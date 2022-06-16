All the best cookware sets to get on sale for Prime Day 2021

Prime Day 2021: All the best cookware sets to get on sale right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

A good cookware set is essential to every kitchen. Sure, a solid Dutch oven can accomplish many cooking tasks, but to take full advantage of your home chef potential, you'll want a set that includes a variety of pots and pans. Whether you're looking to upgrade your hodgepodge assortment of cooking vessels or gift a set to a college-bound relative, Prime Day 2021 has you covered with options like the Cuisinart Multiclad Pro stainless-steel 12-piece cookware set, which typically goes for $299 but drops to $254.15 when you check the coupon code beneath the box.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

When it comes to cookware brands, we've tested tons. Lots of our all-time favorite cookware set, like Calphalon and Cuisinart, made the cut.

We're particularly excited about the aforementioned Cuisinart Multiclad Pro, because it's one of the best cookware sets we've tested. This set was easy to use, seared meat perfectly and includes two saucepans, an 8-quart stockpot, a medium-sized 3.5-quart sauté pan, two skillets and a steamer insert.

Of course, there are plenty of cookware sets to choose from if you prefer a different material or perhaps a different number of pieces.

The best cookware set deals to buy for Amazon Prime Day 2021

This versatile set just got a Prime Day price cut.

Story continues

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2021: All the best cookware sets to get on sale right now