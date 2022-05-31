'Best we could get': EU bows to Hungarian demands to agree Russian oil ban

John Chalmers and Gabriela Baczynska
·2 min read

By John Chalmers and Gabriela Baczynska

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders handed Hungary concessions to agree an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, sealing a deal in the wee hours on Tuesday that aims to cut 90% of Russia's crude imports into the bloc by the end of the year.

By making a promise that the EU's embargo excludes the pipeline that landlocked Hungary relies on for Russian oil, the bloc aims to reduce Moscow's income to finance the war it launched three months ago in Ukraine.

"It's a fair compromise ... this was the best we could get," Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told reporters as she arrived for the second day of an EU summit, where leaders will discuss ways to mitigate soaring energy prices.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, fresh from re-election and now one of the bloc's longest-serving leaders, repeated that a full embargo would have been an "atomic bomb" for the Hungarian economy.

"It would have been unbearable for us to operate the Hungarian economy with the more expensive (non-Russian) oil ... this would have amounted to an atomic bomb but we have managed to avoid that," Orban said in a video posted on Facebook.

The embargo - once legally imposed in the coming days - will hit seaborne shipments of Russian oil and encompass most imports from Russia once Poland and Germany stop buying it by the end of 2022, which diplomats and officials from both countries said was now government policy.

The remaining 10% will be temporarily exempt from the embargo so that Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have access via the Druzhba pipeline from Russia.

Latvia's Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said keeping the EU united was the prime goal, despite effectively giving into the demands of Hungary, a member state that rights groups say is increasingly authoritarian and combative vis-à-vis the bloc.

"The important news is that the EU is still united in its purpose; the purpose is to stop Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine," Karins said.

RUSSIAN GAS NEXT TARGET?

While there are still details to be thrashed out, the oil embargo deal follows an earlier ban on Russian coal and allows the bloc to impose a sixth round of sanctions that includes cutting Russia's biggest bank, Sberbank, from the SWIFT international system.

Moscow, which says its war in Ukraine is a "special military operation" to rid Ukraine of dangerous nationalists, has responded to EU sanctions by cutting energy supplies to Bulgaria, Poland, Finland and the Netherlands.

Targeting Russian natural gas supplies looked set to be the EU's next diplomatic battleground in the weeks ahead, after pushing through the oil embargo.

While several leaders on Tuesday called for work to begin on a seventh round of sanctions that, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said: "Gas can't be part of next sanctions."

(Reporting by Brussels newsroom, Writing by Robin Emmott)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures natural gas deal with Putin

    Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has refused to explicitly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and his country has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow.

  • Having shipped artillery shells to Ukraine, Canada asks S.Korea for more

    Canada has asked South Korea to supply it with artillery rounds, Seoul said on Monday, apparently to "backfill" supplies that Ottawa has sent to Ukraine, upping pressure on South Korea to provide - at least indirectly - lethal aid in the war. Canada has provided Ukraine with M777 towed howitzers, which fire 155-millimetre shells. Last week Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Canada would be sending an additional 20,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition, sourced from the United States.

  • Russia's Lavrov to meet with GCC ministers in Riyadh on Wednesday -officials

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday where he will meet with foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC), two Gulf officials said on Tuesday. Lavrov is expected to meet with ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar in the GCC headquarters in Riyadh, said the officials, asking not to be named. It was unclear what the meeting will focus on, but the officials said the six Gulf ministers will also hold an online meeting with Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, later on Wednesday.

  • Turkish leader writes on 'risks' of Sweden, Finland in NATO

    Turkey's president highlighted the activities of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party as part of his country's objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO and said both nations doing so would carry security risks for Turkey. The group known as PKK has waged a 38-year insurgency against Turkey that has led to tens of thousands of deaths. It is designated a terrorist entity by the United States and the European Union, including Sweden and Finland.

  • He opened his Speedway home to strangers. This Indy 500, they mourned and honored him.

    After their friend's death, this family purchased his Speedway home to carry on his traditions.

  • Memorial Day 2022: Carolinas honor veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice

    From Arlington, Virginia to the Carolinas, we’re remembering and honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day.

  • Jimmie Johnson unsatisfied with Indy 500 finish after crash: 'Certainly learned a lot'

    The former NASCAR great stayed competitive in his first 500 but couldn't complete the 200 laps.

  • NRA hosts 'banned guns giveaway' highlighting weapon used by Uvalde shooter

    The giveaway, announced one day before the Uvalde school shooting, features the same weapon that was used to kill 19 students and two teachers.

  • Honesty about hate: America must be truthful about the sources of Anti-Asian violence

    Today, the final day of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, President Biden is set to address the sharp rise in anti-Asian-American hate crimes and discuss the importance of inclusion and fair representation. But the event will likely be incomplete, filled with vague entreaties for everyone to get along and perhaps a few suggestions that the last president is singularly ...

  • President Biden suggests razing Texas elementary school where 21 people were killed, state senator says

    Robb Elementary School, where a gunman killed 19 children and two adults this week, could be razed and replaced by a new building, President Biden suggested to a local lawmaker on Sunday.

  • 'Hard to believe it's actually happening': Shanghai to lift COVID lockdown

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shanghai authorities on Tuesday began dismantling fences around housing compounds and ripping police tape off public squares and buildings, to the relief of the city's 25 million residents, before a painful two-month lockdown is lifted at midnight. On Monday evening, some of the people allowed out of their compounds for brief walks took advantage of suspended traffic to congregate for a beer and ice cream on deserted streets, but there was a sense of wariness and anxiety among residents. "I feel a little nervous," said Joseph Mak, who works in education.

  • Oil giant Rosneft plans to pay out record dividends amid intensifying sanctions — and Russia stands to be the biggest winner

    Rosneft posted record profits last year thanks to an oil price rally as demand recovered on easing pandemic restrictions.

  • Erdogan discusses Turkey's Syria incursion plans with Putin

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed Ankara’s planned military operation in northern Syria and the war in Ukraine with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Erdogan’s office said Monday. In recent days Erdogan has said Turkey will launch a cross-border incursion against Kurdish militants in Syria to create a 30-kilometer (19-mile) deep buffer zone. Ankara carried out an operation against the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, in October 2019.

  • Head of the Military Administration: there are no signs of Russia's preparations for another attack on Kyiv, but the danger remains

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 30 MAY 2022, 13:55 THE GENERAL ZHYRNOV, PHOTO FROM KYIV CITY STATE ADMINISTRATION The head of the Kyiv Military Administration, General Mykola Zhyrnov, said that there are presently no signs of the Russian troops' formation to attack the Ukrainian capital, but the danger remains.

  • Focus on Ukraine ahead of Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final

    The winners of Wednesday’s match will take on Wales on Sunday.

  • Oil price hits $124 as EU bans most Russian imports

    The move saw brent breach the psychological $124 barrier to hit a two-month high.

  • Russian propagandists fail to compromise captured Azov Regiment soldier

    Russian propagandists have failed to provoke and compromise a captured soldier of the Azov Regiment, Vladyslav Dutchak, the Center for Strategic Communications, or Stratcom, said in a Telegram messenger post on May 29.

  • Violence mars Iran's day of mourning for building-collapse victims

    A day of national mourning to commemorate victims of a collapsed building in the Iranian city of Abadan turned violent over the weekend, as demonstrators clashed with police, according to videos of the incidents posted on social media on Monday. The death toll of the building collapse a week ago rose to 32 on Monday, according to the governor of Khuzestan province, and bodies were still being excavated from the 10-storey residential and commercial building. Iranians were infuriated by the circumstances behind the building's collapse, which officials blamed on corruption and lax safety.

  • List of Russian ships exporting Ukrainian grain given to Turkey, Dzhemilev says

    The list of ships that Russia is using to export and sell stolen Ukrainian grain and other goods has been handed over to an adviser to the President of Turkey, the leader of the Crimean Tatars Mustafa Dzhemilev has said.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Agrees to Ban Most Russian Oil, Split On Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a ban on imports of most Russian oil, in the latest effort to hit the country’s coffers and punish President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Fly