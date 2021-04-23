All the best deals to buy from the huge Kohl's home sale that's happening now

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·3 min read
Give your home the makeover it deserves.
Give your home the makeover it deserves.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If the past year has taught us anything, it's the importance of making our living spaces as habitable as possible. Whether you're in the mood to overhaul your kitchen or want to spruce up your backyard, there are so many ways to breathe new life into your abode. Sometimes, it may mean adding new décor to the living room, other times it might mean finding a whole new way to relax on your back porch. However you choose to upgrade, though, you'll want to head to Kohl's, which has a plethora of goods up for grabs at heavily discounted prices for the store's massive home sale.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

From now until April 25, everything from air fryers to sheet sets will be on sale at major markdowns. On top of these stellar price cuts, shoppers can get an additional 15% off when using the promo code GET15 at checkout and earn $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent, good for use between April 26 and Sunday, May 2.

We've sifted through the sale and found the best deals on new cookware, bedding, cleaning supplies and more.

Looking to make your patio the next summer hotspot? This Sonoma Goods antigravity chair (originally $119.99 and now $67.99 with the coupon code) is ready to roll out onto your backyard, and nearly 2,000 customers gave this chair five stars for its sturdy design and comfort level.

Sun Zero's Sailor indoor/outdoor window curtain, meanwhile (originally from $49.99, now from $16.99 with the code), is suitable for patio enclosures and living room windows, and Sun Zero claims that its curtains can block UV rays to prevent glares. Customers also gave these drapes high marks for being thick enough to keep out the harsh morning sun. (Those looking for an even bigger discount can check out the same pick available at Walmart for as low as $14.69.)

Inside the house, it doesn't hurt to have a mirror to peek into before heading out the door. Belle Maison's wall mirror (once $99.99, now $50.99 with the code) does the job with style thanks to its gold finish. Shoppers loved its clean lines and ability to complement a variety of home designs. On top of that, customers found the mirror's 13-pound weight light enough to hang easily.

Take a peek at these and other great items to shop below.

The Best Deals to Shop From the Kohl's Home Sale

Kitchen

Grab one of our favorite toaster ovens for less.
Grab one of our favorite toaster ovens for less.

Vacuums

iRobot&#39;s Roomba 677 adaptive navigation sensors lets it maneuver carpets and hardwood floors.
iRobot's Roomba 677 adaptive navigation sensors lets it maneuver carpets and hardwood floors.

Patio Furniture

The Sonoma Goods for Life antigravity chair is wildly popular.
The Sonoma Goods for Life antigravity chair is wildly popular.

Bed and Bath

Not only cozy, The Big One&#39;s reversible comforter is also lightweight and safe for those with allergies.
Not only cozy, The Big One's reversible comforter is also lightweight and safe for those with allergies.

Home Décor

This rustic wall shelf can hold more than 10 pounds of stylish items.
This rustic wall shelf can hold more than 10 pounds of stylish items.

Shop the Kohl's Home Sale

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Kohl's sale: Get huge savings at the store's massive home sale

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Last Man Standing': Mike and Vanessa Think Sarah Is Becoming Eve – or Hannibal Lecter (Exclusive Video)

    She’s also “just like the worm in the movie ‘Tremors'” “Last Man Standing” is heading into its last few episodes, and Mike and Vanessa Baxter are starting to get nostalgic — even for some less than pleasant memories. In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode of the ninth and final season of the Fox sitcom, which you can view above, Mike (Tim Allen) comes to kiss Vanessa (Nancy Travis) on his way to work and finds her preparing for their young granddaughter, Sarah, to come over for the day. “Yeah, she’ll be here any minute. I get to spend the day with our little Sarah Sweetie Squiggly Squirmy Worm,” Vanessa says lovingly. Also Read: ‘Last Man Standing': Mike and Vanessa Don’t Want to Be Sarah’s Guardians – And They Really Don’t Want to Tell Mandy and Kyle (Exclusive Video) “Yeah, just like the worm in the movie ‘Tremors,'” Mike jokes. Vanessa concedes that Sarah has been getting a little “frisky” lately. “Yeah, a ‘little’ frisky,” Mike says, adding that “she put all the ceramic mugs in the dryer and turned the dryer on.” OK, so maybe she’s gotten more… “Revved up? Crazy? Hannibal Lecter-like?” Mike suggests. Vanessa was going to say “spirited.” But then they land on exactly who Sarah is becoming: a young version of their youngest daughter, Eve (Kaitlyn Dever). “A little bit, right? Remember when Eve was that age, she didn’t like that tree out front we’d just planted? We both loved that little tree, she didn’t like that tree,” Mike recalls. Also Read: Watch Ken Jeong ‘Finally’ Make a Friend on ‘Masked Singer’ Thanks to Guest Judge Rita Wilson (Exclusive Video) Vanessa says Mike might be right, so that means she needs to set more boundaries with Sarah, as Eve spent half her childhood in timeout and the other half trying to get into timeout. Oh, and you’re wondering what happened to that tree? Eve cut it down with a buoy knife. “God, I miss that kid,” Mike says. Here’s the description for tonight’s episode of “Last Man Standing,” which is directed by cast member Jordan Masterson: “After her granddaughter starts misbehaving, Vanessa gives Mandy a valuable parenting lesson. Meanwhile, Mike is challenged to find a meaningful gift for his business anniversary with Ed.” “Last Man Standing” airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Fox. Read original story ‘Last Man Standing': Mike and Vanessa Think Sarah Is Becoming Eve – or Hannibal Lecter (Exclusive Video) At TheWrap

  • The House Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Designed on "Rock the Block" Just Sold for $635,000

    It features a separate two-bedroom apartment in the basement!

  • Signs Your Dog Has an Ear Infection (and How to Get Rid of It)

    Ear infections are pretty common in dogs. Make sure you know how to identify when your pooch has one so you can get them feeling better fast.

  • The Beauty Products Kate Middleton Reportedly Swears By

    The Duchess's favorite beauty products are surprisingly affordable—as is her approachable routine.

  • Mother's Day gift ideas for all the special women in your life

    EW's pulled together a collection of unique and thoughtful gifts that are sure to make all the maternal figures in your life feel loved. Mark your calendars: Mother's Day is right around the corner on Sunday, May 9! To help show mom, grandma, or any maternal figure in your life how much they mean to you, EW's pulled together a collection of unique and thoughtful gifts that are sure to make them feel loved.

  • Costco and 17 Other Companies That Raised Their Minimum Wage to $15 (or More)

    The federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 per hour for the past decade, but some major companies have taken it upon themselves to up their lowest wage earners’ compensation to more than...

  • The Best Pillows for Every Sleeping Position

    A better night's sleep begins with bedding essentials that support how you sleep.

  • 20 joyful products under $20 to make your home happier

    Here are 20 budget-friendly products below $20 to add to your home that are sure to put a smile on your face.

  • How to Transform Your Front Yard, According to Wayfair's Design Manager Who Just Redid Her Own

    Are you long overdue for a front yard makeover?

  • There's a secret Mother's Day 2021 sale happening at Amazon right now

    Mother's Day 2021 deals abound at Amazon right now—shop all our top picks for mom.

  • Man killed by deputy recalled as storyteller, jokester

    Andrew Brown Jr.’s easy smile, which belied hardship, loss and troubles with the law, was memorable for his dimples, his relatives said. The 42-year-old Black man from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was shot to death Wednesday by one or more deputy sheriffs trying to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants. The shooting has prompted protests and demands for accountability in the eastern North Carolina city of about 18,000.

  • House votes to make Washington, DC, the US's 51st state

    The bill faces serious hurdles in the Senate, where it likely won't receive the 60 votes necessary to overcome a filibuster.

  • ‘I’m not your food’: Jogger films himself being chased by ‘hungry bear’ through national park

    ‘Hey, no! I don’t care if you’re hungry. I’m not your food,’ says runner as bear follows him

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Socialite is called ‘courageous’ and ‘tough’ by lawyers as she pleads not guilty

    Follow the latest updates from the inside and out of the courtroom

  • U.S. lifts pause on J&J vaccinations, clearing the way for shots to resume

    The CDC and FDA lifted their pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, clearing the way for states to resume shots despite the tiny risk of rare blood clots.

  • Arizona lawmaker uses racist language, demands Black colleague be ‘sat down’ in clash over voting rights bill

    State representative Travis Grantham used term ‘coloured people’ during clash

  • Biden appears to be only world leader to wear a mask at virtual climate summit

    Leaders who could be seen without masks included Putin, Merkel, Erdogan, and EU bigwigs von der Leyen and Michel

  • Biden to make first overseas trip in office to UK, EU

    President Joe Biden will embark on his first overseas trip in office in June, the White House announced Friday, with the aim of demonstrating his administration's commitment to the transatlantic alliance and reengagement with key allies. Biden will attend the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, England, set for June 11-13, followed by a visit to Brussels, where he will hold meetings with European Union leadership and attend the June 14 summit of leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The meetings with the United States' closest allies come as Biden has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to a summit in the coming months in a third country, though no date has yet been set.

  • ‘A bunch of people will probably die’: Elon Musk gets candid on Mars tourism in barefoot interview

    ‘If an arduous and dangerous journey where you might not come back alive, but it’s a glorious adventure, sounds appealing, Mars is the place. That’s the ad for Mars,’ Musk says