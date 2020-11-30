All of the best Cyber Monday deals to shop at Target right now
Cyber Monday 2020 has finally arrived at Target. The Bullseye retailer started its Cyber Monday specials yesterday to kick off the big shopping event and, dare we say, these markdowns are some of the best yet.
Through Monday, November 30th at 11:59 p.m. EST, you can shop some of Target's biggest Cyber Monday savings and beat the holiday rush on all sorts of products, from kitchen appliances and tech products to home goods and so much more.
What's more, the retailer has extended its 14-day price match guarantee through the holiday, which means that any deals purchased through Thursday, December 24th, will be eligible for a price adjustment should the price drop lower on Target's site or in-store.
The best Cyber Monday deals at Target
Less than $25
Less than $50
Select Nintendo Switch video games for $39.99 (Save $10 to $20)
Oral-B Crossaction 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $29.99 (Save $20)
Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa for $44.99 (Save $45)
Shopkins Real Littles Super Glitter Mystery Box for $49.99 (Save $50)
Less than $100
Z by Gravity 10-Pound Flannel and Sherpa Weighted Blanket for $55 (Save $24.99)
LEGO Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive Collectible Playset for $56.99 (Save $13)
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Purple Gift Set for $59.99 (Save $20)
John Timberland Black Iron Outdoor Fire Pit Round 24-inch Steel Wood Burning with Spark Screen for $69.95 (Save $30.04)
JBL Portable Waterproof Speaker Flip 5 for $69.99 (Save $50)
Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Quart 7-in-1 One-Touch Pressure Cooker for $69.99 (Save $50)
Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $79.99 (Save $40)
Threshold 24-inch Franklin Counter Height Barstool Set for $83.99 (Save $56)
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with Iced Coffee Setting for $99.99 (Save $70)
Less than $200
Powerbeats Pro True Wireless In-Ear Earphones from $159.99 (Save $50 to $90)
Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones for $174.99 (Save $175)
Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat for $199.99 (Save $100)
Ninja Foodi 4-Quart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer (AG301) for $199.99 (Save $60)
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II for $199.99 (Save $100)
Less than $500
Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massage Device for $224.99 (Save $75)
Shark AI Robot Vacuum RV2011 with IQ Navigation and AI Laser Vision for $249.99 (Save $150)
Samsung 43-Inch TU7000 Series Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV for $269.99 (Save $30)
KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer for $299.99 (Save $80)
Project 62 Cologne Tufted Track Armchair for $300.75 (Save $100.25)
Get the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS Aluminum for $379.99 (Save $50)
Canon EOS Rebel T7 EF18-55 Millimeter and EF 75-300 Millimeter Double Zoom Kit for $499.99 (Save $50.99)
Check out all the best Target Cyber Monday Deals
