The Best Color Palettes and Textures for Holiday Decorating
Get into the holiday spirit with these designer-approved accents and hues.
Get into the holiday spirit with these designer-approved accents and hues.
Here's what everyone is saying about the "world's most popular facial."
Just pop it in the microwave and kick back.
A registered dietitian shares her prediction for the hottest healthy food trends for the new year.
Even as a beauty writer I’ve always been an eye-cream skeptic. This one made me a believer.
Dr. Wes Ely, Vanderbilt University Co-Director of the Critical Illness, Brain Dysfunction and Survivorship Center, talks about the effects of 'long-COVID' and assesses what the Omicron variant's impact might be.
Rochester Hills District CourtOXFORD, Michigan—The shooter who allegedly killed four students and injured seven, including a teacher, at Michigan’s Oxford High School on Tuesday was previously flagged by administrators for “behavior in the classroom that they felt was concerning,” Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said Wednesday.Authorities have identified the suspect as 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley. His parents had been brought into the school the morning of the shooting for a face-t
Discussion about the guidelines has been heated.
"'Don’t tell anyone,' he said next. 'Why not?' I asked. 'We have to protect the kids. They can’t know. The town can’t know.'''
According to a royal insider, the Cambridge family has one habit in particular that the Queen "can't stand." But, you'll never guess what it is.
Jane (not her real name) testified at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial that Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Trump at Mar-a-Lago when she was 14 years old.
Brady ain't happy
Paulina Porizkova isn’t going to stop talking about ageism, so she’s hoping people are starting to listen. Her latest Instagram post honors her aging body in a way that turns around the negative self-talk many of us hear in our heads and gives it a positive spin that we should all adopt immediately. Using a […]
The FBI conducted 687,788 background checks related to firearm purchases during the week leading up to and including Black Friday.
The jailed porn star appeared in court Wednesday with a bushy beard and his trademark long hair now almost completely white
Jabs' dating story that caught attention was about a guy she had been seeing and even living with for about three weeks.
Upon closer inspection, the hunter quickly noticed something was amiss.
The New York Times reports more than 775,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and more than 48 million have had the virus. However, many others have likely had COVID but weren't tested or were asymptomatic and didn't realize they had it. While it's impossible to know if you've been infected without seeing a physician or getting tested, there are signs you've had it. COVID affects everyone differently, but according to virus and medical experts Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with, here are the
A senior Army aviator is looking into whether the soldiers who executed the flyover violated any regulations.
Northwest High School volleyball alum Fatimah Shabazz died at North Carolina A&T where she was about to lead her team into a big tournament.
Each of these stocks has been "trampled on unjustly," the Mad Money host says.