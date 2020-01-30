The best credit cards of 2020

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you sign up for a credit card after clicking one of our links, we may earn a small fee for referring you. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY's newsroom and any business incentives.

The best credit card for you is the one that meets your needs and gives you the best benefits for your lifestyle. Whether you’re traveling abroad, starting a business, taking a road trip, or just looking to save on a big purchase, many cards comes with features that can increase your purchase power and make your life a little easier.

The financial, business, and travel experts at Reviewed evaluated credit cards—comparing benefits, yearly fees, rewards programs, and more—to find the best option for different scenarios. This is our best of the best list!

The best credit cards of January, 2020

How we evaluated

Our experts have covered credit cards and studied card benefits for years, and have experience writing for outlets like the New York Times, Associated Press, Bankrate, and The Points Guy. We looked at credit cards from major banks as well as cobranded cards from issuers like retail stores, airlines, and hotels and evaluated our options to choose the best overall card in different situations.

Things to know about credit cards

These recommendations were put together with the assumption that applicants would have average credit or above. That being said, banks decide who they will issue credit cards to using criteria including, but not always limited to, an individual's credit score when evaluating each applicant. Business credit cards work a bit differently. Nearly every business card requires a personal guarantee, which is an agreement between the business owner and the credit card issuer. It means the issuer can go after your personal assets to satisfy any balance owed if your business defaults on the card payments—even if you leave the company. That goes for expenses you or your employees charge to the credit card.

Chase Sapphire Preferred

The Chase Sapphire Preferred was our Best Overall pick a number of times. It was our choice for best travel credit card as well as the best credit card for cruises and the best hotel credit card. The card comes with a $95 annual fee.

Points: The Sapphire Preferred card earns 2 Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent on all travel and dining purchases and 1 Ultimate Reward point per dollar spent on all other purchases. Ultimate Rewards points can then be used to book hotels, cruises, car rentals, vacation rentals, and more directly through Chase’s travel portal with a value of 1.25 cents per point ($0.0125). For additional flexibility, points can also be transferred to Ultimate Rewards partners including programs like Hyatt and United Airlines. If you just want the cash back, Ultimate Rewards points can be redeemed for cash at a rate of 1 point for $0.01. So, those 10,000 points could cover a $125 night in a partner hotel, or could put a cool $100 back in your bank account.

Perks: The Chase Sapphire Preferred has many great benefits in addition to how flexible the points are. It offers primary car rental insurance coverage, so you can avoid paying extra for insurance with the car rental company. Primary means that if something happens to your rental car you won’t have to make a claim to your own insurance policy first. It also doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees for any trips you make abroad, which is key to saving up to 2% on your purchases when you travel internationally.

Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards

If you have a big purchase on the horizon, the Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards is our pick for the best credit card to help you save the most money. There’s no annual fee on this card, which also comes with a long-term 0% APR introductory period and solid cash back rewards programs.

Points: The Capital One Quicksilver awards 1.5% cash back on all your purchases, no matter the vendor or price. So, if you buy a $1,000 item, you’ll receive $15 in points back. And, because there’s no cap to the awards limit, collecting points can pay big dividends in the long term.