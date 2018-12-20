The Best Clever Home Tours of 2018

Lindsey Mather

To ask the Clever team to choose a favorite home tour from the dozens we've featured this year is to ask us to pick a favorite child. Sorry, it's impossible! Instead, we turned to you guys, our readers: Which home tours did you love the most in 2018? We delved into the numbers and these 12 apartments and homes came out on top. It goes without saying that they're all gorgeous, but we think it's more than that. These home tours are also chock-full of genius small-space solutions, actually doable DIYs, and other smart decorating ideas we wish we had thought of ourselves. In other words, these stories are the epitome of what we're trying to offer at Clever: design advice for real life. We knew we could trust you guys. Check them all out, below.

12. Pretty Much Every Gorgeous Detail in This Home is Handmade

Shelter Design Studio had two goals when designing this dream house on Martha's Vineyard: emphasizing on common areas and guest comfort, and adding storied details that weave the design together.

11. Tour a Brooklyn Loft with a Seriously Epic Art Collection

The two anchoring parts of the living room—built-in bookcases made from furniture-grade plywood and the towering Aaron Young work—counterbalance, rather than compete with, each other. The two buttery Barcelona chairs and ottomans balance a petite leopard-print sofa, and the resin coffee table is basically indestructible (a boon with young children in the house).
Photo: Kyle Knodell

The apartment was in total disrepair when owner Casey Fremont first saw it, but now, she says, "it feels like a candy shop."

10. This Gem of a Home in Virginia Was Originally a Guesthouse for Jackie O.

Surprising to no one, the goddess of gardens' former 19th-century log cabin was left in great shape, with lots of inventive compartments and charming time-worn finishes.

9. This 270-Square-Foot Parisian Duplex Fits a Four-Person Family

Obviously, functionality was priority number one in such a tiny space, but never at the cost of sophistication.

8. This Artist's Los Angeles House Is Minimalism at Its Coziest

Emilie Halpern's totally reimagined 1960s home has convinced us the dark wood paneling can work—as long as everything around is light and contemporary.

7. This Gramercy Park Apartment Is the Definition of Charming

Photo: Gieves Anderson

Wait 'til you see the incredibly adorable, closet-sized kitchen.

6. Minimalism Is Hard, but This Los Angeles House Makes It Look Easy

There's such a thing as a color consultant (!), and she was integral to creating this jewelry designer's home's perfect neutral palette.

5. This Airy Brooklyn Loft Evolved Bit by Bit as the Family Expanded

The transformation took five years, but as you clearly noticed, it was worth the wait.

4. Amazing Rugs Are Just the Beginning in This Dreamy Brooklyn Loft

The cofounders of Beni Rugs live here, so of course there are stellar floor coverings everywhere, including above their bed.

3. This Magical L.A. Studio Apartment Has a Dome in the Middle of It

"Originally, it was the meditation chamber for a theosophical community called the Krotona Colony." No big deal.

2. Angelica Hicks's NYC Apartment Is as Cheeky and Chic as Her Art

"It's impossible to actually hide," Angelica says of the A.C. built into the wall above her bed. "But by adding the two snakes flanking it, it became less obvious. And then I put the fan over the A.C., an extension of my humor." The sheets, a gift from Hill House Home, are the fanciest thing in the apartment, she says: "That forced me to have blue when before I had such a fucking mustard tone."
Photo: Kyle Knodell

Who needs real plants when you can paint a giant one on the wall instead?

1. This Teensy 140-Square-Foot London Home Is a Pastel Dream

It's also a fully functional, all-year-round home. No wonder you couldn't stop ogling it.

See the videos.