The best deals on exercise equipment and machines to shop for National Fitness Day 2021

Nishka Dhawan, Reviewed
·3 min read
The best deals to keep you motivated on National Fitness Day 2021.
The best deals to keep you motivated on National Fitness Day 2021.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The first day of May symbolizes more than just being one step closer to warmer weather: It also just so happens to be National Fitness Day 2021! Honored on the first Saturday in May, the day was first concepted by life coach Kim Bielak in 2017 to empower us all to focus on our physical and mental well-being—but first, you'll need the proper exercise equipment.

To help you stay active and get you pumped up for your fitness journey, we’ve combed through all our favorite retailers to find some of the best deals on exercise equipment around. These include a squat machine Amazon customers swear by, top-rated resistance bands and plenty more.

If you're looking for something that won't break the bank, consider this top-rated Sunny Health and Fitness squat assist Row-n-Ride trainer, which is currently down from $129 to $99.99. This upright rowing machine is designed to target your thighs, calves and glutes, but many Amazon shoppers also claimed that it worked out their core and arms. In fact, one called it one of the “best pieces of exercise equipment” they've ever tried!

You will want to note that it’s not designed for long-term use, as machine-induced squats can promote poor biomechanics and add pressure to your knees, according to fitness trainer Pete McCall. But, with its adjustable height bar and extremely low price, this machine is certainly a winner with customers when it comes to short-term use.

Reviewers say this machine will help you feel the burn.

Cult-favorite at-home workout device, The Mirror, meanwhile, is marked down from $1,495 to $1,395 with coupon code MOTHERSDAY10 through May 9, saving you $150. (Note that you’ll need to pay an extra $39 for the subscription service.) As part of the current promotion, you'll also get The Mirror Care kit, valued at $19.95, which includes a mirror cleaner and cloth and a camera lens cap for privacy. Better still, you’ll save an extra $250 with free shipping and installation, bringing your total savings to $420!

After testing this gadget, we determined that it would be useful for anyone looking for easy access to great workouts at home, as we found the classes both fun and challenging. While the cost is high, we thought of it more as a long-term investment—as long as you use it, that is!. We loved how simple the delivery process was, and our tester liked that The Mirror came with both a wall mount as well as a floor stand, so she could decide just how she wanted to set it up.

Keep scrolling for even more of the best fitness deals you can snag right now.

The best fitness deals for National Fitness Day 2021

