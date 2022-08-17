Best Companies Group Announces List of Best Places to Work SoCal 2022
Winners will be honored on September 29th during virtual event
Best Companies Group (BCG), a BridgeTower Media Company, today announced the 100 companies named to its 2022 Best Places to Work SoCal list. BCG selected the winners based on responses from detailed, anonymous employee surveys and ranked the winners across small, medium, and large company categories.
Companies in Southern California that meet certain criteria and rate highest on issues that matter most to employees are highlighted as Best Places to Work SoCal. The ranking is based on an analysis of survey responses about corporate culture, training and development, salary and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction.
Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group, said, “Southern California is home to some of the world’s top brands, leading SMBs, and innovative startups. The companies that made this year’s Best Places to Work SoCal list are standouts from the thousands of employee survey responses we analyzed and reviewed. These companies are a bright spot for their employees, and we congratulate them for creating a valuable and rewarding work environment.”
On Thursday, September 29th, BCG is hosting a virtual event to honor and celebrate this year’s winners. For more information about attending or sponsoring the event, please contact James Delaney by email or phone at 908-278-7975. Details about each winner can be found here.
This year’s winners are:
1st Century Bank
Ad.net
Allison+Partners
Artemis DNA
Ascent Funding
Avison Young
BAMKO
Bank of Southern California
Be Structured Technology Group
Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys LLP
BJA Partners
Blue Skies Consulting
C.W. Driver Companies
Cadence
CBIZ MHM, LLC
Ceridian HCM
Children's Bureau
Citadel EHS
CMR Risk & Insurance Services, Inc.
Commercial Bank of California
CompassX Consulting
Corra
Crest Imperial
Cultura
DBS Bank Ltd.
Dempsey Construction
Directive Consulting
Eagle Community Credit Union
EH Private Bank
Everett Dorey LLP
EVOTEK
Fenix Consulting Group
gish SEIDEN LLP
Goal Solutions
Golden Star Technology Inc.
Guardian Litigation Group
HARBOR DISTRIBUTING
Hart, Inc.
HED
HIRECLOUT
HITT Contracting
Host Healthcare
Impact Networking, LLC
INDUS Technology
Integral Group
Keystone Law Group, P.C.
Kim & Lee, LLP
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
Knight Law Group
Konnect Agency
Lennar
LifeMD
Link Logistics Real Estate
LPC West (Lincoln Property Company)
LSL CPAs
Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP
Mariners Escrow Corporation
Michelman & Robinson LLP
Mission Edge San Diego
Mulligan Funding
Neurelis, Inc.
Northwestern Mutual San Diego
NuFACE
O&S CPAs and Business Advisors
Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation
Octane
Omega Accounting Solutions
Optima Office Inc.
Pacific Advisors
Pango Group
PBS ENGINEERS
Pinner Construction Co., Inc.
Prosum
Red Door Interactive
RiverRock Real Estate Group
SAA interiors + architecture
SCI Lighting Solutions
Secure One Capital
Seek Capital, LLC
SetSchedule
Shore Solutions, Inc.
Shoreline Dental Studio
Sklar Kirsh, LLP
SmartFinancial Insurance
Smarty, LLC
Smashtech
SOLV Energy
Startr Co.
TalentZok
TCWGlobal
The Bahnsen Group
The Buddy Group
TicketManager
Tokio Marine America
Transwestern
TravelStore
US Alliance Group
Viewpoint School
Vincit
Windes
About BridgeTower Media
BridgeTower Media, a portfolio company of Transom Capital, is a leading provider of business information, events, and marketing services for the legal, financial, construction, and government sectors in more than 25 local, regional, and industry markets across the United States. In addition to Best Companies Group and Color Magazine, BridgeTower serves thousands of subscribers with content relevant to their daily professional activities, provides digital marketing services, and conducts 300-plus events that connect, inform and celebrate the business professionals in our markets. For more information regarding BridgeTower Media, please visit www.bridgetowermedia.com
