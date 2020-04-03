— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you sign up for a credit card after clicking one of our links, we may earn a small fee for referring you. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY's newsroom and any business incentives.

College can be an exciting, confusing, and, well, costly time in your life. You’ll need to buy everything from books to blankets to the occasional beer (if you’re old enough), and you get to make those spending decisions all on your own. Assuming you take a smart approach to your money and don’t go over your budget, using the right credit card to make your necessary purchases can make your transition into adult life just a little bit easier.

The best credit cards for college students have a few things in common: They offer forgiving policies, robust points reward systems or cash back opportunities, and they’re geared towards people who don’t have that much credit already. Most of these cards are branded specifically towards students (or limited credit history individuals) which makes them somewhat easier to attain for first-time cardholders.

If you're a parent looking to add your child onto a card where you're the main account holder, check out our list of the best credit cards to share with your child. But if you're a college student looking to strike out on your own, our research below could help you pick the right card for yourself.

The best credit cards for college students

How we evaluated

I’m a veteran writer who has covered travel rewards and the intricacies of credit card points-and-miles for places. For this list, I looked for cards that would appeal to first-time cardholders and students looking to make the most out of the card rewards landscape. Most of these choices are within reach of those with limited or average credit, and many of them incentivize good spending habits with easy access to your credit score and bonus cash back. I also dug up a few options for travel and lifestyle-oriented spenders. While not as forgiving as basic starter cards, these cards will go far for those who use them well. And, finally, none of these cards have annual fees.

The right credit card can help college students build their credit history. More

Things to know about credit cards

Long introductory period APR rates are only a short-term incentive. Potentially high APR rates snap into effect after the card’s intro period ends, which could cost you a lot in interest if you’ve left your balance unpaid. It’s really important—especially when getting a card for a big purchase—to keep an eye on your finances, and keep an eye on the calendar.

Potentially high APR rates snap into effect after the card’s intro period ends, which could cost you a lot in interest if you’ve left your balance unpaid. It’s really important—especially when getting a card for a big purchase—to keep an eye on your finances, and keep an eye on the calendar. APR rates and credit limits vary based on your individual credit. Credit limits and interest rates for each card are determined based on each cardholder's personal situation, so we did not take that information into account when evaluating these cards. One thing to remember is that if you pay your card off in full every month, you will not be charged interest.

Credit limits and interest rates for each card are determined based on each cardholder's personal situation, so we did not take that information into account when evaluating these cards. One thing to remember is that if you pay your card off in full every month, you will not be charged interest. Banks have final say on who they accept for a credit card. These recommendations were put together with the assumption that applicants would have average credit or above. That being said, banks decide who they will issue credit cards to using criteria including, but not always limited to, an individual's credit score when evaluating each applicant.

Journey® Student Rewards from Capital One®

Journey Student Rewards from Capital One More

Don’t feel bad if you don’t know a thing about credit scores, Annual Percentage Rate (APR), sign up rewards, cash back programs, and annual fees. Here’s your chance to learn. With the Journey® Student Rewards from Capital One® Credit card, you’ll get an educational introduction to the world of credit.

Points: This is a beginner’s card, and as such it has a beginner’s approach to points. For new cardholders hoping to build up credit, Journey Student card’s on-time payment incentive program—which kicks an extra .25% on top of the standard 1% cash-back rate any month you pay your balance on time—helps you develop good cardholder habits. Extra cash back for financial responsibility: a pretty good tradeoff if you’re worried about that first card.

Perks: Keep track of your credit score easily, and often, with Capital One’s online CreditWise platform—it gives you unlimited access to that all-important figure. That’s an essential for first-timers. You know what else is essential? Getting access to higher lines of credit. After 5 consecutive on time payments, those responsible financial habits bump up your credit line. (And, like every credit card, if you pay off your statement balance on time every month, you’ll avoid adding interest charges to your purchases.) As much as the Journey Student Credit Card rewards good habits, it punishes bad ones, with a variable high APR right off the bat.