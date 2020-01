If your primary goal for working out is targeting your back end, the DB Method Machine is the way to go. Essentially, the piece of equipment is an assisted squat machine that “shifts your body’s center of gravity, setting your body in the correct position to activate and effectively target the primary muscle of the glutes,” according to the company’s website. Even better, you can also use it to work your arms, abs, obliques, and chest too, which make it an appealing and not too pricey deal. It takes minutes to set up and break down and can be propped up in a corner/closet or stashed under a bed/sofa/bench.