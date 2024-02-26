What are the best companies to work for in New York? See who made the Forbes list

A Rochester-based business has again ranked among the nation's best midsize employers, based on the latest list from Forbes magazine. According to the recently released Forbes list of America’s Best Midsize Employers, Excellus BlueCross Blue Shield is the best midsize employer in upstate New York.

The health insurance company, founded in 1932, also ranked second-best in the overall state category and number eight nationwide. No. 8, however, is a slight drop from the company’s second-place ranking on last year's Forbes list.

Eight more midsize firms headquartered upstate also made the list. And seven upstate companies made the Forbes list of America’s Best Large Employers. Between the two lists, five ranked companies - including Excellus - are located in the Rochester region. Forbes defines midsize employers as having between 1,000 and 5,000 workers and large firms as having more than 5,000 employees. The midsize list contains 400 companies and the large employer list contains 600.

Excellus named top employer in Forbes 'Best Employers' list

Excellus BCBS headquarters in Rochester.

Excellus leaders said they are thrilled to be named a top employer again, an honor that stems from employees’ commitment to an inclusive, supportive and collaborative culture, President and CEO Jim Reed said.

“We remain committed,” he said, “to cultivating an environment where our employees can thrive by focusing on employee wellbeing, growth and development, diversity, equity and inclusion, comprehensive employee benefits, a flexible work environment and more.”

Companies ranked on the list are not chosen by third-party surveyors. Instead, the lists are based on the results of a survey given to more than 170,000 American workers at companies with at least 1,000 employees. Workers were asked to evaluate their own employer — or a former employer for whom they worked in the past two years — on criteria such as work-life balance, compensation, gender pay equity, training programs, opportunities for career advancement, diversity and health benefits. They were also asked if they would recommend their employer to others.

Participants were also allowed to rate other employers if they were familiar with them through family, friends or peers in their industry. These ratings did not count as much in the final results as the direct employee surveys.

Best midsize companies to work for in upstate NY

Kodak Alaris, Rochester: 43

The Raymond Corp., Greene, Chenango County: 99

Glens Falls Hospital Glens Falls, Warren County: 185

Mediacom Communications, Blooming Grove, Orange County: 193

NBT Bank, Norwich, Chenango County: 200

Adams Fairacre Farms, Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County: 226

New York State Insurance Fund, Albany: 289

Cannon Design, Niagara Falls: 371

Excellus wasn’t the only repeat from last year’s list. Kodak Alaris was on the list in 25th place last year. The Raymond Group was ranked number 337, Mediacom ranked number 477 and NYS Insurance Fund ranked number 145 on last year’s list.

Several upstate New York employers that were on the 2023 list did not rank this year: Syracuse University; HealthNow New York, Buffalo; National Fuel Gas, Williamsville; Rochester Institute of Technology, Henrietta; Arnot Health, Elmira; Stewart’s Shops, Ballston Spa; and Life Storage, Buffalo.

Best large companies to work for in upstate NY

Wegmans Food Markets, Gates, 53,000 employees: 93

Paychex, Rochester, 15,000 employees: 162

M&T Bank, Buffalo, 22,690 employees: 213

Cornell University, Ithaca, 10,828 employees: 214

New York State Police, Albany, 127,273 employees: 452

Corning, Corning, 57,500 employees: 473

Sutherland Global Services, Pittsford, 38,000 employees: 541

Wegmans and Paychex also made last year’s list, Wegman’s at number 44 and Paychex at number 174. SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse was ranked number 245 on last year’s list, but did not make the cut this year.

Includes reporting by USA Today Network reporter Amy Neff Roth

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Best companies to work for in Rochester NY: See who made Forbes list