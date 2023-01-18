Best Crypto Exchange API and Other StealthEX Affiliate Tools

Cayman Islands --News Direct-- StealthEX

The cryptocurrency industry has experienced interest from developers, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts from around the globe. This newly discovered wealth creation mechanism helped jumpstart a multitudinous amount of projects, which ultimately led to the great bull run of 2017.

Today, development using cryptocurrency market data is becoming the new crypto gold rush. Regardless if you are a cryptocurrency trader, crypto enthusiast, content maker, developer, social influencer, or someone interested in crypto swaps, there’s a wide field for you to research and profit off.

Start Earning with StealthEX Affiliate Tools

There are different ways to earn with crypto, and these include joining an affiliate program: you can simply start receiving a percentage in digital assets. Here is where StealthEX’s top-notch Affiliate Program comes in. It offers a number of innovative Affiliate Tools, including smooth API integration, a useful Widget, and easy-to-use Referral Links. Let’s take a closer look at the benefits that StealthEX provides aggregators and crypto wallets with.

About StealthEX

StealthEX’s main product is an instant cryptocurrency exchange that’s been around since 2018. This limitless exchange platform focuses mainly on facilitating cryptocurrency swapping, and its users don’t have to register at the platform to be able to use it. In essence, StealthEX works as an intermediary between users and partnering exchanges like Binance, Gemini, etc. When users initiate the coin swap, the service searches the market to find the exchange that offers the best value and sends the order to that platform. Transactions are done between external, third-party, wallets. The platform itself is non-custodial and does not store funds, while simultaneously focusing on privacy and security.

When it comes to the choice of digital assets, StealthEX readily offers a wide range of coins. Over 700 cryptocurrencies are available for the exchange – from classics like Bitcoin and Ethereum to privacy oriented assets such as Monero and Zcash to meme coins like Shiba Inu and FLOKI. Here are the main features StealthEX is popular for:

Choose floating or fixed rate swaps for more flexibility.

Competitive rates available, all collected from a variety of renown providers.

The service is transparent and requires no sign-up while maintaining your privacy.

Earn From Every Cryptocurrency Exchange with Affiliate Program Tools

Being at the forefront of the market’s most innovative services, StealthEX has been providing its partners with a variety of easily accessible tools for profiting off their websites and blogs. One of the substantial benefits that the Affiliate Program offers influencers is a convenient way to earn a nice percentage off the platform’s exchange services. Depending on your needs, several affiliate tools are available: crypto API, Exchange Widget, or Referral Links. The program enables you to start your own business in the field of crypto and earn income with the first steps.

Get Extra Profit from Crypto Swaps with API Integration

One of the most effective ways of joining the Affiliate Program from StealthEX is to use its openly available swap API. The API is a ready-made code you can conveniently add its crypto exchanger to your website or even create your own exchanger based on the provided API.

StealthEX’s API will prove to be extremely useful to you if you are a product owner and would like to expand your platform, make extra profit off crypto swaps, and allow your users to exchange crypto assets in your interface. With StealthEX’s best crypto API you can customize your fees to earn exactly what you want. It’s simple to integrate StealthEX into any web application or mobile application – the public crypto API is open for everyone and can be easily built into your existing product.

Here are additional benefits that StealthEX’s API integration offers:

Customizable fees and a flexible fee structure.

Fixed and floating rate options for crypto swaps.

Bridgeless cross-chain swaps.

24/7 customer support.

Huge asset collection.

API integration is an essential tool for crypto wallets and exchange aggregators. StealthEX’s inbuilt features will help you earn money by turning your service into a multi-functional tool. Your users will be able to perform their swaps without leaving your platform.

All in all, all API documentation is at hand for you to use it. The service will take care of the rest, and StealthEX’s account management and support teams will always be there for you should you have any questions. StealthEX is always ready to help developers with marketing and integration, so adding API to your platform will be a smooth and hassle-free experience.

Cryptocurrency Widget - How to Earn Passive Income in Crypto?

In addition to the smooth cryptocurrency API integration, StealthEX offers a convenient exchange widget that you’ll be able to easily add to your website. The clean and simple widget with its sleek design and Javascript Vanilla & React options to choose from will look good on any website or in any blog. It’s easily customizable, lets you do quick withdrawals via your account, and can be integrated into your platform within only a couple of minutes.

StealthEX’s customizable widget can be adapted according to your likes and taste. You can embed it to your website and take 0.4% off each transaction it generates. Earnings can be withdrawn right via Partner Account: the minimum withdrawal amount is $300 equivalent in BTC. This web-tool will prove beneficial to influencers or review platforms.

Unlimited Earnings Potential with Referral Links

The last profitable option that can help you earn extra cash with StealthEX is its Referral Links. The promoters can get their hands on unlimited earnings opportunities with the unique Referral Links tool. If you have a solid audience, you can use StealthEX’s referral link to recommend StealthEX to them and get instant payment on every trade that your referees will make. The progress can be tracked in your account – all the transactions and earnings can be found there.

Conclusion

All the options mentioned above are located in your personal cabinet: use it to sign up for the Affiliate Program, generate as many links and API keys as you need, track your statistics, and request profit payouts. Any content creator will be thrilled to find out that earning with StealthEX is a simple and straightforward process. No matter what you do – StealthEX will help you put your Internet achievements to proper use!

