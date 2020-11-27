All of the best deals at the Shein Black Friday sale
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Fast fashion brand Shein is famous for its low prices all year-round—but during the retailer's Black Friday 2020 sale, those prices are even lower. Whether you're shopping for women's apparel, men's apparel, or shoes and accessories, you'll find deep discounts on all of the above and more.
Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.
The Shein Black Friday sale includes 80% off thousands of products site-wide, free shipping when you spend more than $49 and free returns on all orders. Plus, for today only, you can get 15% when you spend $49 or more, 20% when you spend $89 or more, and 30% when you spend $139 or more if you use the code BKFRIDAY20 at checkout. There's more, too: If you're a first-time Shein shopper, you'll get an extra 10% off your entire order. That's a whole lot of savings.
Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and brings our deals directly to your inbox.
Shopping the Shein Black Friday sale, however, can be overwhelming (so many things to sort through!). To help you buy the best items at the best prices, our experts have sifted through hundreds of pages to find some of the most popular and highest-rated clothes, accessories and more that are worth buying from Shein this Black Friday below.
The best Shein Black Friday deals to shop right now
Women's apparel
Get the Ribbed Mock Neck Form-Fitting Sweater for $11 (Save $2)
Get the Solid Wide Waistband Sports Leggings for $11 (Save $2)
Get the Open Front Batwing Sleeve Cardigan for $16 (Save $2)
Get the All Over Pattern Drop Shoulder Sweater for $19 (Save $3)
Get the High Waisted Slant Pocket Ripped Jeans for $21 (Save $3)
Women's shoes and accessories
Get the Studded Decor Ultra High Heel Pumps for $21 (Save $9)
Get the Minimalist Chunky Heeled Sock Boots for $39 (Save $5)
Get the Minimalist Chunky Heeled Chelsea Boots for $42 (Save $5)
Men's apparel
Men's shoes and accessories
Shop the Shein Black Friday sale
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: The best Shein deals right now