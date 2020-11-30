Best Cyber Monday Canon (T7i, T7, T6i, T6) Deals 2020: Canon EOS Rebel DSLR Camera Sales Compiled by Retail Fuse

The Week

In his first one-on-one interview since the general election, President Trump told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo over the phone that he is "ashamed" he once endorsed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R).Trump, who throughout the interview repeated allegations of widespread voter fraud without evidence or much pushback from Bartiromo, complained about Georgia's electoral process in particular. The president became the first Republican presidential candidate to lose the state since 1992. He has already sought a mostly ineffective recount, but he's still fuming over his defeat, and he's taken out his anger on state officials, especially Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. But he let Kemp have it Sunday.Trump said Kemp has "done absolutely nothing" to assist his efforts to flip the results and admitted "I'm ashamed that I endorsed him."> "I'm ashamed that I endorsed him" -- Trump disses Brian Kemp for not doing more to help him steal the election in Georgia pic.twitter.com/pCgF7dFIk2> > -- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 29, 2020As several observers pointed out, Kemp has traditionally been a solid supporter of the president, highlighting how quickly Trump's relationships can turn. > Kemp has been one of the president's strongest supporters from the governor's mansion, backing Trump's leadership+handling of the virus, for example. > > Now, Kemp and SoS Raffensperger are getting thrown under the bus because Trump lost GA (but other Republicans did well!) https://t.co/SwB6ff5tpr> > -- stephen fowler covers Georgia's election! (@stphnfwlr) November 29, 2020More stories from theweek.com Is Mnuchin trying to sabotage the economy? The vaccine breakthrough 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession