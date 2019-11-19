The best credit cards for paying your bills

The best credit cards for paying bills can help you earn rewards on money you already have to spend

Paying your monthly bills with a credit card seems like a win-win: You can set up autopay and never miss a bill, track your spending, and earn rewards on stuff you were already going to buy. Consumers spend more than $10,000 on food, gasoline and transportation every year, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data—and you probably have a cellphone payment, monthly gym membership and other bills to pay on top of those necessities. Earning rewards on those expenses can really take the edge off hitting the "Pay now" button.

This isn't to say that you should get a credit card if you have trouble paying your bills, as a high card balance could tank your credit and run up interest fees. But there are ways to use credit cards without adding too much debt. And if you have to pay bills that are already built in to your budget, you might as well get some rewards in the meantime. Many of our top picks have a low or $0 annual fee, a sign-up bonus, and perks and rewards you're bound to use.

The Best Credit Cards for Bill Paying

Is it a good idea to use credit cards to pay your bills?

For some payments, it's best not to use a credit card at all. Certain bills—such as rent, your utility or tax bill, or your student loan payments—can't be made with credit or can only be paid with a credit card in exchange for a 2% to 4% service fee. That fee usually cancels out any potential rewards you would earn on the card.

However, making a service payment to pay a large bill once or twice might work in your favor, if you need to spend a certain amount to earn a supersized credit card sign-up bonus. Paying your car and homeowners insurance bill in full can also help you meet that sign-up spending requirement, and these usually don't involve a service fee.

No matter which card you use, make sure you come out ahead when charging your monthly bills. Try not to spend more than your budget allows, pay off the balance each month and make the rewards system work for you. The best part is using the points or cash back on purchases you were already going to make.

Things to know about credit cards

Some cards come with an annual fee, but they could offer perks each year that significantly defray (or even negate) the fee. The American Express Blue Cash Preferred is a good example of this.

APR rates and credit limits vary based on your individual credit. Credit limits and interest rates for each card are determined based on each cardholder's personal situation, so we did not take that information into account when evaluating these cards. One thing to remember is that if you pay your card off in full every month, you will not be charged interest.

Banks have the final say on who they accept for a credit card. These recommendations were put together with the assumption that applicants would have average credit or above. That being said, banks decide who they will issue credit cards to using criteria including, but not always limited to, an individual's credit score when evaluating each applicant.

Best Overall: Blue Cash Preferred from American Express

American Express Blue Cash Preferred More

We chose this as the best all-around card for paying bills because it hits the major expenses in most households. Cardholders earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets up to $6,000 per year (then 1%), 6% cash back on select streaming services, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit purchases, and 1% cash back everywhere else. The card comes with a $95 annual fee, but the cash-back rewards can easily make up for it—as long as you typically spend money on these types of purchases.

The card also has a “Pay It Plan It” feature, which lets you split purchases over $100 into fixed monthly payments. You still earn rewards on these purchases and won’t pay interest on them. However, you’ll pay a fixed monthly fee to use this plan, which is 0% for the first 12 months and then up to 1.17%. The fee may be low enough that it won’t cancel out your rewards, but make sure you come out ahead. This could be a good tool for paying large bills, such as your six-month insurance premium.

You also get a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months (then a variable 14.49%–25.49%) and a $300 welcome bonus after spending $1,000 within three months of account opening. Overall, the card is a solid pick for your wallet, whether you use it every day or just for paying bills.

Best for paying your gym membership: World of Hyatt Credit Card