What are the best cruise ships and cruise lines of 2024? USA TODAY 10Best seeks your vote

Cruising is among the most popular ways to see the world. Unpack once and take in the sights of the world's rivers and seas from your floating hotel, all while enjoying top-notch entertainment, dining, and amenities. And with more than a dozen new vessels introduced each year, the sheer variety of cruises can be overwhelming.

A panel of cruise industry experts nominated their favorite cruise lines and ships across nine categories.

Click on each category below to vote:

Best Adults Only Cruise

Enjoy some time to yourself on these adult-focused cruises

Are you looking for a relaxing and romantic getaway with your partner? Do you want to enjoy the beauty of the sea without the hassle of kids running around? If so, an adults-only cruise might be for you.

A panel of cruise industry experts has nominated these 20 ships because they offer the best adult-centric experiences. Some are completely limited to adults only, while others are largely adult-focused and are less likely to have children aboard.

Which adults-only cruise would you most like to go on?

Best Alaska Cruise

Go on an Alaskan adventure with these 20 cruises

Alaska is a land of stunning natural beauty, rich wildlife, and fascinating cultures. It's also one of the most popular cruise destinations in the world, with dozens of ships and itineraries to choose from. These 20 Alaska cruises have been nominated by a panel of experts because they provide top-notch journeys — both aboard their well-appointed ships and on land with guided excursions.

Which one would you most like to set sail on when exploring the Last Frontier?

Best Boutique Cruise Line

Boutique cruise lines upgrade your experience

Boutique cruise lines can take your cruise vacation to the next level with luxurious perks like small ships, enticing passenger-to-staff ratios, unique onboard activities, and excursions you won't find on bigger ships. These 20 lines have been nominated by an expert panel as the best because they not only fit that bill, but also exceed expectations.

Which boutique cruise line do you most want to sail on?

Best Cruise Line for Families

Enjoy a family-focused experience on these cruise lines

Thanks to their excellent travel value, more and more families are turning to cruising when planning their vacations. These cruise lines — chosen as the best in the industry by our panel of cruising experts — cater to young passengers in many ways, including family-friendly at-sea experiences (bumper cars, bowling, and water parks, to name a few), family cabins, and kid-approved dining options.

Which cruise line do you think is the most family-friendly?

Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers

These 20 cruise lines are great for solo travelers

Solo cruising is an excellent way for travelers to experience the world, meet new friends, and indulge in a vacation on their own terms. These 20 cruise lines, nominated by a panel of cruising industry experts, cater to solo travelers with perks like single-passenger staterooms, waived solo traveler surcharges, exclusive social spaces, and singles-friendly activities.

Which cruise line do you turn to when you're traveling solo?

Best Cruise Ship for Dining

Amazing dining options await on these cruises

Cruise ships have come a long way from only offering fixed seating in a single dining room. These days, the best cruises offer guests their choice of restaurants, dining halls, and creative menus inspired by the world's top chefs. Some even offer cooking classes! Our panel of experts nominated these 20 cruise ships as the best for food lovers, and now we need your help choosing a winner.

When it comes to dining, which cruise ship is your favorite?

Best Cruise Ship for Entertainment

You'll long for sea days on these ships packed with plenty of entertainment

Book a trip on one of these 20 cruise ships, nominated by our panel of cruising experts, and you'll be wishing for more long days at sea to explore all the myriad entertainment options on offer. From bowling or skydiving at sea to Broadway-style shows and stand-up comedy, there's never a dull moment aboard these ships.

Which cruise ship do you think offers the best entertainment?

Best Ocean Cruise Line

Sail the world with these ocean cruise lines

Thankfully, cruise lines are not one size fits all. Some offer long days at sea, while others provide ample time in diverse ports of call. Some offer mega-ships packed with entertainment, and others are more intimate yachts. Whatever your preference, there's a cruise line out there for you. And these 20 ocean cruise lines — nominated by a panel of cruise experts — offer the best of the best.

What's your favorite ocean cruise line?

Best River Cruise Line

River cruise lines make it easy to hop from port to port, seeing more on your journey

River cruising has been exploding in popularity in recent years, and it's easy to see why. You check in, unpack your bag, and let your floating hotel take you on a journey of discovery down some of the world's great waterways, with experiential guided excursions along the way.

These river cruise lines have been nominated by a panel of cruise industry experts as the best because they offer stellar experiences, both on the ship and off, from comfy staterooms and top-notch cuisine to outings that are expertly led and culturally immersive.

Which river cruise line is your top pick?

