Get the best deals on art supplies and more at Michaels this Cyber Monday 2020
There's no doubt that this year's Black Friday has been unlike any other Black Friday we've experienced given the unusual circumstance that is 2020. Deals on must-have products have been happening since the week leading up to Black Friday, and they're still going strong during Cyber Monday, too. If you didn't have a chance to grab what you wanted this weekend, you're in luck—several major retailers are still upholding Black Friday deals well into today and the coming week.
Michaels is continuing its Black Friday sales into Cyber Monday by offering 20% off all purchases using code 20MADEBYYOU. If you're not sure where to start shopping, keep scrolling for all of the best deals we found at Michaels this Cyber Monday.
The best deals to buy at Michaels this Cyber Monday 2020
Holiday décor
Ashland Assorted 50ct. 2.5-inch Red & White Shatterproof Ball Ornaments for $14.99 (Save $15)
Ashland Pine Leaf & Pinecone Christmas Garland for $19.99 (Save $20)
Ashland 4-foot Pre-Lit Cypress Artificial Christmas Tree for $39.99 (Save $30)
Ashland 4-foot Pre-Lit Verona Artificial Christmas Tree, Clear Lights for $44.99 (Save $45)
Ashland 7-foot Pre-lit Willow Pine Artificial Christmas Tree, Clear Lights for $89.99 (Save $140)
Machines and tools
Artist's Loft Arts & Crafts Creative Center for $99.99 (Save $120)
Artist's Loft Sit-Stand Adjustable Fold-Away Desk & Workstation for $139.99 (Save $140)
Singer ProFinish 14CG754 Serger Sewing Machine for $199.99 (Save $50)
Brother ST150HDH Strong and Tough Sewing Machine for $249.99 (Save $169.01)
Arts and crafts supplies
Bead Landing Purple, Green & Blue Glass Cube Beads, 3mm for $1.79 (Save $4.20)
Bead Gallery Sapphire Metal Flower Sliders for $2.39 (Save $5.60)
Artist's Loft Gallery Wrapped Heavy Duty Canvas from $2.90 (Save $6.59 to $59.44)
Artist's Loft Necessities Paint-by-Number Kits for $11.99 (Save $3)
Artist's Loft Necessities 126 pc. Gift Art Set for $19.99 (Save $45)
Kid's crafts and kits
Frames
Studio Décor Styleline Poster Frame from $4.99 (Save $5 to $10)
Studio Décor Belmont Shadow Box from $6.89 (Save $16.10 to $23.10)
Studio Décor White 8 x 27.5-inch Float Frame for $14.99 (Save $15)
Studio Décor Large Shadow Box, 24-Inch x 30-inch for $39.99 (Save $70)
