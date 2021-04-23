All the best deals to buy from the huge Kohl's home sale that's happening now

Give your home the makeover it deserves.

If the past year has taught us anything, it's the importance of making our living spaces as habitable as possible. Whether you're in the mood to overhaul your kitchen or want to spruce up your backyard, there are so many ways to breathe new life into your abode. Sometimes, it may mean adding new décor to the living room, other times it might mean finding a whole new way to relax on your back porch. However you choose to upgrade, though, you'll want to head to Kohl's, which has a plethora of goods up for grabs at heavily discounted prices for the store's massive home sale.

From now until April 25, everything from air fryers to sheet sets will be on sale at major markdowns. On top of these stellar price cuts, shoppers can get an additional 15% off when using the promo code GET15 at checkout and earn $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent, good for use between April 26 and Sunday, May 2.

We've sifted through the sale and found the best deals on new cookware, bedding, cleaning supplies and more.

Looking to make your patio the next summer hotspot? This Sonoma Goods antigravity chair (originally $119.99 and now $67.99 with the coupon code) is ready to roll out onto your backyard, and nearly 2,000 customers gave this chair five stars for its sturdy design and comfort level.

Sun Zero's Sailor indoor/outdoor window curtain, meanwhile (originally from $49.99, now from $16.99 with the code), is suitable for patio enclosures and living room windows, and Sun Zero claims that its curtains can block UV rays to prevent glares. Customers also gave these drapes high marks for being thick enough to keep out the harsh morning sun. (Those looking for an even bigger discount can check out the same pick available at Walmart for as low as $14.69.)

Inside the house, it doesn't hurt to have a mirror to peek into before heading out the door. Belle Maison's wall mirror (once $99.99, now $50.99 with the code) does the job with style thanks to its gold finish. Shoppers loved its clean lines and ability to complement a variety of home designs. On top of that, customers found the mirror's 13-pound weight light enough to hang easily.

Take a peek at these and other great items to shop below.

The Best Deals to Shop From the Kohl's Home Sale

Grab one of our favorite toaster ovens for less.

iRobot's Roomba 677 adaptive navigation sensors lets it maneuver carpets and hardwood floors.

The Sonoma Goods for Life antigravity chair is wildly popular.

Not only cozy, The Big One's reversible comforter is also lightweight and safe for those with allergies.

This rustic wall shelf can hold more than 10 pounds of stylish items.

