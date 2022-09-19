The 10 Best Muddlers for Your Home Bar

I’m ashamed to admit that the word “muddler” only entered my vernacular fairly recently. My drink of choice is a very dry Bombay martini with three olives. Second is a glass of Johnnie Walker Blue on the rocks, usually a double. It was only in the past month at a house party that I first held the tool that bartenders use to concoct the kinds of drinks I seldom request: a mojito, old fashioned, caipirinha or any cocktail that involves mashing berries, mint leaves, ice and other stuff in a glass.

Of course, I’ve seen muddlers in action; I’ve ordered a mojito or two in the past. But I didn’t know that the crucial step to make the drink—the act of extracting the juices and flavors from ingredients and then blending them together—is called muddling. I assumed the device was called a masher. Thankfully, the shindig I attended was hosted by a former bartender, who dutifully corrected me and presented the three different types of muddlers she uses regularly. The first was a stainless steel option with a sleek handle and gridded nylon ends. The following two were made of rich acacia, one with a flat end and the other rounded. She also told me that food-grade plastic is a viable option, and that a muddler comes in a variety of silhouettes and lengths. Every bartender has their own preference.

More from Robb Report

Essentially, the best muddlers should be be easy to grip, while also allowing you to press down on fresh produce with no fuss. And if you’re in the market to add one to your home bar, make sure to check out the selection below. Also make sure not to call them mashers.

Most Ergonomic Muddler

A Bar Above Black Cocktail Muddler

It should be no surprise that this muddler is beloved by mixologists; A Bar Above is, after all, a brand founded by a group of bartenders. The handle, measuring at 12.5 inches (the longest on this list), for one, will keep your hands clean, while its unique girth-y shape is designed to alleviate any strain from grinding. What’s more, the density of the plastic and rounded flat end will squeeze out the most flavor out of fruits and herbs. You don’t have to apply too much pressure to get maximum results. So, if you plan on serving a number of guests one evening, this ergonomic muddler will reduce any tension as you crank out cocktails.

Story continues

Material: Plastic

Length: 12.5 in

RR_Cocktail_Muddlers_abarabove

Buy Now on Amazon: $16

Best Double-Sided Muddler

Cocktail Kingdom Badass Muddler

This muddler from Cocktail Kingdom certainly lives up to its name. Firstly, it is double-sided: One end has a textured surface that’ll grind hard ingredients, and the other is flat and rounded, perfect for stuff that doesn’t require too much pressure. Secondly, it is made out of the same kind of plastic used for cutting boards, which means it can take a beating. And last but not least, the handle features a textured surface that’ll prevent it from slipping out of your hands. Badass, indeed.

Material: Plastic

Length: 9.5 in

RR_Cocktail_Muddlers_cocktail_kingdom

Buy Now on Amazon: $20

Best Two-in-One Muddler

Rabbit 2-In-1 Muddler & Reamer

Rabbit has a style that offers two tools for the price of one: a muddler, of course, and a reamer. One side features a cap (think of ballpoint pen), made of sturdy plastic, that detaches to reveal a compact juicer. It works great from citruses and other fruits that require some serious, well, juicing. And you could also use the reverse, which is made of beechwood and features a domed tip, to really pound out whatever needs pounding.

Material: Beechwood and plastic

Length: 10.43 in

RR_Cocktail_Muddlers_rabbit

Buy Now on Sur la Table: $16

Buy Now on Amazon: $14

Best Rustic Muddler

Twine Acacia Cocktail Muddler

This muddler is made of acacia—a durable wood that often imparts a rustic vibe. It features a wide crushing base that, depending on the pressure you apply, can be used for gentle muddling of herbs and fruits, as well as the heavy-duty jobs like cracking ice. Also, it comes with a matching burlap pouch.

Material: Acacia

Length: 8.75 in

RR_Cocktail_Muddlers_twine

Buy Now on Amazon: $15

Best Bamboo Muddler

HIC Kitchen Harold Import Co. Bamboo Mojito Muddler

Wood muddlers have been used in bars since the very first cocktails were mixed, and they are by far the most popular pick. This muddler, in particular, is crafted from 100 percent bamboo, which is quickly becoming a great alternative to traditional timber. This is because the material is tougher and more moisture-resistant than most other woods, which means this model will stand the test of time. The 8.5 inch muddler also has a comfortable round handle that allows you to smash to your heart’s content.

Material: Bamboo

Length: 8.5 in

RR_Cocktail_Muddlers_HIC

Buy Now on Amazon: $10

Best Walnut Muddler

Crafthouse By Fortessa Wood Muddler

Walnut trees, as tradition prescribes, should be beaten. Now, thanks to celebrity bartender Charles Joy and his partnership with Crafthouse By Fortessa, it is the walnut that’s doing the beating. Not only is it one of the most stable woods in the taxonomy, it is also one of the richest, used for some of the finest furnishing in the market. And if that doesn’t get you, the ergonomic shape and beautiful details on this muddler should.

Material: Walnut

Length: 11.5 in

RR_Cocktail_Muddlers_forrtessa

Buy Now on Saks Fifth Avenue: $30

Best Stainless Steel Muddler

OXO Steel Muddler

Stainless steel muddlers are all the rage, primarily because they’re simple to clean. Unlike their wooden counterparts, you can just pop it in the dishwasher and get rid of any bacteria. And the best in the market right now is from OXO. Spanning an impressive nine inches, this modern muddler can reach the bottom of even the tallest glass and has a gridded rubber head to really mash up those ingredients. It can even crush ice.

Material: Stainless and nylon

Length: 9 in

best-muddlers-oxo

Buy Now on OXO: $17

Buy Now on Amazon: $17

Most Stylish Muddler

Farmhouse Pottery Craft Muddler

In the market for muddlers with a whole lot of look? Farmhouse Pottery has a pair of stunners. The first has a slight hourglass silhouette with flat ends, and is made of light wood with a smooth finish. Its sister comes in darker hue, and features a screw-shaped end that’s best for squeezing out juices from lime and other citruses. Indeed, both are so attractive that they could moonlight as decorative objects on a tabletop.

Material: Wood

Length: 9.25 in

RR_Cocktail_Muddlers_farmhouse

Buy Now on All Modern: $44

Buy Now on Perigold: $44

Girthiest Muddler

Sur la Table Acacia Wood Muddler

If you’re looking to really muddle those herbs and berries, to really pound them, this club-shaped muddler from Sur la Table, a destination of some of the finest gadgets for the kitchen and bar, is for you. Made of durable acacia (see Twine), and featuring a wide head, it’ll extract flavors like none other. It’s a real killer.

Material: Acacia

Length: 8.5 in

RR_Cocktail_Muddlers_sur_la_table

Buy Now on Sur la Table: $20

Standard Muddler

Barfly Muddler

Though simple in appearance, Barfly’s muddler is designed for maximum performance. Its long length, along with its slim, tapered shape will efficiently mash ingredients. Plus, it’s made of food-grade plastic, which means it’s safe to use and easy to clean.

Material: Plastic

Length: 8.25 in

RR_Cocktail_Muddlers_barfly

Buy Now on Amazon: $20

Factors to consider before buying a muddler:

Material: Muddlers come in a variety of finishes; wood, plastic and stainless steel are the usual suspects. The latter two are non-absorbent, which means they won’t soak up flavors and smells. They’re also extremely easy to clean. A note about plastic: You want to make sure that it’s food grade, the same material used for cutting boards. This ensures that any bits won’t make their way into your cocktail. As for wood, acacia is the most common; there are also great options made of walnut and bamboo. All of them are dense, enabling you to crush ice and larger ingredients with ease. The one caveat is that wood is a natural substance, so they’re harder to clean and will deteriorate over time.

Size: The standard length of most muddlers is between eight inches and 10 inches. Rule of thumb is that longer is better. Unless you have a short glass, you’re going to want one that’ll reach to the bottom of your glass, tumbler or shaker and still hold comfortably.

Design: As you see from the list above, muddlers come in all shapes. Most, however, taper from top two bottom, almost like a club. This kind of shape will allow you to swivel your muddler and really pound the ingredients in a glass. Lately, brands have been offering models with ergonomic handles, ones that are much more curved, which could alleviate strain to your hands and wrists.

Robb Report stands for luxury without compromise, and is synonymous around the world with the best of the best. For over 40 years, our magazine has helped discerning readers find products that meet those exacting standards. We\'re proud to continue that tradition by recommending the very best cookware, technology, home goods and other life essentials to meet your needs.

1. A Bar Above Black Cocktail Muddler

Founded by a group of bartenders, A Bar Above designs high-quality barware to make crafting cocktails a little more pleasurable. This extra-long 12-inch muddler is crafted from durable plastic, which makes it a cinch to clean. It's also fitted with a flat end designed to get the most flavor out of fruits and herbs. The ergonomic shape is designed to reduce the strain on your hands, which is especially helpful if you're making drinks for a large group of people. That’s worth raising a glass to.

A Bar Above Muddler

A Bar Above Black Cocktail Muddler

Buy Now

2. Bamboo Mojito Muddler

Wood muddlers have been used in bars since the very first cocktails were mixed, and they are by far the most popular pick. This particular muddler is crafted from 100-percent bamboo—a fast-growing alternative to traditional timber—so it’s both sustainable and stylish. Bamboo is also tougher and more moisture-resistant than most other woods, which means this model will stand the test of time. The 8.5-inch muddler also has a comfortable round handle that allows you to smash to your heart’s content.

Bamboo Mojito Muddler

Bamboo Mojito Muddler

Buy Now

3. Hiware Stainless Steel Muddler Set

Stainless steel muddlers are all the rage right now as they’re dead simple to clean. Unlike their wooden counterparts, you can just pop this baby in the dishwasher and get rid of any bacteria. Spanning an impressive 10 inches in length, this modern muddler can reach the bottom of even the tallest glass and has a gridded rubber head to really mash up those ingredients. It can even crush ice.

Hiware Stainless Steel Muddler Set

Buy Now

4. Acacia Cocktail Muddler

Designed in Seattle, this muddler is handcrafted from beech hardwood and will appeal to imbibers who appreciate the finer things. Its wide crushing base can tackle the everyday tasks, like the gentle muddling of herbs and fruits, as well as the heavy-duty jobs like cracking ice. Best of all, you get a matching burlap pouch to store it in.

Acacia Cocktail Muddler

Buy Now

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

2/17/22 - MLu added - Add click to read article - bottom of article

Click here to read the full article.