Best Companies Group Announces List of Best Places to Work SoCal 2022

Winners will be honored on September 29th during virtual event

Los Angeles, California --News Direct-- BridgeTower Media

Best Companies Group (BCG), a BridgeTower Media Company, today announced the 100 companies named to its 2022 Best Places to Work SoCal list. BCG selected the winners based on responses from detailed, anonymous employee surveys and ranked the winners across small, medium, and large company categories.

Companies in Southern California that meet certain criteria and rate highest on issues that matter most to employees are highlighted as Best Places to Work SoCal. The ranking is based on an analysis of survey responses about corporate culture, training and development, salary and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction.

Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group, said, “Southern California is home to some of the world’s top brands, leading SMBs, and innovative startups. The companies that made this year’s Best Places to Work SoCal list are standouts from the thousands of employee survey responses we analyzed and reviewed. These companies are a bright spot for their employees, and we congratulate them for creating a valuable and rewarding work environment.”

On Thursday, September 29th, BCG is hosting a virtual event to honor and celebrate this year’s winners. For more information about attending or sponsoring the event, please contact James Delaney by email or phone at 908-278-7975. Details about each winner can be found here.

This year’s winners are:

  • 1st Century Bank

  • Ad.net

  • Allison+Partners

  • Artemis DNA

  • Ascent Funding

  • Avison Young

  • BAMKO

  • Bank of Southern California

  • Be Structured Technology Group

  • Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys LLP

  • BJA Partners

  • Blue Skies Consulting

  • C.W. Driver Companies

  • Cadence

  • CBIZ MHM, LLC

  • Ceridian HCM

  • Children's Bureau

  • Citadel EHS

  • CMR Risk & Insurance Services, Inc.

  • Commercial Bank of California

  • CompassX Consulting

  • Corra

  • Crest Imperial

  • Cultura

  • DBS Bank Ltd.

  • Dempsey Construction

  • Directive Consulting

  • Eagle Community Credit Union

  • EH Private Bank

  • Everett Dorey LLP

  • EVOTEK

  • Fenix Consulting Group

  • gish SEIDEN LLP

  • Goal Solutions

  • Golden Star Technology Inc.

  • Guardian Litigation Group

  • HARBOR DISTRIBUTING

  • Hart, Inc.

  • HED

  • HIRECLOUT

  • HITT Contracting

  • Host Healthcare

  • Impact Networking, LLC

  • INDUS Technology

  • Integral Group

  • Keystone Law Group, P.C.

  • Kim & Lee, LLP

  • Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

  • Knight Law Group

  • Konnect Agency

  • Lennar

  • LifeMD

  • Link Logistics Real Estate

  • LPC West (Lincoln Property Company)

  • LSL CPAs

  • Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP

  • Mariners Escrow Corporation

  • Michelman & Robinson LLP

  • Mission Edge San Diego

  • Mulligan Funding

  • Neurelis, Inc.

  • Northwestern Mutual San Diego

  • NuFACE

  • O&S CPAs and Business Advisors

  • Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation

  • Octane

  • Omega Accounting Solutions

  • Optima Office Inc.

  • Pacific Advisors

  • Pango Group

  • PBS ENGINEERS

  • Pinner Construction Co., Inc.

  • Prosum

  • Red Door Interactive

  • RiverRock Real Estate Group

  • SAA interiors + architecture

  • SCI Lighting Solutions

  • Secure One Capital

  • Seek Capital, LLC

  • SetSchedule

  • Shore Solutions, Inc.

  • Shoreline Dental Studio

  • Sklar Kirsh, LLP

  • SmartFinancial Insurance

  • Smarty, LLC

  • Smashtech

  • SOLV Energy

  • Startr Co.

  • TalentZok

  • TCWGlobal

  • The Bahnsen Group

  • The Buddy Group

  • TicketManager

  • Tokio Marine America

  • Transwestern

  • TravelStore

  • US Alliance Group

  • Viewpoint School

  • Vincit

  • Windes

About BridgeTower Media

BridgeTower Media, a portfolio company of Transom Capital, is a leading provider of business information, events, and marketing services for the legal, financial, construction, and government sectors in more than 25 local, regional, and industry markets across the United States. In addition to Best Companies Group and Color Magazine, BridgeTower serves thousands of subscribers with content relevant to their daily professional activities, provides digital marketing services, and conducts 300-plus events that connect, inform and celebrate the business professionals in our markets. For more information regarding BridgeTower Media, please visit www.bridgetowermedia.com

Contact Details

LoBello Communications

Joe LoBello

Joe@LoBelloCommunications.com

