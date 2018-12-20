The Best Clever Home Tours of 2018

To ask the Clever team to choose a favorite home tour from the dozens we've featured this year is to ask us to pick a favorite child. Sorry, it's impossible! Instead, we turned to you guys, our readers: Which home tours did you love the most in 2018? We delved into the numbers and these 12 apartments and homes came out on top. It goes without saying that they're all gorgeous, but we think it's more than that. These home tours are also chock-full of genius small-space solutions, actually doable DIYs, and other smart decorating ideas we wish we had thought of ourselves. In other words, these stories are the epitome of what we're trying to offer at Clever: design advice for real life. We knew we could trust you guys. Check them all out, below.
12. Pretty Much Every Gorgeous Detail in This Home is Handmade
Shelter Design Studio had two goals when designing this dream house on Martha's Vineyard: emphasizing on common areas and guest comfort, and adding storied details that weave the design together.
11. Tour a Brooklyn Loft with a Seriously Epic Art Collection
The apartment was in total disrepair when owner Casey Fremont first saw it, but now, she says, "it feels like a candy shop."
10. This Gem of a Home in Virginia Was Originally a Guesthouse for Jackie O.
Surprising to no one, the goddess of gardens' former 19th-century log cabin was left in great shape, with lots of inventive compartments and charming time-worn finishes.
9. This 270-Square-Foot Parisian Duplex Fits a Four-Person Family
Obviously, functionality was priority number one in such a tiny space, but never at the cost of sophistication.
8. This Artist's Los Angeles House Is Minimalism at Its Coziest
Emilie Halpern's totally reimagined 1960s home has convinced us the dark wood paneling can work—as long as everything around is light and contemporary.
7. This Gramercy Park Apartment Is the Definition of Charming
Wait 'til you see the incredibly adorable, closet-sized kitchen.
6. Minimalism Is Hard, but This Los Angeles House Makes It Look Easy
There's such a thing as a color consultant (!), and she was integral to creating this jewelry designer's home's perfect neutral palette.
5. This Airy Brooklyn Loft Evolved Bit by Bit as the Family Expanded
The transformation took five years, but as you clearly noticed, it was worth the wait.
4. Amazing Rugs Are Just the Beginning in This Dreamy Brooklyn Loft
The cofounders of Beni Rugs live here, so of course there are stellar floor coverings everywhere, including above their bed.
3. This Magical L.A. Studio Apartment Has a Dome in the Middle of It
"Originally, it was the meditation chamber for a theosophical community called the Krotona Colony." No big deal.
2. Angelica Hicks's NYC Apartment Is as Cheeky and Chic as Her Art
Who needs real plants when you can paint a giant one on the wall instead?
1. This Teensy 140-Square-Foot London Home Is a Pastel Dream
It's also a fully functional, all-year-round home. No wonder you couldn't stop ogling it.