Best Combination Coffee Makers of 2019

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Combination coffee makers are multifunction appliances that let you brew not only a cup or (in some cases) a carafe of coffee but also lattes, cappuccinos, and even iced coffee.

“The trend really took off in 2015, thanks to the Ninja Coffee Bar,” says Claudette Ennis, a CR market analyst who covers coffee makers. “Now other brands, such as DeLonghi and Keurig, are coming out with their own takes on an all-in-one machine.”

One big advantage? If you’re the kind of person who keeps a separate coffee maker, espresso maker, and milk frother in your kitchen, combo machines help you declutter. And there are some good models out there.

“They might seem gimmicky, but some of them perform quite well in our tests,” says Ginny Lui, Consumer Reports’ test engineer for coffee makers.

How We Test Coffee Makers

Depending on their features, combination coffee makers may be subjected to more tests than single-purpose models because we have different tests for different types.

For drip coffee makers, we conduct a brew-performance test to measure the brew temperature and contact time (how long water stays within the sweet spot of 195° F to 205° F for brewing). For single-serve (pod) coffee makers, our engineers evaluate temperature consistency and size consistency of individual cups of coffee. Then our expert coffee taste tester weighs in.

Both types of coffee maker also undergo convenience tests to evaluate how easy it is to, for instance, set timers and clean the machine. And we factor in CR's survey data on brand reliability and owner satisfaction to create our comprehensive coffee maker ratings.

Below are reviews of five of the best combination coffee makers, listed in alphabetical order (not by rank). CR members can click each model name for detailed ratings.

DeLonghi Nespresso Lattissima One Espresso Maker EN500BW/W

CR’s take: If you’re a fan of Nespresso’s proprietary coffee capsules, you might want to upgrade your Nespresso brewer to the DeLonghi Nespresso Lattissima One Espresso Maker EN500BW/W. Using Nespresso OriginalLine capsules, it can brew coffee and espresso, as well as lattes and cappuccinos using a built-in milk frother and tank that dispenses milk foam right into your cup. (That means you won’t have to froth milk in a separate cup, as you would with other machines.) This appliance receives strong scores in our lab tests, and DeLonghi pod machines, as a group, receive a Very Good rating for owner satisfaction.

Keurig K-Café™ Special Edition Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino Maker K84