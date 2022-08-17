Best Companies Group Announces List of Best Places to Work SoCal 2022

Winners will be honored on September 29th during virtual event

Los Angeles, California --News Direct-- BridgeTower Media

Best Companies Group (BCG), a BridgeTower Media Company, today announced the 100 companies named to its 2022 Best Places to Work SoCal list. BCG selected the winners based on responses from detailed, anonymous employee surveys and ranked the winners across small, medium, and large company categories.

Companies in Southern California that meet certain criteria and rate highest on issues that matter most to employees are highlighted as Best Places to Work SoCal. The ranking is based on an analysis of survey responses about corporate culture, training and development, salary and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction.

Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group, said, “Southern California is home to some of the world’s top brands, leading SMBs, and innovative startups. The companies that made this year’s Best Places to Work SoCal list are standouts from the thousands of employee survey responses we analyzed and reviewed. These companies are a bright spot for their employees, and we congratulate them for creating a valuable and rewarding work environment.”

On Thursday, September 29th, BCG is hosting a virtual event to honor and celebrate this year’s winners. For more information about attending or sponsoring the event, please contact James Delaney by email or phone at 908-278-7975. Details about each winner can be found here.

This year’s winners are:

1st Century Bank

Ad.net

Allison+Partners

Artemis DNA

Ascent Funding

Avison Young

BAMKO

Bank of Southern California

Be Structured Technology Group

Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys LLP

BJA Partners

Blue Skies Consulting

C.W. Driver Companies

Cadence

CBIZ MHM, LLC

Ceridian HCM

Children's Bureau

Citadel EHS

CMR Risk & Insurance Services, Inc.

Commercial Bank of California

CompassX Consulting

Corra

Crest Imperial

Cultura

DBS Bank Ltd.

Dempsey Construction

Directive Consulting

Eagle Community Credit Union

EH Private Bank

Everett Dorey LLP

EVOTEK

Fenix Consulting Group

gish SEIDEN LLP

Goal Solutions

Golden Star Technology Inc.

Guardian Litigation Group

HARBOR DISTRIBUTING

Hart, Inc.

HED

HIRECLOUT

HITT Contracting

Host Healthcare

Impact Networking, LLC

INDUS Technology

Integral Group

Keystone Law Group, P.C.

Kim & Lee, LLP

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Knight Law Group

Konnect Agency

Lennar

LifeMD

Link Logistics Real Estate

LPC West (Lincoln Property Company)

LSL CPAs

Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP

Mariners Escrow Corporation

Michelman & Robinson LLP

Mission Edge San Diego

Mulligan Funding

Neurelis, Inc.

Northwestern Mutual San Diego

NuFACE

O&S CPAs and Business Advisors

Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation

Octane

Omega Accounting Solutions

Optima Office Inc.

Pacific Advisors

Pango Group

PBS ENGINEERS

Pinner Construction Co., Inc.

Prosum

Red Door Interactive

RiverRock Real Estate Group

SAA interiors + architecture

SCI Lighting Solutions

Secure One Capital

Seek Capital, LLC

SetSchedule

Shore Solutions, Inc.

Shoreline Dental Studio

Sklar Kirsh, LLP

SmartFinancial Insurance

Smarty, LLC

Smashtech

SOLV Energy

Startr Co.

TalentZok

TCWGlobal

The Bahnsen Group

The Buddy Group

TicketManager

Tokio Marine America

Transwestern

TravelStore

US Alliance Group

Viewpoint School

Vincit

Windes

Story continues

About BridgeTower Media

BridgeTower Media, a portfolio company of Transom Capital, is a leading provider of business information, events, and marketing services for the legal, financial, construction, and government sectors in more than 25 local, regional, and industry markets across the United States. In addition to Best Companies Group and Color Magazine, BridgeTower serves thousands of subscribers with content relevant to their daily professional activities, provides digital marketing services, and conducts 300-plus events that connect, inform and celebrate the business professionals in our markets. For more information regarding BridgeTower Media, please visit www.bridgetowermedia.com

Contact Details

LoBello Communications

Joe LoBello

Joe@LoBelloCommunications.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/best-companies-group-announces-list-of-best-places-to-work-socal-2022-691369848