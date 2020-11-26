The best deals to shop from Anthropologie's Black Friday 2020 Sale

From clothing to home décor, everything is on sale at Anthropologie today.

It goes without saying that the Black Friday 2020 sales are in full swing this week. From Kohl’s to Best Buy, customer-loved retailers are offering some of the lowest prices of the season—and Anthropologie, a hotspot for boho-chic apparel, accessories and even festive gifts, is definitely no exception.

Right now, AnthroPerks members can snag 30% off everything, granting you major discounts on gorgeous winter-ready sweaters, fun home accents and so much more. You’re going to want to hop on this sale ASAP, though—these styles are selling out fast..

Among the best markdowns is the Parker ribbed turtleneck, once $78, now down to $54.60 in your cart, giving you a little more than $23 in savings. Available in three colors and standard, petite and plus sizes, this closet essential has a solid 4.7-star rating from Anthro shoppers who adored its true-to-size fit and flattering look. The top even features side-slit sleeves, which provides an extra oomph of style to an otherwise basic shirt.

Folks can also nab the Kalista eyelash sweater jacket, on sale for $99.95, for $69.97, which is down 62% from its original price of $158. Also up for grabs in standard or plus sizes, this burnt orange zip-up has handy front patch pockets and, according to buyers, an incredibly soft exterior. It has a 4.9-star rating, with one shopper noting that it’s super soft and cuddly, making it the perfect jacket to snuggle up in all winter long.

These joggers come in three fun colors.

What’s more, the coupon code can even be used on already-discounted items, giving you additional markdowns on top-rated clothing and home décor! The Kalea trouser joggers, for example, were once $128, then dropped to $79.95, and now you can snag ‘em for $55.97, giving you a total of $72.03 in savings! These super soft bottoms are made from cotton and are on sale in three fun patterns, making them fit for both work and play. Complete with a 4.2-star rating from nearly 40 Anthro shoppers, buyers were thrilled with the cozy and baggy fit of these trousers, noting that, while they run a bit big, the tapered bottom is perfect for pairing with all types of kicks.

Since this sale will quite literally be gone in a flash, Reviewed has already done the hard work of sifting through the discounted goodies to find the best of the best. We've even done the math for you already, so you won't need to break out your calculator. All you have to do is sign in with your AnthroPerks membership, click 'add to cart' and enter the promo code. Below, check out the most exciting price drops available at Anthro’s Black Friday Preview Sale.

The best deals at Anthropologie’s Black Friday 2020 Preview Sale

Snag comfy-cute dresses, sweaters and more at Anthro's flash sale.

Statement pillows and cozy throws are part of the markdowns at Anthro.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: Shop price drops on clothing and home décor at Anthropologie