‘These are the best conditions we have seen in recent years’: Most trails are open at Seven Springs

Although winter had a slow start, it’s in full swing now — a welcome change for a local ski resort finally able to open nearly all of its trails.

With consistently cold temperatures, strategic snowmaking and recent natural snowfall, Seven Springs has opened “nearly 100% of slopes and trails,” according to Vail Resorts. Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain also are finally able to open most trails.

Since mid-November, Seven Springs teams have worked to make snow — and with the recent cold, were able to make snow around the clock. Additionally, Vail Resorts says its three Pennsylvania ski destinations have gotten 68 inches of snow, which is already more than the snow that fell last winter.

“We are stoked to be able to provide this experience for our guests,” said Brett Cook, Vice President and General Manager of Seven Springs, Hidden Valley, and Laurel Mountain. “Our Mountain Operations team has worked strategically and tirelessly to provide this experience for our Epic Pass holders and resort guests. I had a chance to get on the slopes this week and this morning and I can attest – these are the best conditions we have seen in recent years. To have all three resorts open with nearly 100% of slopes and trails is a testament to Vail Resorts’ commitment to our pass holders, our guests, our team, and our communities.”

