop in revenue in any recent quarter compared to a year earlier might be a tough test for this industry. The transportation and warehousing sector is experiencing record-breaking freight rates and strong demand for storage space. (Transportation and warehousing is an NAICS category that combines the two industries for classification purposes). The sector reported PPP loans of 122,504 loans totaling $5.56 billion through Sunday. (The latest program began Jan. 13). That is 3.37% of all loans disbursed of the total amount of $164.95 billion. In the first two rounds of the PPP — the initial round and then the resumption, under mostly the same rules, after an extension — transportation and warehousing accounted for 3.33% of all the loans. So there's been remarkable consistency in what the transport and storage sector is getting out of the program compared to other industries. Loan amounts shrink One thing that has changed considerably is the size of the loans disbursed in transportation and warehousing. In the first two rounds that ended in August, the average loan in the transportation and warehousing sector was $76,331. The current round has an average loan size so far of $45,389. One thing that isn't happening soon is the program running out of money. The $164.95 billion disbursed through the third iteration of PPP through last Sunday comes out of an authorization of $284 billion through March 31. The latest Biden stimulus plan calls for an additional $7.25 billion in lending, but for two specific areas: nonprofits in addition to what was already authorized in that sector and a category called "digital news services." For the total program, the first two rounds had an average loan of about $101,000, way down from the early days of the program when that number ran around $300,000. The average loan size in this program in all sectors is about $68,000. But round 3 was always intended to be targeted at smaller companies; the first round was available for companies with up to 500 workers, and the second round cut that limit to 300. Help for small businesses? The entire PPP round closes March 31. The "small business only" two-week period, for companies with 20 employees or fewer, came to a close this past Tuesday. Data released by the SBA most recently only went through Sunday, so a few days of the 20-employee push are not in the data. But looking at the weekly reports for the week ending Feb. 21 and running through the most recent report — a period that would cover a good chunk of the small business period — loans disbursed were about $24.67 billion over two weeks. The average weekly disbursement has been running at about $20.6 billion per week. It raises the question of whether the small business booster period actually accomplished anything or whether the total disbursements would inevitably have gone down given the size of the recipients during that designated period. The entire small business thrust of the most recent PPP program has run into problems for some of the smallest borrowers, according to several media reports. The New York Times in a Tuesday article said some institutions, like Bank of America, had stopped taking small business applications in part because the rules have not been clear. "The result has been gridlock and uncertainty that have left tens of thousands of self-employed people frantic to find lenders willing to issue the more generous loans before the program ends on March 31," the article said. However, with $164 billion loaned, it's clear that a lot of people are getting money despite the reports of issues. Through Sunday, the number of loans approved was just more than 2.4 million. But the frustration and the happiness that appear to be dueling parts of the PPP program could be found in a posting on Reddit in a group specifically set up to swap tales of angst and success in applying for PPP money. The person reported applying for second-round funding on Jan. 20. "Then crickets for weeks," the post said. "After scouring Reddit it became clear to me that we had a SSN/EIN mismatch and no path forward. I lost hope that this would work out. I turned off [husband's] payroll and prepared to live off my salary from my full-time job, hoping we could still keep his business open. Then out of nowhere 3/8 loan offer and signed closing docs 3/12. Money in the bank!! I am so relieved. I hope others in the same position get some good news soon!" More articles by John Kingston OOIDA rips into lack of trucking aid in spending bill, says expanded PPP not specific to the industry Inside the PPP data: lots of small companies benefited from the program Drilling Deep: trucking got big money from PPP; what will be the impact See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNo Partners, No Problem: Nikola May Do Hydrogen Stations SoloMolson Coors Says Cyberattack Hits Shipments, Brewery Operations© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dodge Charger Busted For Doing 155 MPH In Detroit

    That’ll show ‘em…

  • SisQó talks 'Thong Song' legacy: Victoria's Secret sales spike, Halle Berry's fashion inspo and the real meaning of 'dumps like a truck'

    Few songs are worthy of their own documentary. But SisQó’s turn-of-the-millennium booty anthem has just gotten such treatment, thanks to Vice.

  • Bella Thorne DJs in a Chanel Crop Top & the Wildest Leggings that Camouflage Into Sock-Style Boots

    The actress enjoyed the time in Miami in style.

  • ‘Everything is iced’ Slick roads hampered rescue efforts during Fort Worth I-35W pileup

    First responders slipped on ice and scrambled to find kitty litter or sand as they attempted to rescue people after a 133-car pileup on Interstate 35W north of downtown Fort Worth in the early morning hours of Feb. 11.

  • Nick Jonas Drops Spaceman Album and Music Video (Featuring Wife Priyanka Chopra!) for Title Track

    The music video for "Spaceman" dropped Thursday night on Nick Jonas' YouTube channel

  • 1969 Pontiac Firebird Trans Stolen From Trailer In L.A. Tow Yard

    Police are asking for your help.

  • Jasmine Salinas Takes Frightening Over-The-Wall Flight at NHRA Gatornationals

    Top Alcohol Dragster pilot taken to hospital in Gainesville after Saturday incident.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does

    Despite the recent increase in long-term interest rates in the U.S., finding yield is still a struggle for many income investors. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a classic hunting ground for income investors, as are utilities. Coca-Cola, which pays a respectable 3.3% dividend yield at Thursday's prices, is a longtime favorite of dividend investors for its stability and its commitment to quarterly payouts, but here are three stocks that offer benefits of their own with higher yields.

  • MLB sources explain why Luis Guillorme could play significant role for Mets in 2021

    With some eye-popping glove work at third base on Friday, Luis Guillorme is making the case that he should play a significant role this season, especially since the Mets’ brass has acknowledged the need to improve defensively as it goes about trying to build a championship-caliber team.

  • Ty Gibbs heads to desert seeking another surprise NASCAR win

    Ty Gibbs understands why some struggle to grasp how an 18-year-old without a single minute of experience at NASCAR's national level just won his very first race. “You know what Pop Warner football is, right?” said the grandson of three-time Super Bowl winning coach Joe Gibbs.

  • Dodge Hellcat Smokes Pursuing Cops

    These poor Ford Police Interceptors don’t stand a chance.

  • 4 Reasons Smith & Wesson Brands Can Overcome This Glaring Problem

    Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) recently posted another period of record results, doubling sales for the third consecutive quarter. Because Smith & Wesson will look like it's underachieving compared to the year before, the market may punish its shares. It's true that companies in this situation often see their stock price fall before their earnings do.