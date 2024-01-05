These are the best colleges in NC, national report says. See how the schools ranked

North Carolina is home several prestigious colleges and universities, but a new report reveals which ones are the top ranked in the state.

Niche released its annual list of the best colleges in every state across the country based on academics, admissions, financial burden and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, along with millions of reviews from students and alumni.

Out of all the public and private schools in the state, Duke University ranked as the best overall for its academics, athletics, diversity and more.

“Duke offers me an enriching and transformative experience. What stands out to me the most is the invaluable network and the exceptional people I’ve encountered here,” one Niche review says. “The community at Duke is filled with goal-oriented, friendly, and intelligent individuals, all of whom have inspired and motivated me to strive for excellence. Moreover, Duke’s commitment to providing outstanding academic resources has been a game-changer for me.”

In Niche’s Best Colleges rankings, Duke University was also named one of the top schools in the U.S. Bill Snead/Duke University

Along with Duke, Davidson College, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Wake Forest University and North Carolina State University were also the top ranked schools in the state.

Here’s a look at the highly ranked North Carolina colleges and universities in Niche’s report:

2024 Best Colleges in North Carolina

▪ Duke University in Durham

Overall 2024 Niche grade: A+

▪ Davidson College in Davidson

Overall 2024 Niche grade: A+

▪ University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill

Overall 2024 Niche grade: A+

▪ Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem

Overall 2024 Niche grade: A+

▪ North Carolina State University in Raleigh

Overall 2024 Niche grade: A

▪ University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem

Overall 2024 Niche grade: B+

▪ Appalachian State University in Boone

Overall 2024 Niche grade: B+

▪ University of North Carolina at Greensboro in Greensboro

Overall 2024 Niche grade: B+

▪ University of North Carolina at Charlotte in Charlotte

Overall 2024 Niche grade: B+

▪ University of North Carolina at Wilmington in Wilmington

Overall 2024 Niche grade: B+

▪ East Carolina University in Greenville

Overall 2024 Niche grade: B

▪ Western Carolina University in Cullowhee

Overall 2024 Niche grade: B

▪ Meredith College in Raleigh

Overall 2024 Niche grade: B

▪ North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro

Overall 2024 Niche grade: B

▪ Queens University of Charlotte in Charlotte

Overall 2024 Niche grade: B

You can find more information about Niche’s report and how other colleges and universities in North Carolina compared online at niche.com.